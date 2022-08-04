ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MultiVersus: Every playable character, present and future

 2 days ago
Brand new platform fighting game MultiVersus had an amazingly good start, with its player-friendly free-to-play business model, technical optimization, and selection of popular characters from movies and TV all contributing.

The lineup of characters is the feature that can expand the most in the future – and officially confirmed, as well as unofficially leaked plans, give hope that the developers will deliver strongly in this regard as well. All playable and planned characters in MultiVersus can be found here at a glance. If you still need help to master the basics, our beginner tips guide is ready to take your hand.

MultiVersus: All playable characters

These characters are already playable in MultiVersus after you’ve unlocked them:

  • Arya Stark – 3,000 coins.
  • Batman – 2,000 coins.
  • Bugs Bunny – 2,000 coins.
  • Finn the Human – 2,000 coins.
  • Garnet – 1,500 coins.
  • Harley Quinn – 2,000 coins.
  • Iron Giant – 3,000 coins.
  • Jake the Dog – 2,000 coins.
  • LeBron James – 2,000 coins.
  • Reindog – 2,000 coins.
  • Shaggy – 1,500 coins.
  • Steven Universe – 3,000 coins.
  • Superman – 2,000 coins.
  • Taz – 1,500 coins.
  • Tom and Jerry – 3,000 coins.
  • Velma – 2,000 coins.
  • Wonder Woman – free upon completion of the tutorial.

Indicated are the unlock costs of the characters in coins, the in-game currency obtainable by playing and completing challenges. The other way to unlock characters in MultiVersus is to buy them with Gleamium, the premium currency that can be purchased with real money. Purchasers of a Founder’s Edition of the game will also have a number of Character Tokens available to them to freely exchange for any characters they choose.

MultiVersus: All planned characters

Two future characters have already been officially confirmed for MultiVersus:

  • Morty – release date TBA.
  • Rick – release during Season 1 of the game, exact date TBA

Significantly more characters are mentioned in a leak from spring 2022, which comes from the same source, which earlier had already brought the existence of MultiVersus to the light of day – so this information is definitely believable. LeBron James as well as Rick and Morty were also on the list, which has since been removed by Reddit moderators.

Accordingly, you can look forward to these already almost completed characters:

  • Daenerys Targaryen (Game of Thrones).
  • Gizmo (Gremlins).
  • Godzilla (Monsterverse).
  • Joker (DC).
  • Marvin the Martian (Looney Tunes).
  • Raven (DC).
  • Scooby-Doo (Scooby-Doo).
  • The Hound / Sandor Clegane (Game of Thrones).
  • Wicked Witch (Wizard of Oz).

The following characters are reportedly further from completion and thus their release:

  • Ben 10 (Ben 10).
  • Daffy Duck (Looney Tunes).
  • Fred Flintstone (Flintstone Family).
  • Johnny Bravo (Johnny Bravo).
  • Samurai Jack (Samurai Jack).
  • Scorpion (Mortal Kombat).
  • Ted Lasso (Ted Lasso).
  • The Powerpuff Girls (The Powerpuff Girls).
  • The Animaniacs (The Animaniacs).

MultiVersus: What about Gandalf?

The iconic Tolkien character is still in the works, according to the leaker’s findings, but problems with the licenses for Lord of the Rings may have intervened. The rights to use Tolkien’s intellectual property for video games were up for sale earlier this year, so there may be some ambiguity in the matter that needs to be sorted out first. When MultiVersus was first announced, Gandalf was one of the characters fans looked forward to playing most.

Looking for the best characters in the game? Check out our MultiVersus tier list! And while you wait for your favorite character to be added to the game, these mods can bring them into the brawl at least visually.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

