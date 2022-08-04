Read on 97rockonline.com
Related
Beloved Washington State Burger Stand Tells Truth About French Fries
One Of Washington State's Beloved Burger Stands Is Changing French Fries. You've got to love a business that's honest and tells it like it is. Iconic Dick's Burgers Is Being Honest With Their French Fries. Founded in 1954, Dick's Drive-In is a Pacific Northwest treasure. Its legendary status makes it...
5 of the Oldest Best Restaurants in Washington State
There are a lot of amazing restaurants all over Washington State. One of my favorite things to do when we visit a new town or city is go eat at the local "spot" everyone talks about. There is nothing like experiencing the food at a restaurant that has been made the same way for multiple generations. Here is a small list of 5 old restaurants you have to visit if your near them in Washington State.
Want to Live in Your RV in Washington State?
My in-laws own a huge motor home/RV and last weekend my son asked an interesting question. "Can I live in the motor home all year long?"I wasn't sure, so I looked it up. So you own an RV and you (or your kid) want to live in it all year long, but can you really do it in Washington State? The answer to that question is not so simple surprisingly. According to Washington State law, it is legal to live in an RV with no restrictions state wide but there are lots of zoning restrictions you will need to worry about depending on where you are trying to stay.
Is It Legal In Washington For Your Dog To Ride In The Back Of An Open Truck Bed?
Is It Legal For My Dog To Ride In An Open Truck Bed In Washington State?. As I was coming down 27th avenue in Kennewick a few days ago I saw a dog running from side to side in the back of a truck. Washington Drivers Might Be Breaking The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington State’s Most Expensive Restaurant Has 9 Thrilling Courses
Washington State's Most Expensive Restaurant Has A Thrilling 9-Course Meal. I'm always looking for a great birthday or anniversary ideas for my wife and I discovered a restaurant in Washington State that might be worth checking out. Meals Can Cost Between $300 to $400 Per Person. If you are a...
Washington Restaurant Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
LoveFood has the scoop on the best drive-thrus and drive-ins in the country.
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Small-town Puget Sound has a North Idaho feel
Some folks around these parts don’t like being compared to the people over on the westside of Washington. Something about deep blue vs. deep red, and, look, I don’t want to get into a primary color debate here, but it seems to me that poor yellow gets ignored entirely.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kent leads Herrera Beutler in latest WA 3rd tally
A total of 257 votes separates incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler and GOP challenger Joe Kent in the race for the second and final spot in the Washington 3rd Congressional District race.
4 U.S. Cities Giving Away Land, Try These States Before Idaho
There’s no way around it, and we’re definitely all feeling it, but Idaho is filling up fast! I recently wrote about 25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise, but I have some new recommendations, and unlike my previous recommendations, these cities will actually pay you to move there.
Have You Seen These 10 Missing Washington State Kids?
There are too many children missing in Washington State. Keep an eye out for any of these missing kids in our State right now. Please look through this list and then go to their website to look at the kids missing I did not post here. Information and Details: Sofia...
KOMO News
Washington state officials euthanize mother bear and her 3 cubs in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Multiple bears in Western Washington have been euthanized in recent days amid an increase in bear sightings, including four bears in North Bend that were put to sleep. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said a mother bear and her three cubs were getting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 6, 2022
The Pacific Northwest's 2022 wildfire season is not taking the weekend off, as dozens of fires of various sizes are still burning. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Saturday, August 6, 2022.
opb.org
Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies
Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
Astonishing Washington State DOT Video Captures Stampede of 2000 Sheep
Washington State DOT captured 2000 Sheep Rolling Through Blewett Path. A herd of over 2000 sheep made the trek over Blewett Pass and the Washington Department of Transportation managed to get a video of the stampede. 2000 Sheep Create Massive Dust Storm As They Cross Blewett Pass In Washington. The...
beachconnection.net
Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions
(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state
SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
Why Do Tri-Cities Drivers Break This Simple Law All The Time?
Washington Drivers Are Required By Law To Stay Right Unless Passing. One of the most frustrating entrances onto Highway 395 doesn't have to be if drivers would just follow the rules of the road. Washington State Drivers Don't Have The Right Of Way When Merging Left. I'm continually blown away...
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
97 Rock
Pasco WA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0