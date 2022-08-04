FAITHFUL UTTERANCES: Salt versus Pepper: Which Are You?

Read on texasmetronews.com
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto promises to increase the minimum wage, "when we win"Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See Biggest Tax Rate Reduction As Part of Budget ProposalLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
These are the best places to get a root beer float in Dallas, according to Foursquare
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has that childhood memory of trying a root beer float for the first time. This delicious drink/dessert is the perfect combination of sweet and savory. In celebration of this delectable drink, Saturday, Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day, “It’s National Root Beer Float...
texasmetronews.com
Superb Women: Rosie Gray
A wife, mother, and grandmother, Rosie Owens Gray is living her best life, A retiree from FWISD, she hails from Mansfield LA, but lives in Fort Worth, TX. Rosie studied at Tarrant County College and Grambling State University. Active in her church, she puts family first and loves hitting the road with her daughter and grandchildren, traveling around the country. She’s also a dancer, loving to participate in sessions and display her graceful moves.
Dallas eateries ranked among 100 best restaurants for a friend date in US
Everyone needs a best platonic friend in their life, there's no doubting that. Friend dates are of the utmost importance to keep the friendships strong and having a good ole time.
ntdaily.com
Jazz to return to KNTU radio
Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Jazz will return to radio stations on KNTU FM 88.1 HD2 in late 2022 or early 2023 and is currently available to stream on KNTU.com, Mark Lambert, KNTU programming, news and operations manager told the North Texas Daily Friday. After being the...
Dallas Facing Topo Chico Shortage
The restaurant industry throughout the country is facing a shortage of the popular beverage Topo Chico.Megan Bucknall/Unsplash. As the high temperatures continue to bear down on North Texas, Dallas residents are having to face a shortage of the popular ice cold beverage Topo Chico mineral water. Dallas News reports that local bars and restaurants are having a difficult time finding the drink from Mexico.
These are the best spots to eat oysters in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
However you want to say it, "The world is your oyster," or, "The world's mine oyster," treat life as it is your oyster; pry it open gulp it down, and enjoy!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local Army Veteran, Dallas Gym Owner Highlighted in Strong Magazine
A local U.S. Army veteran, turned fitness enthusiast, can now add cover girl to her resume. Destiny Monroe took her fitness journey to Instagram in hopes of inspiring people, specifically women, when it comes to a healthy lifestyle. When the pandemic hit, her platform because even more important, motivating people from their homes to get up and get moving.
dmagazine.com
This Oak Cliff Salon Wants Latina Beauty Professionals to Blossom and Thrive
Victoria Leiato’s life changed when her mother went to beauty school. She was 6 when her parents divorced, and she and her two sisters lived with their now-single mother in El Paso. The family was surviving off food stamps and staying in government housing when her mother, an immigrant from Mexico, decided to become an esthetician.
The Daily South
How to Spend a Long Weekend in McKinney, Texas
Thirty minutes north of Dallas, you'll find McKinney, Texas, a town oozing with charm. There's plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment in the historic downtown area, and nature enthusiasts can find a moment of zen at the sprawling Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary too. History buffs will appreciate learning about McKinney's pioneer past at Chestnut Square and the Collin County History Museum, while thespians can enjoy live performances through the McKinney Performing Arts Center. Whether you're wanting to spend your time outdoors, on a patio, or immersing yourself in the past, it's all possible in McKinney.
texasmetronews.com
Superb Woman: Kimberley Runnells
With more than 25 years of experience Kimberley Runnells has also enjoyed stints as a leader for Weight Watchers, a consultant for the Dallas Black Dance Theatre, a family services specialist for Rainbow Days, Inc. and campus manager for Communities in Schools; among others. The Skyline High School graduate received a Bachelor’s Degree in Spanish from Prairie View A&M University and she also studied Organizational Development and Leadership at the University of Texas at Tyler,; Spanish language and Literature at Universal-Quernvaca Mexico.
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
Dallas’ The Salty Donut: Where you can get ‘a really freakin good donut’
Who doesn't love coffee and donuts? This iconic breakfast pairing has been fueling America for years and it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon.
Yelp says these are the best spots for fried catfish in Dallas
A taste of the south is what's on the menu for the month of August as it is National Catfish Month, and it matters not how you like yours prepared as it is time to celebrate this delicious protein.
Mavs Moneyball
Mark Cuban wants to turn the Texas town he bought into a dinosaur destination
When Mark Cuban bought the town of Mustang, Texas to help a family friend — with the help of a disgraced ex-Mavericks employee — in 2021, he didn’t have any idea of what he would do with it. That appears to have changed. When Cuban was a...
Terry Black's Barbecue buys more real estate, opening additional locations
AUSTIN, Texas — Terry Black's Barbecue LLC is slowly stocking up on real estate as they open new restaurant locations, the Austin Business Journal reported. The restaurant has a Dallas location and an Austin location, which sits at 1003 Barton Springs Road. A roughly 4,000-square-foot location in Lockhart, the twin owners' hometown, will spring up some time this year, and the Journal reported plans for a Driftwood site.
wealthofgeeks.com
19 Kid-Friendly Activities in Dallas to Beat the Summer Heat
Summer is here! Whether you are searching for things to do in Dallas with kids or panicking because you don’t know what you will do all summer long with the kids home from school, I have you covered. Summer is a season, so it’s helpful to let it be...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local Dallas Organization Hosts Back-to-School Drive
Colorful umbrellas helped beat the heat as hundreds of families waited their turn in line for a back-to-school event hosted by local community organization Dream Center Dallas. “It’s wonderful that the community can come together and do something for the kids,” said Mary Lara, who showed up with her grandkids....
Fitness Brand Plans North Texas Expansion
EoS Fitness will open multiple locations and move corporate headquarters to the Lone Star State.
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Dallas Battles with Crime and Vagrancy
Every night there are about 4,400 people living on the streets of Dallas. Chronic homelessness (when an individual is homelessness for more than a year) is up an enormous 92% since 2019 and specifically has become progressively worse over the summer. Many residents and business owners are justifiably upset about this ever-worsening problem in our city.
texasmetronews.com
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Bush Baby Boutique Children’s Clothing Store
One-of-a-kind hand crocheted baby outfits, newborn tutu skirts w/matching headbands. Children’s clothing in newborn to size 4. Spoil your little prince or princess with this gorgeous “Mini Throne Chair.” It is one of the bestselling children’s throne chairs. This mini throne brings pizzazz to many occasions such as children’s birthday parties, photoshoots, king and queen contest, baby showers, and much more. They also rent Snow Cone Machine Cart, Popcorn Machine Cart, Backdrops. Give Ms. Bush a call at 214-414-4330 or stop the Bush Baby Boutique: 901 N Polk St, Ste 320 DeSoto, TX 75115.
