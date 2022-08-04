Read on wilmingtonvermont.us
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
N.H. EMS startup to get federal funds for training, equipment
KEENE, N.H. — As Cheshire County plans to launch its own EMS service, federal funds will aid efforts to train emergency personnel in the region, according to a news release from New Hampshire's congressional delegation. The county will receive $200,000 with the goal of improving patient care and public...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Town Clerk Office Hours
The Wilmington Town Clerk’s Office will close at noon on Monday, August 8th to prepare for elections. Please return ballots to the Town Clerk’s Office by noon on Monday, August 8th, otherwise carry ballots on Tuesday, August 9th, to the polling station at the Old School Community Center. The Town Clerk’s Office remains closed for Election Day. Voters are asked to assemble at the Old School Community Center (OSEC) at 1 School St, Wilmington, between 7am and 7pm to complete election ballots for the Vermont State Primary.
Trio of Vermonters accused of kidnapping, assault
The victim of Wednesday's homicide in Bennington has been named as one of four suspects in an alleged kidnapping and assault of multiple people in Springfield and Chester, Vermont.
Sleep in $65 A-Frame on Top of Boulder in New Hampshire Near Most Climbed Mountain in the USA
Here's something fun you may not know about New Hampshire: we have the most climbed mountain in the United States and the second most climbed mountain in the WORLD. This is Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey and Dublin, New Hampshire. Some would argue it is the most climbed mountain in the...
Vermont Shooting Suspect, Armed And Dangerous Still At Large
A Springfield man is being sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Bennington, Vermont. Authorities say Raul Cardona shot and killed Patrick Mullinex in a Bennington apartment on Thursday morning. Police say Cardona is on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous. Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood...
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Friday afternoon. The warning is for West central Worcester County, East central Hampshire County, and Southeastern Franklin County, according to the National Weather Service. The warning was initially issued until 3:45 p.m. but the...
Shots fired during incident in Weare; no injuries, police say
WEARE, N.H. — A man is facing charges after he fired two rounds from a shotgun on Saturday during an incident in Weare, police said. Weare police said they responded to reports of a potential mental health crisis in the 200 block of Mountain Road. Officers from the Weare...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bennington, Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 17:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bennington; Windham The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Bennington County in southern Vermont Northwestern Windham County in southern Vermont * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 537 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arlington, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Arlington, Londonderry, Townshend, Manchester, Stratton, Shaftsbury, Dorset, Manchester Center, West Wardsboro, Windham, Jamaica, Sunderland, Wardsboro, Rupert, Sandgate, Peru, Glastenbury, Wardsboro Center, Beartown and Chiselville. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
