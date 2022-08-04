Read on westkentuckystar.com
Related
KFVS12
Jackson R-2 School Dist. Superintendent Dr. Scott Smith discusses the 2022-2023 school year
Stuff the Bus preview with Cape Girardeau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass. Cape Girardeau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass shares what it means to students who receive school supplies from the annual Stuff the Bus event. Stuff the Bus school supply drive preview with Crystal Britt. Updated: 6...
Murray, August 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Marshall County High School football team will have a game with Murray High School on August 05, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah comes together to celebrate during August 8th Parade
PADUCAH- A celebration got underway this weekend in Paducah paying tribute to African American Heritage. The 8th of August is annually marked as Emancipation Day in several parts of West Kentucky, including Paducah. Saturday's events included a parade that started on Broadway and continued to Robert Coleman Park. "There's no...
wpsdlocal6.com
Opportunity, community, and unity: 8th of August parade begins tomorrow
PADUCAH — Paducah's time-honored 8th of August parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 6. The parade starts at 13th and Broadway and will make its way to Robert Coleman Park. Angela Trice of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP says she really hopes to see a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westkentuckystar.com
Murray Police Department swear in new officers
The Murray Police Department has welcomed two new officers. Officer Dylan Fowler and Officer Caleb Cope were officially sworn in on Tuesday, August 2nd, by Mayor Bob Rogers. Fowler and Cope will be attending the DOCJT beginning on August 14th.
wish989.com
Missing Carbondale Teen Found
CARBONDALE – Police in Carbondale say a missing teen, 16-year-old Shariah N. Davis of Carbondale, has been found to be good health after being found in Carbondale. Davis has been missing since Aug. 1 when she was last seen in the 1400 block of West Walnut Street. She’s known...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fill a bag with books at Marion Carnegie Library
MARION, IL — Whether you want to make an addition to your tiny book collection or you think you just might be able to find room to squeeze in one more stack,, this is an event worth checking out. The Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library are hosting a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Planned Saturday outage for Western KY Rural Electric Cooperative members
MAYFIELD, KY — Western Kentucky Rural Electric is asking members to plan for a 2-hour-long power outage on Saturday Aug. 6, starting at approximately 11:30 p.m. According to a release from West Kentucky RECC, the Tennessee Valley Authority will be making repairs to the transmission line that serves the Pilot Oak substation during this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westkentuckystar.com
Missing McCracken teen found safe
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that Garrett Duncan, the missing McCracken teen has been found, and is safe. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen. The teen, Garrett Duncan, reportedly left his home around 10:30 am on Friday, August 5th. He...
wpsdlocal6.com
8th of August Emancipation Celebration Schedule for 2022
PADUCAH — Each year, the 8th of August Celebration in Paducah celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. The 2022 celebration, with the theme "Year of the Man," begins Wednesday with an open house at the W.C. Young Community Center and a family skate night at Kingsway Skateland.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Christian County vs Mayfield
The Christian County Colonels hosted the Mayfield Cardinals in the first preseason scrimmage for both teams. YourSportsEdge.Com was at the Stadium of Champions and got these pics from the game. Check em out. Christian County vs Mayfield.
WBBJ
MISSING: 29-year-old Austin Carlton from Obion area
OBION, Tenn. — A family is searching for a missing man from the Obion County area. The Obion Police Department confirms a missing person report has been filed for 29-year-old Austin Clay Carlton. Family says Carlton’s whereabouts have been unknown since July 26, 2022. According to family, he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kbsi23.com
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Parade kicks off 70th anniversary celebration
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – As the energy builds surrounding the 70th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, people got their first taste of the pageantry at Saturday’s parade. As opposed to parades of the past, this year’s edition concluded along Front Street to the north of the Sikeston Depot Museum and Cultural Center.
spectrumnews1.com
Democrats, Republicans gather before Fancy Farm picnic
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. — Democrats have some ground to make up in Western Kentucky — something most people at the Marshall County Bean Dinner agreed on. “We really need to have a concise message that resonates with people, working people, in rural communities,” Marshall County Democratic Party chairman Drew Williams said. “And that’s not been what people felt has happened in the past.”
wsiu.org
In one southern Illinois town, residents grapple with abortion's past and future
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Addison Pesek sits on the curb of a 1950s-era Dairy Queen, the small ice cream shop’s neon glow washing over her and her family on a recent summer evening. Dozens of local residents wait in line to order from the Carbondale staple as the 22-year-old...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway crash claims life of Murray woman
A single-vehicle crash in Calloway County on Wednesday claimed the life of a Murray woman. Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road where they found a vehicle overturned. Authorities rendered aide to the unresponsive driver, identified as 75-year-old Diana Smith, until EMS personnel arrived and determined she...
westkentuckystar.com
Harmon makes rounds in western Kentucky before Fancy Farm
Kentucky Auditor and gubernatorial candidate Mike Harmon is making the rounds across western Kentucky leading up to his Fancy Farm appearance on Saturday. Harmon spoke to the Paducah Rotary Club on Wednesday, and had a discussion with West Kentucky Star Thursday morning before a scheduled appearance at the Murray Rotary Club.
KFVS12
KSP investigating fatal crash in Fulton Co.
HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are investigating a crash that killed a Fulton County man on Tuesday, August 2. According to a release, Brad Ellingburg, 47, of Hickman, was killed in the crash after being ejected from his seat. KSP responded to a two-vehicle collision around...
KFVS12
Carbondale church invests in solar panels
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Old Town Cape youth entrepreneurship grants. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT.
KFVS12
‘Greybeard’ canoes down Mississippi River, stops in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Forty-seven days and counting. That’s how long the “Greybearded Adventurer” has been paddling his canoe down the Mississippi River to break a world record. Dale Sanders is looking to break the Guinness World Record for being the oldest person to paddle through...
Comments / 0