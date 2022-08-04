Read on www.fortstocktonpioneer.com
Body If you have an event for our Do Something! listing, please e-mail nathan.heuer fortstocktonpioneer.com. The Summer Off The Patio series concludes on Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Annie Riggs Museum with Ken Baucham performing live from 7-8 p.m. Aug. 5. The Fort Stockton Film Society presents Destry Rides Again...
KIDS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN
Over 40 youngsters from Fort Stockton and the surrounding area took part in the Second Annual Tiny Tot Track Meet held on the Fort Stockton Middle School campus on July 30. Kids ranging from 1-6 years old were able to participate in the event. Fort Stockton native Tammy Lujan, who started the event a year ago, put on the event once again this year and hopes to continue to do so in the future. Her passion for the sport of track and field, and her son Tomas, 3, originally inspired her to organize the event. “I decided to host a tiny tot track meet because track and field has always been near and dear to my heart. With covid restrictions so rough in 2020 I felt activities for the youth were struggling. I wanted my son, who was 2-years-old at the time, to get social and get active,” she said. “I wanted to involve children ages six and under because they don’t have a lot of activities do to for them. It is very rewarding to know that I can contribute to our youth in this community.” Pictured from left to right is Genesis Arguing, Aubrey Gonzalez, Piper McCullough, Emory Young, and Azariah Rivera. Photo by Nathan Heuer.
Barrio Fest to highlight local Mexican history
Body “For some reason, she’s really jazzed up about this,” says son Tony Swanke about his mother, Sarita Urias, after hearing about Barrio Fest in Fort Stockton. If her name sounds familiar, that’s because Doña Sarita Urias was born in Fort Stockton and is an important figure to Mexican Americans in the area.
Unity at the center of Mom’s Football 101 event
Body The Fort Stockton ISD football program and head coach/athletic director Jeremy Hickman will hold the program’s first ever Mom’s Football 101 event this evening. The reason behind the event – unity and relationship building. “Unity is the secret to the culture we’re trying to establish,” Hickman...
Prowlers poised for progression
Body The Fort Stockton volleyball program broke through the proverbial district barrier a season ago under first-year head coach Gabrielle Harral, winning district contests for the first time in five years. Now the bar moves a notch higher heading into year two of the Harral era. “The girls kind of...
