Reward offered for the lug nut loosener of Brookings County

101.9 KELO-FM
Yankton man arrested for pointing a gun at another driver in Lincoln County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A 33-year-old man from Yankton was arrested Friday evening after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a driver pointing a gun at another driver. The man was located near the Lennox exit. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found a black replica handgun as well as a controlled substance. The man was transported to the Minnehaha County Jail and faces numerous charges including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, DUI 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.
101.9 KELO-FM
Minnehaha Sheriff looking for wanted man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A wanted man is on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for Arthur Ray Hendrickson III. Hendrickson is wanted for aggravated assault. He is a white male, age 53, who stands 5 foot 8 and...
101.9 KELO-FM
A baby was born at the Sioux Empire Fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Calf watch was happening at the Sioux Empire Fair today. The fair announced the new baby arrived around 2:30 this afternoon in the Pipestone Discovery Building.
101.9 KELO-FM
South Dakota Civil Air Patrol team excels in national competition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Civil Air Patrol was well represented in a recent competition. The South Dakota Wing cadet competition team placed in the top 10 at Civil Air Patrol’s National Cadet Competition in Ohio this month. The team, from Sioux Falls Cadet Squadron,...
101.9 KELO-FM
Sioux Empire Fair underway; Dell Rapids native opening act tonight in the grandstand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Empire Fair is underway. Grandstand entertainment tonight is country act, Justin Moore. The opening act for the show is Dell Rapids native, Julie Eddy. 38 Special will be the grandstand act on Sunday. A reminder of the curfew at the fair. In...
101.9 KELO-FM
Taste the Goodness benefit for the Bishop Dudley House starts at 5 in downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Taste the Goodness benefit for the Bishop Dudley House starts at 5 o’clock this afternoon. Tickets are still available online and at the gate. The events allows unlimited tastings of different foods, beer, wine, and bourbons. The event is outdoors, under tents in downtown Sioux Falls at the Avera IT Building, 212 E 11th Street. Tickets are $55 at the gate and all proceeds benefit the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.
101.9 KELO-FM
Canaries pound Gary 9-2
GARY, IN (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Canaries built an early lead Friday night and never looked back, highlighted by six-run fifth inning to top Gary SouthShore 9-2 at the Steel Yard. Ozzie Martinez led off the top of the first inning with a single and scored on a...
