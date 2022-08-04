Read on espnsiouxfalls.com
Going Up! Inflation Has Sioux Empire Fair Prices Rising
If you have the Sioux Empire Fair on your "to do" list for the weekend, one thing you will quickly notice upon arrival is the Ferris Wheel isn't the only thing going up. You better plan on packing a little extra cash into your purse and wallet because, like most everything else, inflation has its ugly grip on this year's fair too.
Mmmmmm-Pumpkin Spice Oreos Are Coming Back
As the first day of Fall is more than two months away your tastebuds will be energized long before that with the onslaught of the color orange and the flavor of pumpkin. After being absent for the last five years the Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are making a comeback and are set to hit store shelves on August 15.
Sioux Falls Restaurant among Most Dog-Friendly in America
When you are a dog owner, your four-legged friend isn't a pet, it's family. And just like any member of the family, you want to include them in almost everything you do, including dining out. Sometimes finding an eatery that will allow you to bring along your canine companion can...
Dillard’s is Now Coming to Sioux Falls in 2023 (For Real)
We first heard about the department store Dillard's coming to the Empire Mall in December 2018. At the time, planes were for Dillard's to open in late 2019 in the old Younkers space at the mall. But, the fall of 2019 came and went, then in early 2020 everything got rescheduled because of...you know.
Got Art? Sioux Falls Looking for 2023 SculptureWalk Applications
Calling all artists, the city of Sioux Falls wants to see your best stuff. The SculptureWalk is gearing up for its 20th year and the city of Sioux Falls is on the hunt right now for a few good artists who want to show off their sculps. Applications are now...
Sizzling In South Dakota Today
Whew! Get out of the heat today if you can. South Dakota is getting slammed with triple-digit temps Tuesday and a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is reporting peak temperatures between 100 and 106 this afternoon, which could potentially tie or break some records across the area.
CAREER OPPORTUNITY: Join Our Sioux Falls Sales and Marketing Team
IF you want to LEARN...IF you have goals to be SUCCESSFUL...IF you want to MAKE A DIFFERENCE...YOU should be at Results Townsquare MEDIA in Sioux Falls!. At Results Townsquare MEDIA in Sioux Falls, we only have one PURPOSE...To Create Strategies and Marketing Campaigns that help Locally Owned Businesses grow and be successful in ANY Economy!
Jackyl Coming to The Alliance in Sioux Falls
Jackyl will be in concert live at the Alliance in Sioux Falls on a new date of September 8, 2022. Tickets start at only $22.50 and are on sale now. Order your tickets safely and securely here. Jackyl emerged onto the music scene when the Seattle garage/grunge sound started getting...
South Dakota Little League Eliminated from Midwest Regional
The Sioux Falls Little League team that has represented the state of South Dakota on numerous occasions over the last few years at the Little League World Series has delivered countless memorable moments for fans in their home state. The 2022 Sioux Falls Little League team has done the same,...
Brookings Area Residents Need to Check Their ‘Lug Nuts!’
Hey Brookings, have you checked your lug nuts lately?. It might sound like somewhat of a personal question, but it's really a matter of safety right now for people living in the Brookings, South Dakota area. There's a vandal or group of vandals tampering with the lug nuts on the...
The 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Sioux Falls
As Sioux Falls continues to grow, so do its neighborhoods. And with that growth comes an uptick in crime. That being said, Sioux Falls is one of the safer mid-sized cities in the entire country. But there are a few neighborhoods that have seen an increase in crime in recent years.
VIDEO: Robber Steals From Iconic Sioux Falls Ice Cream Shop
The temperatures are rapidly rising in the Sioux Empire which gives residents more reason to enjoy cold, delicious ice cream. However, one man must not like the taste of ice cream if he felt the need to rob a popular Sioux Falls ice cream spot. B&G Mikyway is truly a...
Open Letter To Sioux Falls Garbage Trucks: Stop Waking Me Up
Disclaimer: Sanitation workers work especially hard to keep cities clean, particularly in Sioux Falls. This is just a personal, friendly suggestion to adjust their pick-up times. When you work early in the morning like me, sleeping in is truly a gift. You cherish every minute of that sleep. It's pretty...
Building the Ultimate South Dakota College Football Viewing Schedule This Fall
Let’s be honest, we are very lucky to have such great football programs so close to us here in the Sioux Empire. Augustana, USF, USD, and South Dakota State are all within an hours drive, and it’s time to lay out the ultimate schedule this Fall for viewing (and possibly attending) the best possible game each and every week.
Want A Quick Sneak-Peak Into What’s Going on at Woofstock 2022?
Dakota Dachshund Rescue is an all-volunteer organization consisting of a small group of wiener dog aficionados. Their mission is to rescue and rehome abused, abandoned, and unwanted Dachshunds. All of the dogs they take in receive medical and behavioral care. They also make a strong effort to educate potential adopters...
South Dakota Sees First West Nile Virus Cases of 2022
As we enter into the final full month of the summer, South Dakota health officials are confirming the first positive cases of the season of a potentially deadly virus. The South Dakota Department of Health says the state's first two human West Nile virus cases have occurred in Minnehaha and Spink Counties.
5 Things You Should Never Leave in Your Car on a Hot Day
The temperatures are rocketing into the triple digits this week in Sioux Falls and air conditioning will be our best friend. If you're lucky enough to grab one of the few shady spots a parking lot has to offer, you're having a great day. If your vehicle is out in the sun all day when temps hit 102, there are some things you don't want to leave in your car.
Fatal Traffic Accident in Sioux Falls Wednesday Afternoon
"On Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at about 2:30 PM, a single vehicle was westbound in the area of E 17th Street and E River Blvd when it left its lane southbound and collided with a tree on the south side of the road. The driver/sole occupant of the vehicle was given medical aid on the scene by witnesses and first responders, but would later be declared deceased."
South Dakota Diner Named One of the Top Diners in U.S.A.
There's nothing better than a wonderful mom-and-pop restaurant, and lucky for us, the Mount Rushmore State is chalked full of them. In fact, one diner, in particular, received the honor as one of the very best in the United States, according to the Food Network. The Food Network recently compiled...
Greta Van Fleet Coming to Sioux Falls in September
Greta Van Fleet is coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, SD. on September 24, 2022. Sanford PREMIER Center grabs another great show for 2022. Greta Van Fleet 'Dreams of Gold' tour is coming to Sioux Falls on September 24. It's going to be a great live...
