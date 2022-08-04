ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccracken County, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah comes together to celebrate during August 8th Parade

PADUCAH- A celebration got underway this weekend in Paducah paying tribute to African American Heritage. The 8th of August is annually marked as Emancipation Day in several parts of West Kentucky, including Paducah. Saturday's events included a parade that started on Broadway and continued to Robert Coleman Park. "There's no...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Murray Police Department swear in new officers

The Murray Police Department has welcomed two new officers. Officer Dylan Fowler and Officer Caleb Cope were officially sworn in on Tuesday, August 2nd, by Mayor Bob Rogers. Fowler and Cope will be attending the DOCJT beginning on August 14th.
MURRAY, KY
wish989.com

Missing Carbondale Teen Found

CARBONDALE – Police in Carbondale say a missing teen, 16-year-old Shariah N. Davis of Carbondale, has been found to be good health after being found in Carbondale. Davis has been missing since Aug. 1 when she was last seen in the 1400 block of West Walnut Street. She’s known...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Fill a bag with books at Marion Carnegie Library

MARION, IL — Whether you want to make an addition to your tiny book collection or you think you just might be able to find room to squeeze in one more stack,, this is an event worth checking out. The Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library are hosting a...
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Planned Saturday outage for Western KY Rural Electric Cooperative members

MAYFIELD, KY — Western Kentucky Rural Electric is asking members to plan for a 2-hour-long power outage on Saturday Aug. 6, starting at approximately 11:30 p.m. According to a release from West Kentucky RECC, the Tennessee Valley Authority will be making repairs to the transmission line that serves the Pilot Oak substation during this time.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Missing McCracken teen found safe

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that Garrett Duncan, the missing McCracken teen has been found, and is safe. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen. The teen, Garrett Duncan, reportedly left his home around 10:30 am on Friday, August 5th. He...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

8th of August Emancipation Celebration Schedule for 2022

PADUCAH — Each year, the 8th of August Celebration in Paducah celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. The 2022 celebration, with the theme "Year of the Man," begins Wednesday with an open house at the W.C. Young Community Center and a family skate night at Kingsway Skateland.
PADUCAH, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Christian County vs Mayfield

The Christian County Colonels hosted the Mayfield Cardinals in the first preseason scrimmage for both teams. YourSportsEdge.Com was at the Stadium of Champions and got these pics from the game. Check em out. Christian County vs Mayfield.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBBJ

MISSING: 29-year-old Austin Carlton from Obion area

OBION, Tenn. — A family is searching for a missing man from the Obion County area. The Obion Police Department confirms a missing person report has been filed for 29-year-old Austin Clay Carlton. Family says Carlton’s whereabouts have been unknown since July 26, 2022. According to family, he...
OBION, TN
kbsi23.com

Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Parade kicks off 70th anniversary celebration

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – As the energy builds surrounding the 70th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, people got their first taste of the pageantry at Saturday’s parade. As opposed to parades of the past, this year’s edition concluded along Front Street to the north of the Sikeston Depot Museum and Cultural Center.
SIKESTON, MO
spectrumnews1.com

Democrats, Republicans gather before Fancy Farm picnic

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. — Democrats have some ground to make up in Western Kentucky — something most people at the Marshall County Bean Dinner agreed on. “We really need to have a concise message that resonates with people, working people, in rural communities,” Marshall County Democratic Party chairman Drew Williams said. “And that’s not been what people felt has happened in the past.”
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Calloway crash claims life of Murray woman

A single-vehicle crash in Calloway County on Wednesday claimed the life of a Murray woman. Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road where they found a vehicle overturned. Authorities rendered aide to the unresponsive driver, identified as 75-year-old Diana Smith, until EMS personnel arrived and determined she...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Harmon makes rounds in western Kentucky before Fancy Farm

Kentucky Auditor and gubernatorial candidate Mike Harmon is making the rounds across western Kentucky leading up to his Fancy Farm appearance on Saturday. Harmon spoke to the Paducah Rotary Club on Wednesday, and had a discussion with West Kentucky Star Thursday morning before a scheduled appearance at the Murray Rotary Club.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

KSP investigating fatal crash in Fulton Co.

HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are investigating a crash that killed a Fulton County man on Tuesday, August 2. According to a release, Brad Ellingburg, 47, of Hickman, was killed in the crash after being ejected from his seat. KSP responded to a two-vehicle collision around...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Carbondale church invests in solar panels

Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Old Town Cape youth entrepreneurship grants. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT.
CARBONDALE, IL

