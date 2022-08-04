Read on thehockeywriters.com
Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators
The Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators completed a notable goalie-for-goalie trade last month. In the deal, the Wild sent veteran Cam Talbot to the Senators, in exchange for Filip Gustavsson. Below, we take a look at how the trade breaks down for each team. Minnesota Wild After the Wild re-signed goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, it seemed […] The post Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 potential landing places for unrestricted free agent Nazem Kadri
There’s a lot of money for free agents who just won the Stanley Cup. There’s even more money for unrestricted
4 Bruins Prospects Who Must Have an Impact in 3 Years
It’s no secret that the Boston Bruins are not blessed with a deep prospect pool. Peter Baracchini of The Hockey Writers ranked their pool 26th in his January rankings. In terms of looking towards the future and the thought of a rebuild, that’s not a promising look for the Black and Gold.
3 Jets Who Will Be Under the Microscope for 2022-23
The Winnipeg Jets are going to be heavily scrutinized in 2022-23 as they attempt to avoid another lost season and rediscover success. Three players in particular will be under the microscope of newly-minted head coach Rick Bowness and his coaching staff, the media, and of course, the fans. Brenden Dillon.
10 Reasons Why the Oilers Are Stanley Cup Contenders
Fans of the Edmonton Oilers can’t wait for the season to get started. After their best playoff run since 2006 followed by a successful and efficient offseason, optimism is riding high in the Alberta capital. And why not? Oilers general manager (GM) Ken Holland along with assistant GMs Brad Holland and Keith Gretzky had what many have deemed a successful free agency period signing goaltender Jack Campbell, forward Evander Kane and defenceman Brett Kulak.
Kyle Dubas: One of the Best Maple Leafs’ GMs Over Past 50 Years
Until 1967, the Toronto Maple Leafs were regarded as one of the powerhouse teams in NHL. The 1967 season concluded with the Maple Leafs defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 to win the Stanley Cup. That was the team’s 13th Stanley Cup. The only team to win more was their archrival Canadiens, who had won 14 at that time.
Coyotes 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: Conor Timmins
In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at defenseman Conor Timmins. After being acquired during the previous offseason from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for goaltender Darcy Kuemper along with two draft picks, the Canadian suited up for only six games with the Coyotes this past season.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Ritchie, Vesey, Knies, Hirvonen & Niemela
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look back at two former Maple Leafs players. First, I’ll catch up with Nick Ritchie who’s looking forward to his season with the Arizona Coyotes. Second, I’ll take a look at what happened to Jimmy Vesey.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season officially started back on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as
Lightning’s 4 Worst Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
When you look through the Tampa Bay Lightning’s contract list heading into the 2022-23 season, it can be difficult to find an objectively bad deal that is acting as an anchor to the franchise. Over the last few years, the team has done a remarkable job at signing their own developed talent to below-market value deals and trading out players who may be making more than they can bring to the ice each night.
Jets Have a Surplus of Defencemen and Need to Make a Move
The NHL’s regular season is set to start in just over 60 days. Despite rumours that many of the team’s key pieces would be on the move, the Winnipeg Jets have yet to make any major transactions this offseason. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff traded for defencemen Brenden Dillon and Nate Schmidt last summer, and those moves have created a logjam on the teams’ defensive depth chart.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Gaudette, Murray, Samsonov & Clune
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some of the players on this season’s preseason roster who are seeking to revive their NHL careers. Which of them will be successful?. Second, I’ll share what I believe is a great...
Devils & Bratt Bet on Prove-It Deal for 2022-23
At the 11th hour and then some, the New Jersey Devils announced yesterday morning they had re-signed restricted free agent Jesper Bratt to a one-year contract worth $5.45 million. He’s coming off a season where he totaled 73 points in 76 games and will be a restricted free agent next summer before becoming eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2024.
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Milan Lucic, David Perron, and the San Jose Sharks
Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in bringing back Milan Lucic?. Lucic is in the last year of his deal and carries a $6 million salary cap hit. A source said on Sunday night that Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving could be willing to...
Meet the New Kraken: Center Cameron Hughes
The Seattle Kraken continued building up their center depth by signing Cameron Hughes to a two-year, $1.525 million contract. 2021-22 Team: Providence Bruins (AHL) 2021-22 Season: Hughes led the Bruins in assists and scoring, tallying 31 assists and 45 points, respectively, in 59 games. He didn’t play in the team’s two postseason games, and finished the regular season with a minus-7 rating.
3 Capitals Who Must Step Up in 2022-23
It would be a disaster for the Washington Capitals to miss the playoffs this season. They will be expected to figure in the postseason for as long as Alex Ovechkin is capable of scoring at an elite rate, forcing the franchise to recommit to a core that has suffered Round One exists every year since lifting the Stanley Cup in 2017-18.
3 Canadiens With Something to Prove in 2022-23
The 2022-23 campaign won’t be so much about wins and losses for the Montreal Canadiens. The focus will instead be on progress, continuing to build a strong team culture and the development of the team’s young prospects. Even though the Habs aren’t going to contend for the Stanley...
Kuemper spends final day in Avalanche gear with Stanley Cup
Capitals goalie introduces trophy to his dog, young patients at Saskatchewan hospital. Darcy Kuemper's final day in Colorado Avalanche gear is here. Kuemper, who signed a $26.25 million contract with the Washington Capitals on July 13, won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche last season. On Saturday, he spent the day with the Stanley Cup and his dog, Rogie, in his hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
San Jose Sharks 2022-23 Season Preview
With a refreshed prospect pool, a new general manager and head coach, and the free agency period quieting down, the San Jose Sharks are preparing to enter the 2022-23 NHL season. The past few seasons have not been kind to them, and it led management to try and refresh the roster with some new faces and even some old ones. Now that the hockey offseason has reached its dullest point, it is time to look at what the Sharks have put together and what it means for the upcoming season.
The Saddledome will host the Flames, Wranglers and Hitmen for 2022-23
The second-oldest arena in the National Hockey League is primed to be among its busiest during the 2022-23 season. In addition to being the home of the Calgary Flames, the Scotiabank Saddledome will also host the American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers and the majority of games for the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen.
