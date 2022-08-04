Read on www.f4wonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Madison Rayne Comments On Her First Day Working For AEW
Madison Rayne is feeling good following her first full day in AEW. “Today was such an incredible day,” Rayne said in a post on Twitter. AEW announced on Wednesday that Rayne has joined the company as a coach in its women’s division. Her hiring was announced as part of a list of promotions that expand AEW’s talent relations department — Sonjay Dutt and QT Marshall were promoted to Vice Presidents of Show and Creative Coordination, Pat Buck was promoted to Vice President of Talent Development, and Tony Schiavone was promoted to Senior Producer and Special Advisor to Talent.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Battle Of The Belts III Results (8/6) – Claudio Castagnoli Defends The ROH World Title
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Battle of the Belts III Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE Changing Wrestlers Who Were Miscast
Since Vince McMahon left his position as WWE Chairman and Triple H assumed control of the creative team, WWE has undergone significant changes. Prior to his departure, McMahon shared final decision-making authority with Bruce Prichard over NXT creative, with Shawn Michaels managing day-to-day operations. The final decision now rests with Triple H.
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling Announces Return To Nashville For Victory Road PPV
Impact Wrestling has announced that they will return to Nashville on September 23 for their Victory Road PPV. There will also be TV tapings on September 24. Both nights will take place at Skyway Studios. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here. Both PWInsider and Fightful Select...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PWMania
Two Matches and Segment Confirmed for WWE SmackDown
For tonight’s WWE SmackDown broadcast, a number of things have been revealed. The SmackDown preview was posted on the WWE website along with three announcements, featuring two matches and a segment. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will address his Clash at the Castle challenger Drew McIntyre on the...
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Cardona Announces His In-Ring Return To Pro Wrestling
It’s been a few months since fans have seen Matt Cardona in action. The former GCW World Champion has been forced to sit out the last several months after suffering a torn biceps. But fans, fear not! The man who claims to be “alwayz ready” will soon be getting back into the ring!
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Comments On Jonathan Gresham Quitting ROH/AEW
Claudio Castagnoli unseated Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Title at Death Before Dishonor, and now the former champion is all but gone from ROH and AEW. Castagnoli joined the media after having his “Insight” panel with Chris Van Vliet at Starrcast V, and the first question to be asked was about “The Octopus'” desire to leave AEW following his reported argument with Tony Khan.
411mania.com
New Team Set For USA Tag Title Battle Royal At NWA 74
A fourth team is now entered in the NEW USA Tag Team Championship Battle Royal at NWA 74. The NWA announced on Friday that Jordan Clearwater and Marshe’ Rockett, aka Gold Rushhh, will join the previously-announced Miserably Faithful (Sal The Pal and Gaagz The Gymp), The Now (Hale Collins and Vik Dalishus), and The Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor & Rush Freeman) in the battle royal to crown the reinstated championships on night two of the PPV.
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Highlights of TNT Championship Match At AEW Battle of the Belts III (Clips)
Wardlow is still the TNT Champion after AEW Battle of the Belts III, but he didn’t look like a winner after the match was over. The champion was able to defeat Jay Lethal after a powerbomb, but was attacked by Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh after the match. It looked like Wardlow might powerbomb Singh at one point, but he was overwhelmed again and slammed through a table.
411mania.com
Claudio Castagnoli Retains ROH World Title At AEW Battle of the Belts III
It was a surprisingly back-and-forth match, but Claudio Castagnoli is still the ROH World Champion after AEW Battle of the Belts III. In the main event of the show, he pinned Konosuke Takeshita with the Ricola Bomb. This was Claudio’s first defense of the belt, having won it from Jonathan Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 23. He has been champion for 14 days.
411mania.com
WWE Weekend House Show Lineups for Saturday Night’s Main Event & Sunday Stunner
– WWE is holding a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show tonight in North Charleston, South Carolina at the North Charleston Coliseum. Here is the advertised lineup:. * Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Carmella. * SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c)...
wrestlinginc.com
Kayla Braxton Explains Her Facial Expressions During WWE Liv Morgan Segment
Liv Morgan is usually cool, calm, and collected, but the current Smackdown Women’s Champion lost her cool on fans after they turned hostile toward her. During Summerslam last Saturday, Morgan would face Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The match would come to a close after Rousey locked Morgan in an arm bar. Morgan reversed the submission into a pinning predicament, and as the referee was finishing his three count, Morgan would tap out. The referee didn’t see Morgan tap out and completed the pinfall, allowing Morgan to ultimately slip away with her title. Rousey lost it on the official, locking him in an arm bar after the conclusion of the match, which would lead to her getting suspended and fined.
Comments / 0