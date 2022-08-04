Reward offered for the lug nut loosener of Brookings County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A 33-year-old man from Yankton was arrested Friday evening after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a driver pointing a gun at another driver. The man was located near the Lennox exit. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found a black replica handgun as well as a controlled substance. The man was transported to the Minnehaha County Jail and faces numerous charges including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, DUI 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

