In Montgomery County, where we used to live, we had more lawyers per square mile than anywhere in the United States…or so they said. In Talbot, we may not have that many, but according to the Talbot County Bar Association there are 106 current members. A question I often get is, “If I go to mediation do I need a lawyer?” The simple answer is that it is not required. Mediation is a straightforward process, not governed by complicated court rules and legal procedure. Most people can successfully navigate the process on their own. Further, people who are mediating are less likely to need an advocate since they are trying to find common ground and compromise. They are not trying to convince a judge or jury of their position. The participants decide the outcome, not the mediator or the court. Of course, if you are in the midst of a legal action, you likely have an attorney already. Your decision concerns their role in the mediation process.

TALBOT COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO