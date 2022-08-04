Liv Morgan is usually cool, calm, and collected, but the current Smackdown Women’s Champion lost her cool on fans after they turned hostile toward her. During Summerslam last Saturday, Morgan would face Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The match would come to a close after Rousey locked Morgan in an arm bar. Morgan reversed the submission into a pinning predicament, and as the referee was finishing his three count, Morgan would tap out. The referee didn’t see Morgan tap out and completed the pinfall, allowing Morgan to ultimately slip away with her title. Rousey lost it on the official, locking him in an arm bar after the conclusion of the match, which would lead to her getting suspended and fined.

WWE ・ 19 HOURS AGO