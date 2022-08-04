Read on www.fantasypros.com
Jordan Montgomery tosses five shutout innings Saturday against Yankees
Jordan Montgomery tossed five shutout innings on the mound for the Cardinals Saturday, allowing just two hits while also walking one and striking out one in the Cardinals' 1-0 win over the Yankees. Fantasy Impact:. Montgomery has allowed three runs or less in five of his last seven starts, posting...
Aaron Judge steals base, scores twice in loss Friday
Judge stole his 11th base of the year on 11 attempts which, during a year like he is having, almost seems unfair given all his power. Judge is slashing .300/.389/.674 with 43 home runs, 93 RBI, and 91 runs scored (leading the Majors in all three categories) in 390 at-bats across 103 games this season. Judge is also one of just 16 players currently averaging .300 or better and is just 30-points off the League lead so the Triple Crown remains in play. Fantasy managers don’t have much to complain about this season with Judge trending towards Maris’ home run record and an MVP.
Jesus Luzardo dominates Cubs on Sunday
Jesus Luzardo fired seven shutout innings in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Cubs, surrendering just one hit and one walk while striking out six. Luzardo was outstanding Sunday afternoon in his second start back from a long stint on the IL. Over two starts since returning, the young lefty has given up just two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out 11 across 12 innings. Luzardo should be rostered in pretty much all standard fantasy formats heading into a start versus the Braves on Saturday.
Ian Anderson optioned to Triple-A on Sunday
Anderson has had a terrible season, with his 5.11 ERA being fourth-worst among starters. With the Braves' acquisition of Jake Odorizzi, they now have five starters they can start with relative confidence, and Anderson simply wasn't needed anymore. He'll try to get right in the minors but, to the extent you were still relying on him for some reason, feel free to move on.
James Paxton (elbow) hitting 95 MPH in sim game
This is a good sign in Paxton's recovery from Tommy John surgery and he could be set to begin a rehab assignment soon. If all goes according to plan, we could see Paxton in the big leagues around late August or early September.
Willie Snead IV is signing with the 49ers
Veteran WR Willie Snead is signing with the San Francisco 49ers. (Dov Kleiman on Twitter) Snead has bounced around the last few years after having his most productive years with Drew Brees in New Orleans. Since then, he had struggled to get his footing with the Ravens before playing in a limited role for both the Panthers and Raiders last season. Snead is most likely being signed as a depth piece, but the competition behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk could be open in the 49ers' offense and Snead has shown he has the talent to earn that WR3 status. It is worth monitoring the 49ers' preseason and depth charts to see if Snead deserves a spot on benches in deeper leagues.
Lamar Jackson will not play in first preseason game Thursday
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play in Baltimore’s first preseason game on Thursday night against the Titans according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This move is purely precautionary for the former MVP who is sitting...
Tyler Linderbaum to miss 1-2 weeks
An MRI confirmed that Linderbaum avoided serious injury, but he will need to miss at least a week to allow his foot time to heal. Barring any setbacks, he isn't expected to miss the rest of camp. It's good news for the Ravens who took Linderbaum 25th-overall out of Iowa in this year's draft and are expecting him to develop into their long-term answer at center.
Clayton Kershaw (back) officially placed on IL
Manager Dave Roberts indicated that this was very possible, and now they make it official. The Dodgers are very likely to be extra cautious with Kershaw as they prepare for the playoffs. It's very possible that Kershaw stays in the IL for more than 15 days in order to stay fresh down the stretch. Still, he could be back in late August or early September and still give plenty of value to fantasy managers in that time, so hold on to him for now.
Alex Kirilloff to undergo season-ending wrist surgery
Alex Kirilloff will undergo season-ending wrist surgery to shorten his ulnar bone, with the goal of being ready for spring training next year. (Aaron Gleeman on Twitter) Kirilloff has battled wrist injuries for each of the last two seasons, and his long-term viability as both a major-league and fantasy option are in doubt. Hopefully, this surgery does the trick but those in dynasty leagues should keep Kirilloff buried in your rankings for now.
Framber Valdez earns 10th win of season in win vs. Guardians
Framber Valdez improved to 10-4 Friday as Houston beat Cleveland, 9-3. He tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and three walks, with three strikeouts. Fantasy Impact:. It was far from Valdez' best performance of the season. Nevertheless, the Astros lefty earned his 17th consecutive quality...
Reeling Yankees looking for answers: 'We're definitely going through it'
The Yankees have dropped five in a row after being swept by the Cardinals, and feel when one part of their game goes right, another falters.
Jacob deGrom reacts to 'emotional' Citi Field return
Jacob deGrom was as dominant as can be in his much-anticipated return to Citi Field on Sunday, pitching at home for the first time in over a year.
Mitch Keller allows one earned during Friday's loss in Baltimore
Mitch Keller allowed one run on eight hits and a walk while striking out a batting across six innings during Friday's 1-0 loss to the Orioles. Keller (3-8) was stuck holding the loss Friday, as a double and two infield singles in the sixth pushed across the only run of the game for either side. Its the fourth start out of five that the 26-year-old has allowed one earned or less. However, he is 1-2 in those games as Pittsburgh has scored seven runs in his past five outings. Next week's start in Arizona will give Keller the chance to lower his 4.21 ERA once again.
Dee Strange-Gordon released by Nationals Friday
Dee Strange-Gordon has been released from the Washington Nationals organization as per Triple-A Rochester according to MASN’s Bobby Blanco. (Bobby Blanco on Twitter) Strange-Gordon had been attempting to work his way back to the Majors since signing a minor league deal with Washington on July 16. Strange-Gordon has previously been released by the Nationals’ organization on June 19 before re-signing roughly one month later. Strange-Gordon, who has previously also spent time with the Dodgers, Marlins, and Mariners, is a career .286 hitter with 336 career stolen bases. The 34-year-old will now have to attempt his Major League comeback somewhere else and is free to sign with any organization.
Andrew Ogletree impressing in camp
Andrew Ogletree has been steadily moving up the depth chart in camp with his play, and has been earning a good amount of starting reps. (1075thefan.com) As usual, the Colts' tight end room is full, with Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, and Jelani Woods. But despite being a sixth-round pick this season, it is Ogletree who has stood out in camp. His large frame (6-foot-7, 250 pounds) makes him an oustanding red zone threat, and he has made several standout plays thus far in camp. Frank Reich wants to have a tight end-centric passing offense, which means Ogletree could feasibly find his way into relevance in deeper tight end premium leagues. But you can count the number of rookie tight ends who made an impact in fantasy on one hand, so temper your expectations if you think he can start in a standard league.
Byron Pringle out of practice with quad injury
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Saturday that Pringle will be out for "some time." On the positive side, Eberflus also stated that he does not think the injury will persist into the regular season. Pringle was signed as a free agent back in March after spending the first three years of his career in Kansas City. He is expected to be the Bears main slot receiver.
Max Muncy smacks three-run homer to lead Dodgers to victory
Max Muncy delivered a three-run homer with two outs in the fifth off Padres starter Mike Clevinger to give the Dodgers a lead they would not relinquish in Saturday's 8-3 win. The long ball was the lone hit for Muncy in four at-bats. Fantasy Impact:. Muncy has been bitten by...
Fernando Tatis Jr. to begin rehab assignment this weekend
Fernando Tatis (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio on either Saturday or Sunday. (Dennis Lin on Twitter) Tatis is expected to play shortstop, center field, and designated hitter during his rehab assignment. He's has been fielding ground balls for a while now, so how he looks swinging the bat is what is going to play the biggest part in his progression to the majors. He will still likely need a relatively lengthy assignment given how long he's been out, but a mid-August return to the Padres is very much on the table.
Jaime Barria hit with loss Saturday versus Mariners
Jaime Barria picked up the loss after allowing two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners. Barria didn't have a bad start on Saturday, he just received no run support from his offense. The 26-year-old did struggle a bit with his command, as the four walks were a season-high. He now holds a solid 2.65 ERA in 57 2/3 innings of work in 2022. The righthander will likely continue his role as a spot starter or long-relief pitcher in Anaheim.
