Fans Point Out Mistake In Alex Trebek’s Episodes Of ‘Jeopardy!’

 2 days ago
Jeopardy!, which has enjoyed a 38-year run, is currently on break as no new episodes have been aired, but the producers have announced that season 39 will start in September 2022 with Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik as its permanent hosts.

While preparing for the new season, fans of Jeopardy were elated when the producers made an announcement that the show would be paying tribute to its days on Pluto TV and that they would be bringing back the episodes from the late legendary host, Alex Trebek. The late host took over the reins when the daily syndicated version of the show premiered in 1984, a role he continued in until his death with his last episode being on January 8, 2021, after 35 years.

The Alex Trebek Shows

JEOPARDY!, Alex Trebek with celebrity contestants (from left): Melissa Gilbert, Isaac Mizrahi, Sandra Bernhard, ‘1996 Celebrity Jeopardy! Game 2’, (Season 13 | Episode 52, aired 12 November 1996), 1984-, ph: Steve Crise, ©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

On August 1, Pluto TV launched a 24-7 channel and was on-demand for old episodes of game shows like Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, which was all from the time of Alex Trebek. The viewers thrilled with the possibility of watching classic episodes for free were soon left disappointed as they noticed a lot of things wrong with the episodes Pluto is featuring.

Giving hints about the show, Vulture stated, “Pluto TV is fleshing out some of the details of its new channels. The Jeopardy! channel … will draw from 33 of the 37 seasons he [Alex] hosted. The streamer will also program themed blocks featuring episodes from the Tournament of Champions, Battle of the Decades, and other Jeopardy! events.”

Reaction From Fans

Instagram

Due to the incomplete episode of the streamer, fans have expressed their displeasure towards the producers via Reddit. One of the fans stated, “With 40+ years of episodes to choose from, the number they actually show is surprisingly small.” “Is there any chance James Holzhauer’s run will be shown? It’s not available at the moment,” another person wrote.

A third wrote: “I would love to see Ken’s runs and other champs’ runs (eg. James, Brad, etc.) up there as well at some point in the future.” Another user expressed shock over the misdating of one of the episodes. “The show being aired right now, Show #6546, is misdated as Friday, February 15, 2013, when it was, in fact, Monday, February 18, 2013.”

Ken Jennings Pays Tribute To Alex Trebek

Instagram

While concluding season 39 of the game show, host Ken Jennings in a bid to humor and honor the legendary show host, stared directly into the camera, saying, “Thanks for being with us on the Alex Trebek stage, folks!” before ending with Alex’s ceremonial “So long!”

Comments / 2

