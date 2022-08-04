Read on www.adweek.com
CBS 58
Not a fading fad: Return of vinyl lasts with revival of former Exclusive Company locations
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- When Jennifer Young learned the owner of Greenfield's Exclusive Company location had passed away, she did whatever she could to keep the music playing. Jennifer is one of a handful of music-lovers who have stepped up in recent months to keep record stores in southeast Wisconsin open.
milwaukeerecord.com
In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (July 24 – August 6)
Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WATCH NOW: Kenosha couple celebrates 50th anniversary with Kenosha Kingfish vow renewal | Local News
A lifelong Kenosha couple celebrated their 50th marriage anniversary with a renewal of vows ceremony at historic Simmons Field Saturday evening. Terri and Kurt Wruck renewed their wedding vows with help from Kenosha Kingfish – and mascot King Elvis. The Wruck’s official anniversary is Aug. 12. “Only 5%...
14-year-old Milwaukee girl shot near 29th and Auer
A 14-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot near 29th and Auer around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Only an hour earlier, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 19th and Olive.
WISN
Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival returns to Lakeshore State Park this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Drag Boat Festival returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will be held at Lakeshore State Park, located on Harbor Drive, on Saturday, Aug. 13. From 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the normally tranquil Lake Shore Park will see...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northwestern Mutual ‘Sunday Family Fun Day’ at Summerfest grounds
MILWAUKEE - Sunday, Aug. 7 was "Sunday Family Fun Day" at Milwaukee's Northwestern Mutual Community Park. The event was put on by the Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. It featured family-friendly programming at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park inside Maier Festival Park. Some of the activities included...
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s who’s playing the Milwaukee Record Stage at Bay View Bash
Even though most of Milwaukee’s major festivals are now in the rear view mirror, one of the city’s biggest and best undertakings is still on the horizon. Yes, Bay View Bash will make its long-awaited return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. Though it’s still more than a month away, you’ll want to make sure you’re around to take in the sights and sounds of the behemoth block party.
On Milwaukee
Hey Milwaukee, it's Bronzeville Week!
Bronzeville Week, an official City of Milwaukee event now in its 11th year, runs this week with a variety of events targeting wellness, arts, business and culture. The events are offered virtually and in-person. Monday, Aug. 8 includes "A Conversation on Arts, Culture & Community" at America’s Black Holocaust Museum,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee woman last seen on south side
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 45-year-old Milwaukee woman who was last seen on July 5 around 5 p.m. near 14th and Mineral on the city's south side. Jennie Heredia is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’06", 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 1 hurt, 1 dead Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, another injured near 76th and Grantosa early Sunday morning. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man did succumb to his injuries. This investigation is ongoing and...
CBS 58
Overnight shooting near 76th and Grantosa leaves one dead
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting around 1:03 am. that left one dead overnight near 76th and Grantosa. Police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal injuries while a 32-year-old Milwaukee man died from the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek...
The Auto-Tune Is Out of Control in Milwaukee’s Rap Scene
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Milwaukee’s street-rap scene is obsessed with maxed-out Auto-Tune, bringing to mind swag rap of the early 2010s, 1017 Thug-era Young Thug, and Chief Keef’s robotic...
WISN
Man shot on freeway with 8-year-old grandson in car
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother said her 8-year-old son was in a car shot up on Interstate 94 near 25th Street. It happened Sunday night and prompted a freeway closure. The mother, who does not want her family identified, told WISN 12 News her son was celebrating his eighth birthday Sunday with his grandparents.
20-year-old shot 11 times in Milwaukee looks back at her trials, tribulations
One year ago, today, Deanna Isom was shot 11 times while sitting in a car with her best friend on Milwaukee's northside. She survived, but her friend did not.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin’s Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman free again, $100K+ bail posted
One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitives is out of the Milwaukee County jail again, and somebody ponied up six figures to get him out, but he did not get far. At least, not yet.
Brian Niznansky named Chief Meteorologist of TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News is thrilled to announce that Brian Niznansky has been promoted to Chief Meteorologist of TMJ4 News.
CBS 58
MCSO: Driver shot on I-94 eastbound near 25th Street
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A driver was shot on I-94 eastbound near North 25th Street in Milwaukee Sunday evening, Aug. 7. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office reports it happened near the 25th Street off-ramp. All eastbound traffic was diverted off the freeway at 35th Street. The victim was taken to...
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
