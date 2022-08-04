Statcast Review: Harrison Bader, Jorge Lopez, Noah Syndergaard (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Read on www.fantasypros.com
The Yankees nearly traded Gleyber Torres to these 3 teams
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was undoubtedly active at the deadline this year, but he was involved in many conversations for star players. Notably, the Yankees had interest in superstar outfielder Juan Soto, from the Washington Nationals. They also checked in on Milwaukee Brewers stud closer Josh Hader, and pitcher Pablo Lopez from the Miami Marlins. However, all of them had a similar trend, infielder Gleyber Torres was a desired piece of the puzzle.
With trade deadline ‘noise’ behind him, Marlins’ Pablo Lopez eyes a strong finish to 2022
About a half hour after MLB’s trade deadline passed, Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng made her way to the Marlins’ dugout at loanDepot park and approached Pablo Lopez.
Jaime Barria hit with loss Saturday versus Mariners
Jaime Barria picked up the loss after allowing two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners. Barria didn't have a bad start on Saturday, he just received no run support from his offense. The 26-year-old did struggle a bit with his command, as the four walks were a season-high. He now holds a solid 2.65 ERA in 57 2/3 innings of work in 2022. The righthander will likely continue his role as a spot starter or long-relief pitcher in Anaheim.
Max Scherzer, Mets sweep double-dip vs. Braves
Max Scherzer continued surging Saturday night, when he struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings as the New York Mets
Noah Syndergaard earns the win in Phillies debut despite sub-par effort
Noah Syndergaard allowed four runs on 11 hits over five innings on Thursday against the Nationals. He struck out two and earned the win, moving to 6-8. Syndergaard ran into most of his trouble in the fifth inning, allowing four hits and a wild pitch. But he managed to escape just before the skies opened, and had just enough to qualify for the win. Syndergaard's move to the Phillies is mostly a downgrade in terms of home park and the defense behind him, but he should likely pitch more often than he did with the Angels which should balance things out. He will take on the Marlins next.
Framber Valdez earns 10th win of season in win vs. Guardians
Framber Valdez improved to 10-4 Friday as Houston beat Cleveland, 9-3. He tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and three walks, with three strikeouts. Fantasy Impact:. It was far from Valdez' best performance of the season. Nevertheless, the Astros lefty earned his 17th consecutive quality...
Clayton Kershaw (back) officially placed on IL
Manager Dave Roberts indicated that this was very possible, and now they make it official. The Dodgers are very likely to be extra cautious with Kershaw as they prepare for the playoffs. It's very possible that Kershaw stays in the IL for more than 15 days in order to stay fresh down the stretch. Still, he could be back in late August or early September and still give plenty of value to fantasy managers in that time, so hold on to him for now.
Salvador Perez homers, drives in four runs in win Thursday
Perez’s laser beam homer down the left field line, leaving his bat at 110mph, broke the game open in the 7th as it bounced off the top of the wall right next to the foil pole. It was Salvy’s fourth home run in seven games since returning from the IL. He is now slashing .215/.253/.458 with 15 home runs and 47 RBI in 215 at-bats despite missing nearly two months between two different IL stints. Perez continues to play every day, either catching or at DH, so fantasy managers can start him daily and even in weekly formats.
Miguel Cabrera to only play ever other game, IL possible
Miguel Cabrera is going to play every other game during the Tigers’ current home stand as he deals with a right knee issue. A stint on the IL is possible. (Evan Woodbery on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Cabrera definitely has not been himself at the plate over his last seven...
Edwin Diaz locks down two-inning save on Thursday against Braves
Edwin Diaz allowed one hit and struck out three over two scoreless innings on Thursday against the Braves to earn his 24th save. Diaz had never recorded a six-out save before Thursday, but did so with relative ease. As usual, he leaned into his slider heavily, throwing it 61% of the time, though he induced swings on just eight of his 17 sliders. With 28 pitches and a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday, Diaz will likely be unavailable on Friday, so expect Seth Lugo to factor in for any save opportunity.
Gerrit Cole tagged for six runs, strikes out eight in loss Wednesday
Gerrit Cole pitched six innings, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight in New York’s 7-3 loss to the Mariners on Wednesday. Cole allowed six of the first seven batters to reach base including the first five straight. All of Seattle’s damage against Cole came in the 1st inning and he only allowed two base runners while recording seven of his eight strikeouts in the final five innings. Cole settled in and at least allowed manager Aaron Boone to not have to empty the bullpen by being able to get to the 7th inning. Cole falls to 9-4 with a 3.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 170 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings across 22 starts. Cole will try a fourth time for his 10th victory in his next start on Tuesday against these same Mariners in Seattle.
Dee Strange-Gordon released by Nationals Friday
Dee Strange-Gordon has been released from the Washington Nationals organization as per Triple-A Rochester according to MASN’s Bobby Blanco. (Bobby Blanco on Twitter) Strange-Gordon had been attempting to work his way back to the Majors since signing a minor league deal with Washington on July 16. Strange-Gordon has previously been released by the Nationals’ organization on June 19 before re-signing roughly one month later. Strange-Gordon, who has previously also spent time with the Dodgers, Marlins, and Mariners, is a career .286 hitter with 336 career stolen bases. The 34-year-old will now have to attempt his Major League comeback somewhere else and is free to sign with any organization.
James Paxton (elbow) hitting 95 MPH in sim game
This is a good sign in Paxton's recovery from Tommy John surgery and he could be set to begin a rehab assignment soon. If all goes according to plan, we could see Paxton in the big leagues around late August or early September.
Fernando Tatis Jr. to begin rehab assignment this weekend
Fernando Tatis (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio on either Saturday or Sunday. (Dennis Lin on Twitter) Tatis is expected to play shortstop, center field, and designated hitter during his rehab assignment. He's has been fielding ground balls for a while now, so how he looks swinging the bat is what is going to play the biggest part in his progression to the majors. He will still likely need a relatively lengthy assignment given how long he's been out, but a mid-August return to the Padres is very much on the table.
Mitch Keller allows one earned during Friday's loss in Baltimore
Mitch Keller allowed one run on eight hits and a walk while striking out a batting across six innings during Friday's 1-0 loss to the Orioles. Keller (3-8) was stuck holding the loss Friday, as a double and two infield singles in the sixth pushed across the only run of the game for either side. Its the fourth start out of five that the 26-year-old has allowed one earned or less. However, he is 1-2 in those games as Pittsburgh has scored seven runs in his past five outings. Next week's start in Arizona will give Keller the chance to lower his 4.21 ERA once again.
George Springer (elbow) placed on the IL
Springer returned to the Blue Jays lineup Thursday after missing a few games due to a sore elbow before missing Friday's game and being placed on the IL the next day. Otto Lopez was recalled as the corresponding move, while Whit Merrifield figures to take over as the Blue Jays starter in centerfield while Springer is sidelined.
George Kirby dominates in Game 1 of doubleheader Saturday
George Kirby earned the win in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels, allowing one run on six hits across six innings to go along with eight strikeouts. Per usual, Kirby was consistently in the zone as he walked zero hitters for the fourth start this season. He allowed one run on three hits in the second inning, otherwise scattering three hits across the other five shutout innings that he tossed. After posting an impressive 2.21 ERA in July, Kirby has carried that over with an impressive outing to open August.
Nathan Eovaldi strikes out seven Royals batters on Saturday
Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi allowed four runs, seven hits, and zero walks over six innings of work against the Royals on Saturday evening. He also struck out seven batters, surrendered two homers, and escaped with the no-decision. However, Boston ultimately fell to Kansas City by a score of 5-4.
Reid Detmers cruises to win Saturday
Reid Detmers picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out seven in seven innings of Saturday's 7-1 win over the Mariners. Detmers was great on Saturday, as he has been since rejoining the team in July. Since then, the lefthander has allowed four earned runs in 31 innings of work while striking out 38. This five-start stretch has been the best of his young career, and he should be a popular add in most fantasy leagues. The 23-year-old will likely take on the Twins next weekend.
Fantasy Baseball Week 17 Planner: Carson Kelly, Brandon Drury, Christopher Morel (2022)
Four teams have a week-low five games in the upcoming scoring period. Next, a whopping 20 teams will play six games next week. Finally, just six teams are scheduled for a week-high seven games in the upcoming week. Notable Matchups. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. MIN (2), at KC (3) The...
