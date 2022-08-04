ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Candidate field for Boulder-based Colorado House seat grows

By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.coloradopolitics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Denver

The Political Pulse: Colorado's recount, Polis complaint and Bennet's TV ad

Data: Colorado secretary of state; Chart: John Frank/AxiosThe result of June's primary election for secretary of state is essentially the same after a statewide recount.By the numbers: Republican candidate Tina Peters, who paid $256,000 for the retabulation and knowingly spread misinformation about the election, did not move the needle at all.Peters gained 13 votes — the same as the winner, Pam Anderson — according to the unofficial second tally from the secretary of state's office. The discrepancies involved different interpretations from election judges on whether ballots met the required criteria, as well as a cache of 37 unopened ballots in...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Government
City
Colorado City, CO
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Boulder County, CO
Elections
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Westword

Colorado Progressives Celebrate Victories at National Conference in Denver

Taking the mic at the Local Progress national meet-up at the Colorado Convention Center on August 5, Denver City Councilmember Robin Kniech highlighted some regressive moments in Colorado's recent history with the progressive politicians, advocates and government workers who'd gathered there. "In 1992, Colorado was dubbed the 'Hate State' because...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Aurora Sentinel: Ganahl, Moore can’t dodge election denier questions, and run for governor, too

Cryptic election rhetoric has long been the bi-partisan norm for generations. What’s coming from the Republican team running for Colorado governor is not anything like that. The nation’s political system has been stricken by a growing number of politicians who flat-out lie to deceive the public. When called out by the media, they blame the messenger for being unfair and partisan. They then pump out propaganda on social media or point to dubious media reports that don’t push back on their lies, disinformation or non-answers to critical questions.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kasich
Person
Wayne Williams
Person
Hillary Clinton
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO Republican Statehouse Candidate Is Election Denier Working for Mike Lindell

A Colorado Republican state Senate candidate is employed by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell to promote election fraud conspiracy theories. Melody Peotter, who is running for Senate District 25 in the north Denver suburbs, lists Lindell Management as her employer on her personal financial disclosure form. Lindell funds Cause of America, the national conspiracist organization Lindell modeled upon the Colorado-based U.S. Election Integrity Plan (USEIP), and he told Reuters that he pays other election-focused employees through Lindell Management. Two right-wing conspiracists who endorsed Peotter say she works specifically for Cause of America.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado House#Election Local#Campaign Finance#Boulderites#Democrats#Boulder City Council#The Rtd Board#Republican#Colorado Politics
CBS Denver

Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Denver

Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose'

Gov. Jared Polis is defending his branding of TABOR refunds as Colorado Cash Back."A rose is a rose," Polis said at a press conference Wednesday where he announced the checks were in mail. Polis is using TABOR refunds to his benefit in an election year even though he's railed against TABOR for years and pushed to pass Proposition CC, which would have eliminated the spending caps, right after he was elected governor. "The press is calling it Colorado Cash Back," Polis said at the event, where the press called him out for his duplicity. "You're caught up on accounting procedures when...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Metro Chamber leaders blast possible EPA rules that would hike gas prices

Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce officials and business leaders on Thursday singled out the biggest issues impacting businesses in 2022, including “economically damaging” Environmental Protection Agency rules that will come down on Colorado soon over air quality standards, construction defect laws that business leaders say are ineffective and don’t prevent lawsuits in condominium developments and the potential move of U.S. Space Command headquarters.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy