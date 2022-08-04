Read on thehockeywriters.com
ESPN
Boston Bruins enjoying romantic summer with Taylor Hall wedding and Charlie McAvoy engagement
Wedding season is in full swing, and it has been a romantic past few days for the Boston Bruins. Taylor Hall, the 30-year-old left wing, married his longtime girlfriend, Rachel Rush, over the weekend at Graydon Manor Hall in North York, Ontario. The couple got engaged in 2021. Hall, from...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Flames, Bruins, Blues, Golden Knights
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jonathan Huberdeau signed an eight-year extension with the Calgary Flames. Was this a good deal or way too large a contract for a soon-to-be 30-year-old?. Also, could the Boston Bruins be thinking about bringing back Milan Lucic? There is an update on the potential...
The Hockey Writers
How Bruins’ Nick Foligno Can Have a Bounceback Season
Nick Foligno had a 2021-22 season to forget. He battled injuries, produced career lows in most statistical categories, and seemed a step behind for much of the year. Many speculated this offseason would be the perfect opportunity for management to buy out Foligno to remove his cap hit from the fourth line or put him in the press box as a healthy scratch. The Boston Bruins decided against this approach, holding onto him, and penciling him into their plans for the upcoming year. Knowing he isn’t going anywhere, is there any hope for a productive season? Yes, there is a chance. Here is how:
Yardbarker
Landing Spots for Former Penguins Forward Evan Rodrigues
Three weeks after the opening of NHL free agency, plenty of players remain unsigned into the first week of August. One of the players still searching for a deal is Evan Rodrigues, a breakout player for last season's Pittsburgh Penguins. To say that the free agent market has behaved differently...
Yardbarker
3 Red Wings Facing a “Make It or Break It” Season in 2022-23
In a lot of ways, every player on every team has something to prove. But some, for one reason or another, have more to prove than others. Maybe they’re coming off of a down season. Maybe they haven’t announced themselves as an NHL player. Whatever reason it is, there’s always always a player or two (or three or four) on the team that find themselves at a bit of a crossroads in their career.
Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators
The Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators completed a notable goalie-for-goalie trade last month. In the deal, the Wild sent veteran Cam Talbot to the Senators, in exchange for Filip Gustavsson. Below, we take a look at how the trade breaks down for each team. Minnesota Wild After the Wild re-signed goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, it seemed […] The post Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets Who Will Be Under the Microscope for 2022-23
The Winnipeg Jets are going to be heavily scrutinized in 2022-23 as they attempt to avoid another lost season and rediscover success. Three players in particular will be under the microscope of newly-minted head coach Rick Bowness and his coaching staff, the media, and of course, the fans. Brenden Dillon.
The Hockey Writers
10 Reasons Why the Oilers Are Stanley Cup Contenders
Fans of the Edmonton Oilers can’t wait for the season to get started. After their best playoff run since 2006 followed by a successful and efficient offseason, optimism is riding high in the Alberta capital. And why not? Oilers general manager (GM) Ken Holland along with assistant GMs Brad Holland and Keith Gretzky had what many have deemed a successful free agency period signing goaltender Jack Campbell, forward Evander Kane and defenceman Brett Kulak.
The Hockey Writers
3 Free Agent Defensemen Worth Taking a Flier On
Heading into free agency, there were several big names on the move, including (and still include) players like Johnny Gaudreau, Nazem Kadri, Claude Giroux, David Perron, Ondrej Palat and Darcy Kuemper. While they are all great players, not a single one of them is a defenseman. The market boasted many...
The Hockey Writers
3 Most Probable Teams to Sign Sonny Milano
Though most of his recognition around the league came as a result of being the recipient of Trevor Zegras’ highlight-reel assist, Sonny Milano had a reasonably solid 2021-22 season with the Anaheim Ducks. The 2014 first-round selection seemed to finally break through at the NHL level, recording 14 goals and 34 points in 66 outings. Despite this, the Ducks chose not to qualify him, making him an unrestricted free agent.
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: Conor Timmins
In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at defenseman Conor Timmins. After being acquired during the previous offseason from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for goaltender Darcy Kuemper along with two draft picks, the Canadian suited up for only six games with the Coyotes this past season.
Yardbarker
Islanders’ Line Options for Oliver Wahlstrom This Season
The New York Islanders enter next season with a handful of young players that they hope can step up and provide a spark to an otherwise veteran-heavy roster. Furthermore, with the team looking to compete for the Stanley Cup, a breakout player can determine this rosters ceiling and, most importantly, put the roster over the top.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Ritchie, Vesey, Knies, Hirvonen & Niemela
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look back at two former Maple Leafs players. First, I’ll catch up with Nick Ritchie who’s looking forward to his season with the Arizona Coyotes. Second, I’ll take a look at what happened to Jimmy Vesey.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Milan Lucic, David Perron, and the San Jose Sharks
Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in bringing back Milan Lucic?. Lucic is in the last year of his deal and carries a $6 million salary cap hit. A source said on Sunday night that Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving could be willing to...
Yardbarker
Projections for Each Penguins Defensemen
The Pittsburgh Penguins revamped their defense this summer, sending standout Mike Matheson and young defenseman John Marino in separate deals. In return, they brought in another veteran standout in Jeff Petry and 22-year-old Ty Smith. Add the rugged Jan Rutta via free agency, and the Penguin's back end has a...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s 4 Worst Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
When you look through the Tampa Bay Lightning’s contract list heading into the 2022-23 season, it can be difficult to find an objectively bad deal that is acting as an anchor to the franchise. Over the last few years, the team has done a remarkable job at signing their own developed talent to below-market value deals and trading out players who may be making more than they can bring to the ice each night.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Have a Surplus of Defencemen and Need to Make a Move
The NHL’s regular season is set to start in just over 60 days. Despite rumours that many of the team’s key pieces would be on the move, the Winnipeg Jets have yet to make any major transactions this offseason. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff traded for defencemen Brenden Dillon and Nate Schmidt last summer, and those moves have created a logjam on the teams’ defensive depth chart.
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Most Heartbreaking Loss in Franchise History
As one of the NHL’s two oldest franchises without a Stanley Cup championship, it goes without saying that the Buffalo Sabres have had more than a few painful defeats in their 29 playoff appearances, including two in the Stanley Cup Final. Given this, it would be easy to assume that the team’s most heartbreaking defeat would be one of those two, right?
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Huberdeau, Mangiapane, Kylington & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, general manager Brad Treliving and newly acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau finally came to terms on the richest contract in franchise history. Meanwhile, Treliving was also able to re-sign three of his team’s restricted free agents (RFAs): Andrew Mangiapane, Oliver Kylington, and Martin Pospisil. Last but not least, the Flames released their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliates new name and logo.
The Hockey Writers
Meet the New Kraken: Center Cameron Hughes
The Seattle Kraken continued building up their center depth by signing Cameron Hughes to a two-year, $1.525 million contract. 2021-22 Team: Providence Bruins (AHL) 2021-22 Season: Hughes led the Bruins in assists and scoring, tallying 31 assists and 45 points, respectively, in 59 games. He didn’t play in the team’s two postseason games, and finished the regular season with a minus-7 rating.
