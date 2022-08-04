ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mariners' circle dance they do when they win is the best celebration

By Charles Curtis
 2 days ago
It’s possible that the Seattle Mariners are the most fun MLB team out there as we hit August.

They just made a huge trade for pitcher Luis Castillo, one that already paid off on Wednesday with an eight-strikeout performance in a 7-3 win over the New York Yankees.

And after wins like that one, they’re doing a dance that’s the best celebration in baseball right now.

The outfielders get in a circle and dance. The infielders do it too! It’s a complete delight, and I need to share it with you too, in case you haven’t seen these guys dancing like they were at my wedding nearly two decades ago:

Seriously, this is the best

It's been a thing for a little while

People rightfully love it

Win. Dance. Repeat. LOVE IT

