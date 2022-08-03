LA Newsroom Invaded by Cuteness in Support of NBC Owned Stations’ Clear The Shelters

-Cricket Wireless is letting its customers do the talking in a new campaign that’s tagged with “People who come to Cricket, stay with Cricket.” The testimonial approach is a new one for the brand, and it teamed with longtime creative partner Argonaut, which developed a series of films that profile customers while still incorporating the brand’s trademark characters. The customers profess their loyalty and love for Cricket’s ease of use, affordability, high-speed 5G and more.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO