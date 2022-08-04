The Mariners' circle dance they do when they win is the best celebration
It’s possible that the Seattle Mariners are the most fun MLB team out there as we hit August.
They just made a huge trade for pitcher Luis Castillo, one that already paid off on Wednesday with an eight-strikeout performance in a 7-3 win over the New York Yankees.
And after wins like that one, they’re doing a dance that’s the best celebration in baseball right now.
The outfielders get in a circle and dance. The infielders do it too! It’s a complete delight, and I need to share it with you too, in case you haven’t seen these guys dancing like they were at my wedding nearly two decades ago:
