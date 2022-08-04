You can buy this entire Scottish island for less than the average London flat

Click here to read the full article. Mushroom house. Hobbit home. Whatever you call it, this listing is one for the storybooks. If you’ve ever been to Michigan, chances are, you’ve heard about the mushroom houses of Charlevoix. The cartoonish stone cottages by architect and native builder, Earl Young, don’t exist anywhere else in the world—and now there’s an opportunity to own one. Young’s first-ever creation, known as the Thatch House, has just hit the market for $4.5 million. Built in 1918, the three-floor residence gets its name from the specific style of thatched roofing. The other monikers stem from its resemblance to fungi...

CHARLEVOIX, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO