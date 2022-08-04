Reward offered for the lug nut loosener of Brookings County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Taste the Goodness benefit for the Bishop Dudley House starts at 5 o’clock this afternoon. Tickets are still available online and at the gate. The events allows unlimited tastings of different foods, beer, wine, and bourbons. The event is outdoors, under tents in downtown Sioux Falls at the Avera IT Building, 212 E 11th Street. Tickets are $55 at the gate and all proceeds benefit the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

