Alabama LB Will Anderson lands NIL deal with an exclusive apparel line

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain arrested again
Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend, the Moulton (Ala.) Police Department said. McClain was cited with drugs and weapons charges, having marijuana and a gun in the car. At first, police stopped McClain for speeding, but after officers smelled marijuana coming ...
Alabama Football: Bold predictions for 2023 signing class
Even in the NIL-changed world of today’s college football, Nick Saban is still the game’s best recruiter. Not too many weeks ago, Alabama Football was lagging behind in recruiting, As in way behind. Now the Crimson Tide has arguably the nation’s best class. Alabama has the No....
Former Auburn QB, Alabama Mr. Football joins coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic
Former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson has joined the coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic. Johnson is coaching running backs for the Knights. “It’s huge for us,” Catholic head coach Kirk Johnson said. “We hired one of the city’s best. He’s a good young coach who played at a high level. He can relate to our kids. He’s been through a lot of the same things they’ve been through.”
Auburn football’s TJ Finley in police custody after making history with Amazon NIL deal
Auburn football quarterback TJ Finley made history in July when he became the first college football player to sign an NIL deal with Amazon. On Thursday, Finley was shockingly taken into police custody, as reported by WRB: News 3. Auburn football player TJ.Finley was arrested on a charge of Attempt...
Paul Finebaum accuses Nick Saban of making excuses for championship loss
Alabama football’s 2021 season was a rollercoaster. Wins over Florida and Auburn on the road were a lot closer than many expected; and then there was the loss to Texas A&M on the road. Overall the regular season threw Crimson Tide fans for a loop. The postseason didn’t ease...
Nick Saban using unique method of motivation for Alabama in 2022
Alabama lost to Georgia during last season’s national championship game, and Bama head coach Nick Saban is using that defeat to fuel his team heading into the upcoming campaign. The Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide 33-18 in January, ensuring that the Crimson Tide would not win back-to-back titles. According...
Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama
The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.
Sporting News predicts Alabama record, opponent in SEC championship
The Alabama Crimson Tide have their focus set on a seventh national title under head coach Nick Saban this season. The Crimson Tide returns Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, and all-world defensive talent, Will Anderson, which alone makes them immediate contenders. However, after an offseason of working the transfer portal, Saban has one of the most well-rounded teams he’s had in Tuscaloosa thus far.
Auburn Football Star Becomes First To Ink NIL Deal With Amazon
It was only a matter of time. Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has finally taken the plunge into the college football NIL space. And the player who has made the groundbreaking deal will be a familiar face to Tigers fans…. Auburn quarterback TJ Finley has signed with Amazon Fashion, the clothing...
Olympic Legend Will Reportedly Speak To Alabama Football Team On Saturday
Nick Saban is well-known for his ability to bring in big-name speakers for his Alabama football program. According to reports from Crimson Tide insider Charlie Potter of 247Sports, the all-time great head coach has landed 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps as a guest speaker for his program. Phelps and...
Alabama begins 2022 Season | Raw practice footage; Nick Saban, Bryce Young
It begins. Alabama begins their 2022 season as fall camp is underway. Check out all the practice highlights with Nick Saban, Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide.
Nick and Terry Saban to Dedicate 19th Habitat House in Tuscaloosa Thursday
The king and queen of Alabama Football, Nick and Terry Saban, will dedicate the 19th Habitat for Humanity "championship" house they have funded in Tuscaloosa during a ceremony next Thursday. The incredible philanthropic tradition began in 2012, less than a year after the city was devastated by an EF-4 tornado...
A-List No. 14: Jeremiah Cobb’s family ties link 4-star RB to Montgomery Catholic and Auburn
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Rachel Cobb has always noticed how her son, Jeremiah Cobb, looks happiest on a football field. She doesn’t know why, but each time he crossed the lines, she could tell that’s where his heart was.
Twenty Alabama athletes to earn degrees during summer commencement
A total of 20 Crimson Tide student-athletes are slated to receive degrees during The University of Alabama's summer commencement this weekend, including a two-time Olympian and All-American, along with six student-athletes who earned master's degrees. The Crimson Tide’s graduates are highlighted by two-time Olympic finalist and All-American gymnast Shallon Olsen,...
