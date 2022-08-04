Are the Inflation Reduction Act's Climate Goals Plausible?

Read on reason.com
Related
The 'Inflation Reduction Act' Won't Actually Reduce Inflation
Complicated pieces of legislation rarely live up to the glitzy names scrawled across the first page. But even by that familiar standard, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 is going to disappoint anyone excited by its title. The bill, introduced last week after a long-awaited deal was struck between Senate...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Inflation Recession Act: Higher taxes, more inflation, deeper recession
While a stagnating economy with high inflation is what economists usually call stagflation, the current situation is worse, as the real economy is declining. So there’s much less to go around for everyone – making us poorer in the process. This inflation-recession could be resolved by Washington reversing...
Opinion: 5 ways the Inflation Reduction Act will help American families
The proposed legislation will lead to lower energy costs for families, create more job opportunities and make health care more affordable.
RELATED PEOPLE
Waiting for Your Inflation Relief Check? Here’s the State-by-State Situation
Inflation reached 9.1 percent in June 2021, the highest it's been in 41 years, and U.S. households are struggling to make ends meet. As gas, food, and housing prices soar, some U.S. states are trying to help residents with inflation relief checks and rebates. When will inflation relief checks start in your state?
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s Why the Price of Beef Is Skyrocketing
Beef -- it's what's for dinner. If you can afford it. The price of meat has skyrocketed in recent years, beyond the already high 9.1% inflation rate. Learn: SNAP Updates To Know for Summer 2022Find:...
Seniors feel forgotten by state stimulus efforts to combat inflation: ‘We’re not important enough to be considered’
Seniors across the country say they feel “excluded” from state stimulus efforts to combat inflation. Between her increased rent and rising gas and grocery prices, Caren Spencer, 76, has little money left over at the end of each month. She’s pared back her cable package and rarely shops; she’s considering cutting the monthly donations she makes to a couple of charities just to get by herself.
This one thing is pushing up the price of almost everything you buy
Diesel moves nearly everything that is grown, processed or manufactured across the U.S. and around the globe. And its price is still sky high.
After a $54 Billion Airline Bailout, Elizabeth Warren Thinks She Gets To Make the Rules
Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) and Alex Padilla (D–Calif.) recently asked the Department of Transportation to fine airlines for delays and cancellations and prevent airline consolidation. The widespread delays and cancellations are indeed annoying, but the senators' demands won't help any more than Congress' last airline blunder did. Remember...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
House Prices Are Falling in These 10 U.S. Cities as Market Shifts
Reno, Nevada, and Austin, Texas, lead a list of cities that have seen the price of houses listed for sale with a major realtor website fall the most.
Big Oil under fire for ‘grotesque greed’ after record profits as people struggle with cost of living
Big Oil is coming under fire for its record-breaking profits at a time when regular people are buckling under the rising cost of living and the consequences of the climate crisis, from wildfires and dangerous heat to deadly flash floods.On Wednesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres blasted the oil and gas industry for “grotesque greed” and called on governments to tax their profits.“It is immoral for oil and gas companies to be making record profits from this energy crisis on the backs of the poorest people and communities and at a massive cost to the climate,” Mr Guterres said.“This...
FOXBusiness
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
Study: Minimum wage workers can't afford rent in 91 percent of US
The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) recently published its annual report that showed the disparity between a minimum wage worker’s income and how much it costs to rent a one or two-bedroom home throughout the United States.
Essence
Americans Will Be Paying At Least $5000 More On Living Costs This Year Thanks To Inflation
Bloomberg economists say that American household should have extra $5200 in their budget for inflated prices of everyday necessities. If you haven’t noticed, everything is more expensive. So much so, experts are saying you need to have at least $5,200 more on hand to keep up. In 2020 the...
thecentersquare.com
Fed president warns inflation 'higher than we expect,' spreading nationwide
(The Center Square) – The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis warns that the current rate of inflation is “very concerning” and “higher than we expect” and is spreading across the country. Fed branch President Neel Kashkari told CBS News’ “Face The Nation”...
Several States Send Out Stimulus Checks To Fight Inflation
Photo by Pixabay: https://www.pexels.com/photo/abundance-achievement-bank-banknotes-534229/. Over a dozen states have sent out checks to millions of people in the hopes of providing consumers with extra cash as inflation is driving up the costs of all goods across the board.
Bombshell Jobs Report: All Pandemic Jobs Lost Restored, Flipping Recession Script And Fueling Inflation, Fed Fears
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower by 0.8% Friday morning after the Labor Department reported encouraging U.S. jobs market numbers from July. The U.S. added 528,000 jobs in July, beating consensus economist estimates of 258,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped from 3.6% to 3.5%, returning to...
Reason.com
Washington, DC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0