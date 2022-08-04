Which Sioux Falls Pools Are Closing Already?

Read on kxrb.com
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
You’ll Make Great Memories At The Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls
I remember going to the Fair as a kid back on the farm by Leota, Minnesota. The county fairs. Nobles, Pipestone, Murray, Rock. It was a major deal! Dad and Mom would go through the farm barns, the cattle, the hogs, and the sheep. The cages of chickens, rabbits, and hamsters. But the big deal? I mean the nirvana of the fair?
Hop In & Get Ready To Ride The Sioux Falls 605 Magic Art Bus!
You've probably heard about the timeless children's show, "The Magic School Bus." Well, now there is a "magic" Sioux Falls bus dedicated to the arts and encourages creativity. The 605 Magic Art Bus is a new ride around the Sioux Empire that’s bringing arts and crafts to you! This new art experience is not just for kids. Adults can hop on to create art too!
Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common
It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
Great Plains Zoo Scaring up Businesses to Participate in ZooBoo 2022
If you've had your fill of these searing hot summer days already and you're looking for something to help cool you down, the thought of Halloween might do the trick. The weather that comes along with the Halloween holiday might sound like a real treat to some of us right about now, especially after these 100+ degree days.
Sioux Falls Restaurant among Most Dog-Friendly in America
When you are a dog owner, your four-legged friend isn't a pet, it's family. And just like any member of the family, you want to include them in almost everything you do, including dining out. Sometimes finding an eatery that will allow you to bring along your canine companion can...
Got Art? Sioux Falls Looking for 2023 SculptureWalk Applications
Calling all artists, the city of Sioux Falls wants to see your best stuff. The SculptureWalk is gearing up for its 20th year and the city of Sioux Falls is on the hunt right now for a few good artists who want to show off their sculps. Applications are now...
Sioux Falls Is One of the Best Cities in America for Cat Lovers
It's been a great day for pet lovers in Sioux Falls. About the same time one local restaurant was recognized for being one of the most-dog friendly establishments in America, South Dakota's largest city scored an impressive ranking on a list of the nation's best places for cat lovers. LawnStarter...
Sizzling In South Dakota Today
Whew! Get out of the heat today if you can. South Dakota is getting slammed with triple-digit temps Tuesday and a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is reporting peak temperatures between 100 and 106 this afternoon, which could potentially tie or break some records across the area.
South Dakota Little League Eliminated from Midwest Regional
The Sioux Falls Little League team that has represented the state of South Dakota on numerous occasions over the last few years at the Little League World Series has delivered countless memorable moments for fans in their home state. The 2022 Sioux Falls Little League team has done the same,...
CAREER OPPORTUNITY: Join Our Sioux Falls Sales and Marketing Team
IF you want to LEARN...IF you have goals to be SUCCESSFUL...IF you want to MAKE A DIFFERENCE...YOU should be at Results Townsquare MEDIA in Sioux Falls!. At Results Townsquare MEDIA in Sioux Falls, we only have one PURPOSE...To Create Strategies and Marketing Campaigns that help Locally Owned Businesses grow and be successful in ANY Economy!
Brookings Area Residents Need to Check Their ‘Lug Nuts!’
Hey Brookings, have you checked your lug nuts lately?. It might sound like somewhat of a personal question, but it's really a matter of safety right now for people living in the Brookings, South Dakota area. There's a vandal or group of vandals tampering with the lug nuts on the...
Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes
Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
VIDEO: Robber Steals From Iconic Sioux Falls Ice Cream Shop
The temperatures are rapidly rising in the Sioux Empire which gives residents more reason to enjoy cold, delicious ice cream. However, one man must not like the taste of ice cream if he felt the need to rob a popular Sioux Falls ice cream spot. B&G Mikyway is truly a...
Open Letter To Sioux Falls Garbage Trucks: Stop Waking Me Up
Disclaimer: Sanitation workers work especially hard to keep cities clean, particularly in Sioux Falls. This is just a personal, friendly suggestion to adjust their pick-up times. When you work early in the morning like me, sleeping in is truly a gift. You cherish every minute of that sleep. It's pretty...
Building the Ultimate South Dakota College Football Viewing Schedule This Fall
Let’s be honest, we are very lucky to have such great football programs so close to us here in the Sioux Empire. Augustana, USF, USD, and South Dakota State are all within an hours drive, and it’s time to lay out the ultimate schedule this Fall for viewing (and possibly attending) the best possible game each and every week.
Sioux Falls Sees Two Weekend Shootings within 12 Hour Time Frame
Another hot summer weekend in Sioux Falls was filled with gun violence. This time, two shootings occurred within twelve hours of each other in roughly the same exact neighborhood. Dakota News Now is reporting that the first bout of gunfire rang out during the early morning hours on Saturday (July...
Want A Quick Sneak-Peak Into What’s Going on at Woofstock 2022?
Dakota Dachshund Rescue is an all-volunteer organization consisting of a small group of wiener dog aficionados. Their mission is to rescue and rehome abused, abandoned, and unwanted Dachshunds. All of the dogs they take in receive medical and behavioral care. They also make a strong effort to educate potential adopters...
5 Things You Should Never Leave in Your Car on a Hot Day
The temperatures are rocketing into the triple digits this week in Sioux Falls and air conditioning will be our best friend. If you're lucky enough to grab one of the few shady spots a parking lot has to offer, you're having a great day. If your vehicle is out in the sun all day when temps hit 102, there are some things you don't want to leave in your car.
Fatal Traffic Accident in Sioux Falls Wednesday Afternoon
"On Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at about 2:30 PM, a single vehicle was westbound in the area of E 17th Street and E River Blvd when it left its lane southbound and collided with a tree on the south side of the road. The driver/sole occupant of the vehicle was given medical aid on the scene by witnesses and first responders, but would later be declared deceased."
South Dakota Sees First West Nile Virus Cases of 2022
As we enter into the final full month of the summer, South Dakota health officials are confirming the first positive cases of the season of a potentially deadly virus. The South Dakota Department of Health says the state's first two human West Nile virus cases have occurred in Minnehaha and Spink Counties.
