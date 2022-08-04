ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Nothing imminent on Shaquille Leonard's return

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts have gotten into the full swing of training camp as they prepare for the start of the regular season, and they’ve been doing so without star linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

The Maniac underwent back surgery this offseason to correct a disc/nerve issue that also was causing issues with his calf and ankle. He started training camp on the PUP list and has remained there since.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Wednesday that nothing is imminent with his return.

“No, I mean he is doing great. He has really been into it out on the field, staying locked into what we are doing schematically. Really staying in tune with the team and the guys and everything, and I know he is continuing good rehab – having progress but we are still not in that mode. I don’t think it is imminent, but I think he is making progress,” Reich said Tuesday.

The Colts initially believed Leonard would be ready for the start of the regular season and while that’s still a possibility, it’s difficult to keep the questions away about whether he’ll be available.

Leonard is the heart of the defense so the Colts won’t want to rush him back, but they’ll need the Maniac if the unit is going to take a step forward in 2022.

