Sources expect LeBron James to sign a two-year extension with Lakers with player option on Year 2

LeBron James has three options with the Lakers’ extension offer: 1) Ignore it, don’t sign it, and become a free agent next summer. 2) Sign it for the full two years and lock himself in with the Lakers until age 40. 3) Sign for one additional year, or one year with a player option for the second year (a 1+1). Option 3 keeps LeBron settled in Los Angeles but with flexibility if and when Bronny enters the NBA in another market. Most sources NBC spoke with expected LeBron will go with option three — a 1+1 — but that he may take his time signing it. There is no rush. And if that keeps the pressure on the Lakers to upgrade the roster, all the better.

Source: Kurt Helin @ NBC Sports

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Latest @BleacherReport How LeBron’s Extension Decision Impacts Potential Westbrook Trades, Lakers Future bleacherreport.com/articles/10044… – 2:20 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

How LeBron James playing alongside Bronny connects with Lakers extension — which they can offer today, ⁦@The Athletic⁩ theathletic.com/3468365/2022/0… – 11:42 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

LeBron James is eligible as of today for a two-year contract extension with the Lakers worth nearly $100 million.

Full preview: marcstein.substack.com/p/decision-tim… – 9:28 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Family at heart of decision for LeBron on Lakers’ contract extension nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/04/fam… – 8:50 AM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

LeBron James is now eligible to sign a 2 year $97.1M extension with the Lakers.

Here are the options for James and the financial implication in LA, with or without a new contract.

Via @YouTube

youtube.com/watch?v=QJtxDd…

Via @espn

espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 7:23 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

LeBron is dead set on playing with Bronny. Right now he’s a fringe NBA prospect at best. Needs at least 3 years at a mid-major. That would be the 2026 NBA Draft. LeBron will be 42. Best case scenario is to go undrafted. Then sign a two-way with the South Bay Lakers. – 11:35 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

LeBron James could sign an extension with the Lakers tomorrow. Or he could not. If he doesn’t, buckle up. It could fuel speculation about a third #Cavs go-around, something the organization would be open to — under the right terms.

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/08/l… – 6:40 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Could you see LeBron going back to Cleveland? 👀

@Bobby Marks on what could be a wild 2023 free agency ➡️ https://t.co/HDRpTfCDBd pic.twitter.com/WQNKfLr59L – 5:27 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

LeBron James to #Cavs for a third time? His looming extension decision could end all the speculation — or fuel it even more

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/08/l… – 1:13 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Remembering Bill Russell, a significant week for LeBron and the Lakers, the NBA’s tampering investigation into the Knicks, Sixers, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 11:25 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Column: Will LeBron sign an extension this week? Unlikely, for several reasons. But if he doesn’t the speculation about an LA exit — and another reunion with Cleveland — will begin si.com/nba/2022/08/03… – 10:48 AM

The window for LeBron James and the Lakers to extend his contract with the organization opened Thursday amid an offseason full of change for the franchise. The Lakers, who have already replaced their head coach and approached free agency with a completely different strategy, can now negotiate up to a two-year extension with James worth approximately $97 million in addition to the $44.5 million he’s set to make in the final year of his current deal. -via Los Angeles Times / August 4, 2022

James, who turns 38 in December, can negotiate an extension through the end of next June, providing a long runway before any decision needs to be made. However, the prospect of James playing out the final year of his current contract without further agreement could turn into a significant distraction during Darvin Ham’s first year as the Lakers’ coach. James, though, could use pending free agency as leverage, forcing the Lakers into strengthening their roster by forfeiting even more future draft picks. The Lakers, according to people with knowledge of the situation said, haven’t shown interest in deals requiring them to trade both their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. The team has also resisted taking on long-term contracts in deals. -via Los Angeles Times / August 4, 2022

If James were to agree to an extension, the Lakers could be more aggressive in trade discussions for players with multiple years remaining on their contracts. If James passes on a long-term deal, the team, at a minimum, has a relatively clean cap sheet next summer with only Anthony Davis and rookie Max Christie under contract. Talen Horton-Tucker and Damian Jones have player options next summer, as well. Any clues about James’ preferences, at this point, are merely guesses. -via Los Angeles Times / August 4, 2022