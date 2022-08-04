Flags half-staff in honor of Indiana lawmaker killed in vehicle crash

Read on q957.com
South Dakota Civil Air Patrol team excels in national competition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Civil Air Patrol was well represented in a recent competition. The South Dakota Wing cadet competition team placed in the top 10 at Civil Air Patrol’s National Cadet Competition in Ohio this month. The team, from Sioux Falls Cadet Squadron,...
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward in its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem. It resisted an effort from Noem to see them dismissed and extended the time it has to examine the allegations. Noem is under scrutiny...
Lady A cancels South Dakota State Fair and remainder of tour this year
HURON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Country act Lady A has cancelled their Request Line tour for the remainder of the year. This includes a show at the South Dakota State Fair. Lady A released a statement saying, “We are a band, but more importantly…we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.”
