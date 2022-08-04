Jimmy Fallon loves song parodies. Cannot get enough of them. One way that impulse has manifested over the years is a series called First Drafts Of Rock in partnership with Kevin Bacon. Since 2016, when they did a horse-centric version of Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’,” Bacon has been returning to Fallon’s show almost every year to send up a different classic song, always fixating on the first few lines of the real song. They’ve done “Lola” by the Kinks, “Should I Stay Or Should I Go” by the Clash, and “Ramblin’ Man” by the Allman Brothers Band. And last night, they took on Tears For Fears.

