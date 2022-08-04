ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California man gets 10 years for mailing meth to South Dakota

By Julia Kaye
q957.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on q957.com

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
South Dakota State
Local
California Crime & Safety
947jackfm.com

Wausau Man Killed in Western South Dakota Motorcycle Crash

LEAD, SD (WSAU) — A Wausau man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County, South Dakota last weekend. According to the State Highway Patrol, George Seliger was westbound on Highway 14A near Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Seliger crossed the eastbound lane and went into the ditch before being thrown from the motorcycle, a 2020 Harley-Davidson.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

GALLERY: KELOLAND Investigates MMIP in South Dakota

LAKOTA NATION, S.D. (KELO) — Indigenous people in South Dakota, and across the country, experience disproportionate rates of violence, murder and go missing at higher rates. The issue, known as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP), has grown into an epidemic leaving families and communities with few resources or answers.
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More South Dakotans are taking advantage of the state’s unclaimed property website. The state treasurer’s office said they returned over $18 million in unclaimed property during the 2022 fiscal year. How it works. If a business cannot find the person they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Prison#Us Postal Service#S D#The U S Postal Service
q957.com

South Dakota Civil Air Patrol team excels in national competition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Civil Air Patrol was well represented in a recent competition. The South Dakota Wing cadet competition team placed in the top 10 at Civil Air Patrol’s National Cadet Competition in Ohio this month. The team, from Sioux Falls Cadet Squadron,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Wanted Nebraska man arrested in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A wanted Nebraska man was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence in the 800 block of Roubaix Drive in Rapid City. 30-year-old Tanner Danielson was wanted on charges of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first-degree sexual assault. The charges come from allegedly committing a crime in Lancaster County, Nebraska on July 28.
RAPID CITY, SD
q957.com

Flags half-staff in honor of Indiana lawmaker killed in vehicle crash

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff until midnight tonight (Thursday) in honor of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana. She died Wednesday in a vehicle crash. Noem said, “Jackie Walorski spent her whole life investing in people. She was a remarkable gift to me as a friend. could always count on her for truth and common sense. Shattered that her work on earth is done, but grateful she is with her Lord. Bryon and I send our condolences and prayers to Jackie’s family, as well as the family of the two staff members who passed away.”
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kingsburyjournal.com

Wandermore wraps up South Dakota wandering

On April 29, Seth Varner and his friend Jack McGonigal visited De Smet, Iroquois, Lake Preston, Badger, Erwin, Hetland and Arlington. Their goal was to visit and document all 310 incorporated towns in South Dakota. They met that goal on July 23, ending their journey in Yankton. The Journal reported...
YANKTON, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota

The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
IOWA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer passes away

PIERRE, S.D. — On Friday, the South Dakota Unified Judicial System announced that Fifth Circuit Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer passed away. Judge Flemmer was the longest current serving circuit judge in the state and dedicated nearly his entire legal career to serving the people of South Dakota. He graduated from the USD School of Law in 1981 and then worked in private practice until he was elected as Clark County State’s Attorney in 1984.
POLITICS
Black Hills Pioneer

Noem joins Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride

STURGIS — Gov. Kristi Noem joins the long list of celebrity guests attending the 2022 Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride Monday during the 82nd Sturgis Rally. “It is an honor to have South Dakota’s Governor, Kristi Noem, again join us on the Legends Ride,” said Rod Woodruff, president of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “Not many governors are willing and able to hop on a motorcycle and lead a charity ride to help raise money for worthy causes. We are blessed to have one who cares about motorcyclists and the freedoms we enjoy. We are very proud of Governor Kristi Noem.”
STURGIS, SD
drgnews.com

South Dakota Tribes get federal grant to train members in construction and associated trades

South Dakota’s nine Tribal Reservations have received a $5 million federal grant to address a severe housing shortage on Tribal lands. The Building Jobs, Buildings Homes for All grant application says the Indigenous home building industry cannot grow and provide much-needed housing to Tribal communities without a skilled workforce. As the lead for the Building Jobs, Building Homes project, Lakota Funds will address a severe housing shortage on Tribal lands by training Indigenous people in construction trades and as certified appraisers and inspectors. The application says in partnership with South Dakota State University, Lakota Funds will implement a certified appraiser program, addressing a significant barrier to housing construction on Tribal lands. To support this underserved population, Lakota Funds will provide a variety of wraparound services during training.

Comments / 0

Community Policy