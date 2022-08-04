ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, VT

WNAW 94.7

Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity

Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ems1.com

N.H. EMS startup to get federal funds for training, equipment

KEENE, N.H. — As Cheshire County plans to launch its own EMS service, federal funds will aid efforts to train emergency personnel in the region, according to a news release from New Hampshire's congressional delegation. The county will receive $200,000 with the goal of improving patient care and public...
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
Live 95.9

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wilmingtonvermont.us

Town Clerk Office Hours

The Wilmington Town Clerk’s Office will close at noon on Monday, August 8th to prepare for elections. Please return ballots to the Town Clerk’s Office by noon on Monday, August 8th, otherwise carry ballots on Tuesday, August 9th, to the polling station at the Old School Community Center. The Town Clerk’s Office remains closed for Election Day. Voters are asked to assemble at the Old School Community Center (OSEC) at 1 School St, Wilmington, between 7am and 7pm to complete election ballots for the Vermont State Primary.
WILMINGTON, VT
Wilmington, VT
Wilmington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
iheart.com

Vermont Shooting Suspect, Armed And Dangerous Still At Large

A Springfield man is being sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Bennington, Vermont. Authorities say Raul Cardona shot and killed Patrick Mullinex in a Bennington apartment on Thursday morning. Police say Cardona is on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous. Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood...
BENNINGTON, VT
WMUR.com

Shots fired during incident in Weare; no injuries, police say

WEARE, N.H. — A man is facing charges after he fired two rounds from a shotgun on Saturday during an incident in Weare, police said. Weare police said they responded to reports of a potential mental health crisis in the 200 block of Mountain Road. Officers from the Weare...
WEARE, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bennington, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-04 17:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bennington; Windham The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Bennington County in southern Vermont Northwestern Windham County in southern Vermont * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 537 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arlington, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Arlington, Londonderry, Townshend, Manchester, Stratton, Shaftsbury, Dorset, Manchester Center, West Wardsboro, Windham, Jamaica, Sunderland, Wardsboro, Rupert, Sandgate, Peru, Glastenbury, Wardsboro Center, Beartown and Chiselville. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT

