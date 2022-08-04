Read on chestertownspy.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
talbotspy.org
Rural Maryland Counsel Supports Channel Marker Crisis Bed Construction
Channel Marker, Inc., a local non-profit dedicated to providing wellness services to individuals diagnosed with mental illness, is pleased to announce the receipt of a $125,000 matching grant from the Rural Maryland Council and the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund. The grant was used for the construction of a new eight-bed Crisis Facility. The new Crisis Bed Program under Maryland’s Behavioral Health Administration will double the bed capacity on the Eastern Shore. Crisis Bed stabilization programs serve individuals suffering from an urgent behavioral health crisis who require facility based crisis services in a safe structured setting. The programs provide continuous 24-hour supports for individuals who do not require intensive clinical treatment in an inpatient psychiatric setting and would benefit from a short-term structured stabilization setting. The Crisis Bed model offers substantial benefits when compared to psychiatric inpatient hospitalization—namely, comparable outcomes, comparable client satisfaction, and substantially lower costs.
Cape Gazette
Schaeffer wants grant money back from historical society
District 3 Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer of Lewes is questioning a recent councilmanic grant to the Georgetown Historical Society. During council's July 26 meeting, Schaeffer said he was not aware of the Confederate veterans memorial and flag flying at the society's Marvel Museum on South Bedford Street. On June...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Schools celebrate Director of Special Education with parade
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County Public Schools took part in a parking lot parade Wednesday morning to celebrate Mrs. Bonnie Walston, Director of Special Education. She has been the school system’s outstanding Director of Special Education since 2002 and was treated to a parade fit for a queen, complete with a tiara and sash.
chestertownspy.org
Easton Choral Arts Society Invites Singers to Open Rehearsals
Summer is flying by, while ECAS searches for a new director to replace Wes Lockfaw. In the meantime, the ECAS music committee has chosen the program for December’s “Christmas Around the World” concert. Rehearsals will begin on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m., starting August 23 at Christ Church in Easton. However, ECAS is not a church choir.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
City activist discusses opportunities for squeegee kids
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City leaders are debating solutions to the violence involving squeegee kids. A 15 year old is due in court this week, charged with murder for fatally shooting a driver last month who approached him swinging a bat. In last month, the debate surrounding squeegee kids has...
WMDT.com
“It just really feels great:” Unity day event brings community together, supports local youth
SALISBURY, Md. -The VFW Wicomico Post 10159’s Unity Day made a long-awaited return Saturday afternoon. Organizers tell us they were happy to bring the event back as it had been on hiatus due to the pandemic. Attendees of all ages got the chance to shop with local vendors and...
Rock Hall, Maryland
Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
Bay Net
Anne Arundel County Executive Responds To Second Racial Incident At Community Center
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued the following statement regarding a second racially-motivated vandalism incident at Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. “On Wednesday evening, the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a racially-motivated vandalism incident at the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. This is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
talbotspy.org
James Rouse’s Inner Harbor Vision Continues to Unfold in Baltimore by Dennis Forney
Watching the development and revitalization of Baltimore’s inner harbor over the past 50 years has been something to behold. Talbot County native and visionary James Rouse sparked much of the transformation with his Harborplace complex in the heart of the city many decades ago. He understood the allure of public waterfront spaces where people could gather, enjoy being outside, take long walks, and watch the dynamic interaction between the humming maritime activity of the harbor and the culture of the multi-faceted city surrounding it.
Cape Gazette
GMB engineer passes PE licensure exam
The architectural and engineering firm of George, Miles & Buhr LLC congratulates staff member Joshua T. Elliott, P.E. on recently passing the eight-hour Principles and Practice of Engineering exam and becoming a licensed professional engineer in the State of Delaware. A Delmar native who currently resides in Ridgely, Md., Elliott...
luxuryrealestate.com
511 PRIDE OF BALTIMORE DR
GRAND BRICK COLONIAL in COVETED ULMSTEAD COVE! Home ensconced back from the street with lush acreage and MEANDERING DECKING & FIRE PIT PATIO beneath graceful boughs. Luxury NV Homes' custom dormers will capture your attention! Transoms, skylights, and walls of windows drench interiors in natural light! Traditional living spaces include a formal Living Room, separate Dining Room, Family Room with beckoning brick fireplace, Kitchen with dining bar island, and lower-level Game/Recreation Room, BR/BA, and hobbyist workshop. Gorgeous NEW wood flooring recently installed on main level! Creatively decked outdoor living area with private niches, and professional landscape lighting both front and back. Comforting home security system. Ideal location close to Blue Ribbon-awarded Broadneck Elementary School, and an easy commute to Annapolis, DC, Baltimore, and BWI /Dulles Airports via RTs 2/50/97. Unique Ulmstead Cove amenities include water access to Forked Creek off the Magothy River, community pier, moorings, beach, kayak/paddle board/canoe racks and picnic areas with newly installed party platform/picnic table! A TUCKED AWAY TREASURE!
chestertownspy.org
The Mediation Room: The Role of Lawyers in Mediation
In Montgomery County, where we used to live, we had more lawyers per square mile than anywhere in the United States…or so they said. In Talbot, we may not have that many, but according to the Talbot County Bar Association there are 106 current members. A question I often get is, “If I go to mediation do I need a lawyer?” The simple answer is that it is not required. Mediation is a straightforward process, not governed by complicated court rules and legal procedure. Most people can successfully navigate the process on their own. Further, people who are mediating are less likely to need an advocate since they are trying to find common ground and compromise. They are not trying to convince a judge or jury of their position. The participants decide the outcome, not the mediator or the court. Of course, if you are in the midst of a legal action, you likely have an attorney already. Your decision concerns their role in the mediation process.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
proptalk.com
Classic Boat: Dundalk-Made Owens Competes in St Michaels
Owens was the second best-selling boat builder in the world (after Chris-Craft), and was well regarded by all who were into boating, while still making boats with a wood hull. Owens got its start in 1925 on Spa Creek in Annapolis, MD. The family moved its plant to Dundalk, MD, where they built a state-of-the-art industrial boat building facility in 1936. In the late 1940s, they designed and built a 40-foot Owens Cutter sailboat. They sold their design rights in 1950 to Henry Hinckley who built Cutters for the next five years.
Cape Gazette
Biden making an early-morning trip Aug. 7 to Rehoboth
For the fourth time this summer, President Joe Biden will be visiting his North Shores beach home. According to the Daily Guidance and Press Schedule from the White House issued Saturday, Aug. 6, the president will leave Washington, D.C., at 6:55 a.m. and is expected to arrive in Rehoboth by 7:50 a.m. Dr. Jill Biden is already in town.
Cape Gazette
Search for partial liver intensifies for Lewes man
Travelers heading southbound on Route 1 over the Nassau bridge will see an unusual billboard in the beach area – one calling for help in saving a young man’s life. Located on the northbound side near Delaware Beach Storage Center, the billboard references Lewes man Matt Barry, 21, who needs a partial liver transplant.
Cape Gazette
LLC sued over handling of prominent Lewes Beach lot
A Wilmington-based real estate development company has filed a lawsuit against White Bucks LLC and its principal owners Rick Quill, Joe Johnson and Karla Johnson, claiming the defendants agreed to sell a prominent Lewes Beach lot before pursuing a higher sale price from the city. Apennine Acquisition Co. LLC says...
Cape Gazette
We are lucky to live in eastern Sussex County
Sometimes it takes someone from somewhere else to point out how lucky we are to live in eastern Sussex County. I know we all complain about the traffic, especially those of us who remember when Route 14, now Route 1, was a two-lane crown road with dirt shoulders, but those people who cram in here during the summer are the blood that keeps the largest industry in the area alive.
Swastika and "Cox" spray painted on Baltimore County mailbox
BALTIMORE -- A swastika and the word "Cox," apparently a reference to Republican gubernatorial candidate Del. Dan Cox, were spray painted on a stone mailbox holder Thursday in the heart of the Green Spring Valley.The symbol associated with the Nazi party and the name Cox were tagged on both sides of the mailbox in the 10800 block of Greenspring Avenue in Timonium.Maryland State Sen. Shelly Hettleman, a Democrat whose district includes the house where the vandalism took place, tweeted an image of the graffiti and called it "despicable," saying "whoever is responsible should be held to account."Referring to the election...
The Greene Turtle to return to downtown Towson
The Greene Turtle is set to return to Towson's York Road, just a block away from its previous, longtime location.
carolinecircle.com
Important Announcement Related to the Lawsuit Seeking Accountability for Police Killing of Anton Black
DENTON, MD – On Monday at 1 pm, the family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black will hold an in-person press conference in Denton, MD, to make an important announcement related to their lawsuit seeking accountability for the police killing of Anton Black. On...
Comments / 1