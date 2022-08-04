ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeerecord.com

In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (July 24 – August 6)

Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
WEST ALLIS, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northwestern Mutual ‘Sunday Family Fun Day’ at Summerfest grounds

MILWAUKEE - Sunday, Aug. 7 was "Sunday Family Fun Day" at Milwaukee's Northwestern Mutual Community Park. The event was put on by the Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. It featured family-friendly programming at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park inside Maier Festival Park. Some of the activities included...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Here’s who’s playing the Milwaukee Record Stage at Bay View Bash

Even though most of Milwaukee’s major festivals are now in the rear view mirror, one of the city’s biggest and best undertakings is still on the horizon. Yes, Bay View Bash will make its long-awaited return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. Though it’s still more than a month away, you’ll want to make sure you’re around to take in the sights and sounds of the behemoth block party.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Hey Milwaukee, it's Bronzeville Week!

Bronzeville Week, an official City of Milwaukee event now in its 11th year, runs this week with a variety of events targeting wellness, arts, business and culture. The events are offered virtually and in-person. Monday, Aug. 8 includes "A Conversation on Arts, Culture & Community" at America’s Black Holocaust Museum,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing Milwaukee woman last seen on south side

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 45-year-old Milwaukee woman who was last seen on July 5 around 5 p.m. near 14th and Mineral on the city's south side. Jennie Heredia is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’06", 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 1 hurt, 1 dead Sunday

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, another injured near 76th and Grantosa early Sunday morning. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man did succumb to his injuries. This investigation is ongoing and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
WIS
WIS
CBS 58

Overnight shooting near 76th and Grantosa leaves one dead

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting around 1:03 am. that left one dead overnight near 76th and Grantosa. Police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal injuries while a 32-year-old Milwaukee man died from the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Pitchfork

The Auto-Tune Is Out of Control in Milwaukee’s Rap Scene

Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Milwaukee’s street-rap scene is obsessed with maxed-out Auto-Tune, bringing to mind swag rap of the early 2010s, 1017 Thug-era Young Thug, and Chief Keef’s robotic...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man shot on freeway with 8-year-old grandson in car

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother said her 8-year-old son was in a car shot up on Interstate 94 near 25th Street. It happened Sunday night and prompted a freeway closure. The mother, who does not want her family identified, told WISN 12 News her son was celebrating his eighth birthday Sunday with his grandparents.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MCSO: Driver shot on I-94 eastbound near 25th Street

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A driver was shot on I-94 eastbound near North 25th Street in Milwaukee Sunday evening, Aug. 7. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office reports it happened near the 25th Street off-ramp. All eastbound traffic was diverted off the freeway at 35th Street. The victim was taken to...
MILWAUKEE, WI

