Faye – “Teeth”
Next week, Faye are releasing their debut album, You’re Better. The Charlotte trio has shared “No Vibes” and “Dream Punches” from it so far, and today they’re back with one more single, “Teeth,” a scurrying fury that builds to a twisted sing-song concluding refrain: “I am the hand, you are the teeth.” The band shared: “Teeth is 100% about the internal struggle I think everyone has with their own ego; our inner critic always biting the softest parts of us the deepest, leaving the gnarliest scars.” Listen below.
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. 05. The 1975 - "Happiness"
Dan Friel – “Thrash Compactor”
The Brooklyn noise-pop OG Dan Friel — formerly of Parts & Labor, currently of Upper Wilds — has a new solo album called Factoryland dropping two weeks from now on limited edition cassette, part of Thrill Jockey Records’ 30th anniversary series. To hype up the tape this week, he shared a new song, the spectacularly titled “Thrash Compactor.” (Other song names I like on the tracklist include “Rust Clouds” and “Trash Dunes.”) The teaser track is a warped excursion through the world of keyboards and drum machines that sounds like circuitry frying in the best way. Listen below.
Boris – “My Name Is Blank”
Next week, Boris are releasing a new album called Heavy Rocks (2022), their third album to be graced with that name. The Japanese rock band has shared two tracks from it so far, “She Is Burning” and “Question 1,” and today they’re back with one last single, “My Name Is Blank,” which is filled with shoutalongs and some fiery riffage. It comes with a music video directed by YUTARO (ART LOVE MUSIC). Check it out below.
The Mars Volta – “Vigil”
After roaring back to life with new songs “Blacklight Shine” and “Graveyard Love,” the Mars Volta have announced their first album in 10 years. The self-titled LP, the legendary prog band’s seventh overall, is coming in September, and they’ve shared another new song from it today along with album details.
Okay Kaya – “Spinal Tap”
Kaya Wilkins, aka Okay Kaya, has announced her third studio album, SAP. Following 2020’s Watch This Liquid Pour Itself, SAP is out Nov. 4 via Jagjaguwar and features the lead single “Spinal Tap,” which has an animated video out today made in collaboration with Austin Lee. Recorded...
Watch Beavis And Butt-Head Consider Whether BTS Sucks Or Kicks Ass
After going to space in the movie Beavis And Butt-head: Do The Universe this summer, the iconic duo Beavis and Butt-head return with a new season of episodes today on Paramount+. That means, for the first time since a brief revival in 2011, they’re holding court on new music videos (and now viral YouTube and TikTok videos too).
Dr Pimple Popper lost a lucrative income stream after YouTube said her videos were 'too graphic' for advertisers
Sandra Lee's YouTube channel has 7.5 million subscribers, but its unpleasant images means she misses out on advertising dollars.
‘Small Body’ Producer Tomsa Films Boards Andrei Epure’s First Feature ‘Don’t Let Me Die’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Paris-based Tomsa Films will co-produce Andrei Epure’s first feature “Don’t Let Me Die.” The company, created in 2018, is also behind Laura Samani’s acclaimed Cannes Critics’ Week premiere “Small Body” and documentary “Zaho Zay.” “Don’t Let Me Die” follows the consequences of a woman’s death in front of her apartment building. Her neighbor, Maria, is interrogated by the police and eventually takes charge of the funeral. She finds herself entangled in a maze of bureaucracy as she tries to escape the feeling that she is being haunted. Produced by Alexandru Teodorescu and Ana Gheorghe of Bucharest-based...
Rid Of Me – “PDA” (Interpol Cover) & “Prayer To God” (Shellac Cover)
Philly noise-punk outfit Rid Of Me have been on a covers tear over the past year, releasing a version of Deftones’ “My Own Summer” in March and Nirvana’s seminal “Smells Like Teen Spirit” in April. Prior to that, the trio (Itarya Rosenberg, Mike McGinnis, and Mike Howard) released their debut album, Traveling, last December. Today, they’re sharing two new covers: “PDA” by Interpol and “Prayer To God” by Shellac. Both covers are grouped together in an Interpol-referencing project called Sleep Tonight, and both sound excellent. Listen via Bandcamp below.
Madonna Appears On New Beyoncé And Saucy Santana Remixes
Beyoncé only just broke the internet with last week’s Renaissance release. Now, Bey has shared a handful of album remixes; an updated version called “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” features Madonna and interpolates “Vogue.” Reciting her own “Vogue” spoken-word section, Bey shouts out “Queen Mother Madonna, Aaliyah, Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu this, so Kelly Rowl… Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni, Janet, Tierra Wack. Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones.”
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
This week we looked at why music festivals seem so chaotic this year. That was before we learned an 18-year-old Lollapalooza security guard was arrested for texting her supervisor a false mass shooting threat in order to get off work early on Friday. And that a phone theft crew was arrested at the fest too. Not all festivals are having problems, of course! I’ve been at some great ones this year. If you’re at Outside Lands, have fun, and if you’re not attending you can stream it here (you just missed the Beths).
WILLOW – “hover like a GODDESS”
It doesn’t feel like much time has passed since WILLOW unleashed her explosive ode to pop punk, last year’s lately I feel EVERYTHING, which featured guest spots from genre forbearers Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne. Since then, she’s done a ton of collabs — Machine Gun Kelly’s “Emo Girl,” PinkPantheress’ “Where You Are,” Camila Cabello’s “psychofreak,” Yungblud’ “Memories,” Siiickbrain’s “PURGE” — and released a new song, “
Benny The Butcher, Heem, Rick Hyde, & DJ Premier – “Times Is Rough”
Although one of the cornerstones of Griselda, Benny The Butcher also heads up the Black Soprano Family. The crew will be releasing a group project called Long Live DJ Shay next month — a press release compares it to Jay-Z’s The Dynasty: Roc-La-Familia — and they’re teasing it today with a new posse cut called “Times Is Rough.” The instantly likable track pairs Benny with Heem and Rick Hyde over production, scratching, and hype from living legend DJ Premier.
Kendrick Lamar Brings The Arty Rebirth Of The Big Steppers Tour To Brooklyn
The long-awaited return of Kendrick Lamar is here. In May, he came back with the messy, complicated, and striking double album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Now, he’s taking the Big Steppers tour across the world. The show, in many ways, was as messy, complicated, and striking as the album it promotes.
Kevin Bacon And Jimmy Fallon Sing The “First Draft” Of Tears Of Fears’ “Head Over Heels”
Jimmy Fallon loves song parodies. Cannot get enough of them. One way that impulse has manifested over the years is a series called First Drafts Of Rock in partnership with Kevin Bacon. Since 2016, when they did a horse-centric version of Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’,” Bacon has been returning to Fallon’s show almost every year to send up a different classic song, always fixating on the first few lines of the real song. They’ve done “Lola” by the Kinks, “Should I Stay Or Should I Go” by the Clash, and “Ramblin’ Man” by the Allman Brothers Band. And last night, they took on Tears For Fears.
Slipknot – “Yen”
Slipknot announced their new album THE END, SO FAR last month with the release of lead single “The Dying Song (Time To Sing).” Today they’re back with another advance track. “Yen” leans on clean vocals and slower tempos and reminds me a bit of a System Of A Down ballad, at least until the DJ scratching kicks in. Listen below and check out our recent interview with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor here.
DJ Kool Herc’s Memorabilia From The Birth Of Hip-Hop Goes Up For Auction Today
Starting today at 10AM ET, Christie’s Rockefeller Center is selling some of DJ Kool Herc’s original memorabilia in honor of Hip-Hop Recognition Month. In addition to the auction, Christie’s will feature an exhibition of more than 200 items included in the sale from August 5-12. (The actual sale runs through August 18.)
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #5
Let’s keep a little optimism here… But optimism is hard to come by with the Millennium Falcon gone and Han and Chewie in their toughest spot ever! Greedo is back and boy, is he mad! Featuring the returns of Marshal Buck Vancto and Khel Tanna. Which one is going to get their hands on Han first? All this and more in the rip-roaring conclusion of “The Crystal Run”.
Lady Gaga Confirmed To Star In Joker Sequel
Two months ago news broke that the sequel to Todd Phillips’ polarizing, Oscar-nominated Joker might be a musical pairing Lady Gaga with the first film’s star Joaquin Phoenix. Today Gaga has confirmed those reports. The pop star and actor posted a brief teaser for the new movie on...
