Brookings County, SD

Reward offered for the lug nut loosener of Brookings County

By Julia Kaye
 2 days ago
Yankton man arrested for pointing a gun at another driver in Lincoln County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A 33-year-old man from Yankton was arrested Friday evening after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a driver pointing a gun at another driver. The man was located near the Lennox exit. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found a black replica handgun as well as a controlled substance. The man was transported to the Minnehaha County Jail and faces numerous charges including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, DUI 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
Minnehaha Sheriff looking for wanted man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A wanted man is on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for Arthur Ray Hendrickson III. Hendrickson is wanted for aggravated assault. He is a white male, age 53, who stands 5 foot 8 and...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
Canaries pound Gary 9-2

GARY, IN (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Canaries built an early lead Friday night and never looked back, highlighted by six-run fifth inning to top Gary SouthShore 9-2 at the Steel Yard. Ozzie Martinez led off the top of the first inning with a single and scored on a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

