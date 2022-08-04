Edge On The Clock: Monica Lewinsky Wants Beyoncé To Change A Song, Too

Read on www.wccbcharlotte.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HBO Max Removes Several Recent Streaming Premieres
The shocking decision to pull the Batgirl movie from HBO Max’s release calendar has brought a lot of attention to the streaming service and its library. If the company would shelve a massive potential blockbuster (featuring Michael Keaton’s return as Batman after 30 years), what else might they be doing to cut corners and save money?
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJudith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79Roseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at...
Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022
July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
Everyone is saying the same thing about the #1 show on Netflix
Martin Gero, a co-showrunner of the new Netflix series Keep Breathing, had a simple message for viewers on Twitter. After marveling that the show is currently #1 on Netflix, a statement that he adorned with the “mind-blown” emoji, he then went on to express his gratitude. “So proud of the incredible team that made this serene thriller that is resonating with so many people. And thank you for all your DM’s and tweets about how much it’s meant to you all.” And then — the disparaging comments started rolling in.
Is HBO Max Going To Be Free To Watch?
HBO built its reputation by having the best shows in the business, and the deepest library of classic films. But lately, all the real drama has been happening behind the scenes. It’s been an eventful month for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report, the company...
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - August 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
HBO Quietly Removes 5 Original Series From Its Platform
The six Warner Bros. movies that disappeared from HBO Max recently are only the tip of the iceberg of removed content from the streaming platform. At least five other shows were recently pulled from HBO Max, and – more troubling – none of them were HBO Max originals. HBO Max confirmed some titles have been removed as Warner Bros. Discovery before HBO Max and Discovery+ are merged into one streaming service.
HBO Max Is Taking Tons of Movies and Shows off Its Platform — Here's Why
Now that it feels like everyone has their own streaming platform, they all have to fight each other for our attention. We've seen how Netflix has been struggling to keep subscribers, to the point where it's losing millions of them. Unfortunately for HBO Max, the future is not looking too good either. The platform has canceled a number of shows and movies. This is especially concerning since there are already rumors the streamer is on its last legs.
Morbin’ Time never ends after ‘Morbius’ hits big on both Netflix and HBO Max
Just when you thought the dust had settled once and for all and there was nothing else to be said, Morbius has returned with a vengeance to become one of the most popular movies on a pair of rival streaming services. Due to the fact that Sony doesn’t own and...
Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 1, 2022
While there are a number of great, new Netflix original movies that have proved very popular as of late, it is always a treat to see a recent, underrated non-Netflix original film appear among the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. and such has occurred on Monday, August 1, 2022. Honestly, this new title may be the most crucial change to the Netflix Top 10 from yesterday, but there is still plenty to talk about regarding what’s new on the list and on the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. as well. Read all about what is new and popular on Netflix (opens in new tab) in our following daily breakdown below.
'The Single Dumbest Decision Made By Any Corporation': HBO Max Gears Up for a 'Gutting' and Fans Are Furious
Sources report that Warner Bros. Discovery will be restructuring ahead of its Q2 earnings call.
A Ranking Of Beyoncé's Most Female Empowering Songs
Whether Beyoncé was instructing us to get in formation or she was explaining how we can tell our no-good exes to take their a**es to the left, she has forever been a champion of women through her music.
HBO Max is under new management, and fans are worried about the fate of shows like 'Hacks', 'Peacemaker' and 'South Side'
Fans of popular HBO Max original shows and movies are anxiously awaiting to hear their fate as rumors swirl that major changes are underway at the streaming service. Ever since HBO Max parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery earlier this year to become Warner Bros. Discovery, industry watchers have speculated that CEO David Zaslav will look to combine Discovery+ and HBO Max into a single streaming platform.
After 57 years, ‘Days of our Lives’ will move to streaming only, NBC says
The residents of Salem are permanently relocating to Peacock this fall. Days of Our Lives will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning on Monday, Sept. 12, ending its 57-year run on NBC, TVLine has confirmed. New episodes will only be available to subscribers of Peacock Premium, which currently costs $4.99 per month.
Britney Spears hits back at ex-husband Kevin Federline over ‘hurtful’ claims about their sons
Britney Spears has responded after ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that her sons have chosen not to see her and struggled with her naked Instagram postsOn Saturday (6 August), a teaser was shared on social media from a forthcoming interview with Federline for ITV.In it, the singer – who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 – said that their two teenage sons were keeping their distance from their mother and had chosen not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.He also claimed that the teenagers had found it “tough” seeing their mother sharing nude photos online,...
Dame Deborah James tells her children to ‘take chances’ and ‘marry only for love’ in last letter before death
Dame Deborah James shared some heartfelt advice in a letter for her children before her death.The cancer campaigner and podcast host died in June aged 4, six years after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.Following her diagnosis, she shared her life lessons in a new book, How To Live When You Could Be Dead, which is set for release on 18 August.In an extract published by The Sun, James told her children – Hugo, 14, and Eloise, 12 – to “be brave”, “take chances” and “be your number one cheerleader”.James said the “hardest lesson of all” is learning to balance...
