Which Sioux Falls Pools Are Closing Already?

Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
You’ll Make Great Memories At The Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls
I remember going to the Fair as a kid back on the farm by Leota, Minnesota. The county fairs. Nobles, Pipestone, Murray, Rock. It was a major deal! Dad and Mom would go through the farm barns, the cattle, the hogs, and the sheep. The cages of chickens, rabbits, and hamsters. But the big deal? I mean the nirvana of the fair?
Going Up! Inflation Has Sioux Empire Fair Prices Rising
If you have the Sioux Empire Fair on your "to do" list for the weekend, one thing you will quickly notice upon arrival is the Ferris Wheel isn't the only thing going up. You better plan on packing a little extra cash into your purse and wallet because, like most everything else, inflation has its ugly grip on this year's fair too.
KELOLAND TV
Dry spell brings uptick in lawn watering complaints
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — This weekend’s forecast of rain can’t come soon enough for homeowners in KELOLAND trying to revive their brown lawns. The City of Sioux Falls has seen an uptick in people watering for multiple days in a row, in violation of the city’s lawn watering restrictions.
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
Hop In & Get Ready To Ride The Sioux Falls 605 Magic Art Bus!
You've probably heard about the timeless children's show, "The Magic School Bus." Well, now there is a "magic" Sioux Falls bus dedicated to the arts and encourages creativity. The 605 Magic Art Bus is a new ride around the Sioux Empire that’s bringing arts and crafts to you! This new art experience is not just for kids. Adults can hop on to create art too!
KELOLAND TV
Winners of Sioux Falls a 100 mile/day challenge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced this year’s winners of his one-hundred miles in a hundred-day fitness challenge. It doesn’t matter if you walked, rode a bike, ran or swam… the goal was to go 100 miles in 100 days.
dakotanewsnow.com
Inflation impacts vendor prices at Sioux Empire Fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With inflation on the rise the Sioux Empire Fair may look a little bit different this year. President and CEO of W.H Lyon Fairgrounds Sioux Empire Fair Association, Scott Wick says they have experienced many price increases with inflation. “As far as us as...
Mmmmmm-Pumpkin Spice Oreos Are Coming Back
As the first day of Fall is more than two months away your tastebuds will be energized long before that with the onslaught of the color orange and the flavor of pumpkin. After being absent for the last five years the Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are making a comeback and are set to hit store shelves on August 15.
siouxlandnews.com
Elk Point business opens 75,000 sq. ft facility
ELK POINT, S.D. — The Elk-Point based building manufacturer, Thermo Bond, opened a new 75,000 square foot facility today. Thermo Bond Buildings was founded 30 years ago and has grown exponentially since then; so much so, the company worked out of 6 buildings scattered over 3 city blocks... now every employee will be able to work under one, consolidated roof.
KELOLAND TV
Heavy rain likely this weekend across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ingredients for locally heavy rain will be around KELOLAND this weekend. After a long stretch of hot and mainly dry weather for many of us in July, this first weekend in August represents a good opportunity for a wider swath of rain in KELOLAND. Just how much rain falls depends on several factors.
kingsburyjournal.com
Wandermore wraps up South Dakota wandering
On April 29, Seth Varner and his friend Jack McGonigal visited De Smet, Iroquois, Lake Preston, Badger, Erwin, Hetland and Arlington. Their goal was to visit and document all 310 incorporated towns in South Dakota. They met that goal on July 23, ending their journey in Yankton. The Journal reported...
Sioux Falls Restaurant among Most Dog-Friendly in America
When you are a dog owner, your four-legged friend isn't a pet, it's family. And just like any member of the family, you want to include them in almost everything you do, including dining out. Sometimes finding an eatery that will allow you to bring along your canine companion can...
Dillard’s is Now Coming to Sioux Falls in 2023 (For Real)
We first heard about the department store Dillard's coming to the Empire Mall in December 2018. At the time, planes were for Dillard's to open in late 2019 in the old Younkers space at the mall. But, the fall of 2019 came and went, then in early 2020 everything got rescheduled because of...you know.
Got Art? Sioux Falls Looking for 2023 SculptureWalk Applications
Calling all artists, the city of Sioux Falls wants to see your best stuff. The SculptureWalk is gearing up for its 20th year and the city of Sioux Falls is on the hunt right now for a few good artists who want to show off their sculps. Applications are now...
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
Sioux Falls Little League drops Game 1 of Midwest Regional
The Sioux Falls Little League team got off to a good start at the Midwest Regional of the Little League World Series.
KELOLAND TV
Grasshoppers in fields; retired investigator charged
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl. A retired fraud investigator...
KELOLAND TV
Storm brings lightning show, little rain through Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As thunderstorms moved through southern KELOLAND Tuesday night, only a few locations were fortunate enough to see a decent amount of precipitation. While little rain fell with the thunderstorm, many were able to see quite the light show in Sioux Falls. In rural Ethan,...
Several animals killed in South Dakota barn fire
Multiple agencies responded to a Thursday morning barn fire in Brookings.
Sizzling In South Dakota Today
Whew! Get out of the heat today if you can. South Dakota is getting slammed with triple-digit temps Tuesday and a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is reporting peak temperatures between 100 and 106 this afternoon, which could potentially tie or break some records across the area.
