Orioles fans — and fans of every other rebuilding team — need to embrace 'The Process'

By Chris Korman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Chris Korman is filling in for Andy Nesbitt.

Some Baltimore Orioles fans were upset this week when general manager Mike Elias traded away key members of the surprisingly resurgent team. The O’s are 27-14 since June 7 and sit 1.5 games out of the final Wild Card in the American League.

But Elias, hired in 2018, has long preached a slow, steady rebuild that relies on compiling young talent — and he’s sticking to it. Dealing Trey Mancini, who homered in his first at bat with the Astros, and Jorge Lopez, who got the save in his Twins debut, returned pitching depth the Orioles system lacked and the organization will be better for it.

Elias has had to do damage control, both in the clubhouse and with the public.

Obviously players want to win now. There’s no other mindset to have as an athlete. But fans, at this point, should know better. The angst is understandable: The Orioles haven’t had a winning season since 2016, and fans endured a long post-season drought from 1998 to 2011, as well.

Elias, though, has the right plan. He’s building around catcher Adley Rutschman:

Pitchers Grayson Rodriguez (the No. 3 overall prospect in baseball, according to mlb.com) and DL Hall (No. 64) are nearing their time to make the show. Infielder Gunnar Henderson (No. 4), too. The O’s farm is stacked — including recent No. 1 overall pick Jackson Holliday.

We’ve seen fans (and leagues) recoil at the systematic tearing down and rebuilding of sports franchises, most notably The Process-Era Sixers. But this is the way. There are slight varieties in approach, depending on the sport and the CBA, but in general our major sports leagues are built now to favor franchises that compile young, cheap talent.

We know this much, too, about drafting: It involves so much luck that the only way to truly be *good* at it is to do it often. Smart general managers know this and stack picks. Most of them won’t hit. Some will. If you end up with too many to accommodate (the Orioles may find themselves in that position) you trade them.

The Chicago Blackhawks were widely criticized for beginning their own aggressive rebuild this offseason, and fans there are bracing for a rough few years. But GM Kyle Davidson — who, at 34, is four years younger than Elias — understands all this, too.

Yes, it sucks that fans are asked to sit through the down times. To spend on tickets and merchandise through the down times. We’re all taught in whatever youth sports we pursue that giving your all is all that’s expected of you. Now, as fans, we’re supposed to watch our teams essentially throw games to get better?

The answer, because of the systems put in place that govern how teams can be built, is yes. So be happy if your team is bold enough to go down that path. The ones that don’t are simply stuck, and that’s a much worse place to be.

Quick hits: Aaron Rodgers is, well, Aaron Rodgers… NFL hype rankings! … Padres trade paying off… and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FxxN9_0h4kSe9b00
Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

— What even is there to say about Aaron Rodgers at this point? It’s an adventure every time he speaks.

Let’s cut through the NFL hype, if we can.

A new Padres player hit a GRAND SLAM in his first game. No, not that one. Or that one.

10 college coaches facing the most pressure entering a new season.

The Baltimore Sun

‘You absolutely have been thrilling me’: Brooks Robinson’s return to Camden Yards coincides with a passion for this year’s Orioles

The theme meandered through the years, from his stint as an 18-year-old in Major League Baseball to playing Cuba in 1957 and then to the Orioles clubhouse Saturday as an 85-year-old. Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson’s words all came back to the same idea, no matter how many twists it took to get there: He loves baseball. Even more, he loves baseball in Baltimore, the city he has ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Pirates bring road losing streak into matchup with the Orioles

Pittsburgh Pirates (43-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (55-51, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-9, 4.40 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (1-1, 5.54 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -152, Pirates +129; over/under is 8 1/2...
BALTIMORE, MD
Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'

Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
SEATTLE, WA
Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement

The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move. Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:
CLEVELAND, OH
Giants' Saquon Barkley excited to run behind 'freak' Evan Neal

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who aims to bounce-back after two injury-plagued seasons, has looked solid this summer. Explosive, even. In fact, one could argue that Barkley has turned back the clock. He resembles the player who won the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year more than the player who struggled to gain any traction over the previous two seasons.
NFL
Cardinals in desperate need of help at two key defensive positions

Following a sold-out Red & White Practice that approximately 18,000 fans attended, the Arizona Cardinals have a deficiency at two key defensive positions. While there is plenty to be excited about, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, two of the team’s biggest positional question marks from the beginning of the offseason have been left unanswered. Those, of course, are the edge rusher and cornerback spots. With the home opener against the Chiefs just over a month away, time is running short.
GLENDALE, AZ
