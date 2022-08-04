Superior Schools + Police Start New Emotional Support Program For Students This Fall

Read on kool1017.com
WDIO-TV
A local youth hockey organization is worried about an increase in fees
Youth hockey is a huge volunteer effort in Duluth, with thousands of youth players, parents, and volunteers organizing to support the activity across the city. Right now, there is concern that the city is going to start charging local rinks for utilities. Portman hockey parents and volunteers are worried about...
Hermantown Police Department Adds Additional Officers To Fight Crime
Residential and commercial growth in Hermantown has been significant over the past couple of decades since its origin in 1975. In fact, census data shows that "at one point [it was] the only city in [St. Louis] County to grow in population". With that growth unfortunately, comes problems - like...
Minnesota State Patrol Conducting Intense Patrols Across Duluth Area This Weekend
Earlier this year, the Minnesota State Patrol launched Project 20(22), in which they would focus on different parts of the state over the course of five weekends with the goal of reducing the deadliest traffic violations: speed, lack of seat belt use, distraction, and impairment. During these weekends, patrols in...
See The Future Of Superior’s Hammond Avenue
It's a project that most people who travel the roadway have been looking forward to for a long time. And, when it's done - it'll transform the neighborhoods the avenue travels through with a totally different redesign. Superior's Hammond Avenue is scheduled for a major reconstruction project the next two...
14 Year-Old Boy Dies In Bayfield County Drowning
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — On Wednesday a boy went under the water and drowned in Wisconsin, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Deep Lake, Town of Hughes, Wisconsin. It was reported that a 14 year-old boy was swimming in the middle...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Historic Old Central High items set for auction causes community dust up
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Relics from Historic Old Duluth Central High School are set to be auctioned off on Saturday, but some alumni have mixed feelings. The Historic Old Central High School Museum Committee used to display items like marching band uniforms and other high school memorabilia in a museum inside the century-old building.
Now I Understand Why Some People in Duluth + Superior Area Quit Riding Motorcycles
My truck has been in the shop for a couple of days and that means my only mode of travel is the motorcycle, a big bummer, I know. As much as I like riding my bike, the last two days have been a true test of my riding skills. I...
Historic Contents From Duluth Central High School Are Up For Auction
Whether you're an alumni or not, if you have any history in Duluth, you're likely well aware of Duluth Central High School. From the historic Duluth Central High School, which dates back to 1882 in downtown Duluth, to the Duluth Central High School that was built in 1971 near the intersection of Central Entrance and Pecan Avenue, it was a very important part of the city's history.
Person Arrested After Causing Standoff in New Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – A 35-year-old man is in custody after he caused a standoff with police in Gary New Duluth Saturday morning. Duluth Police say officers responded to a domestic assault call on the 100 block of 96th Avenue West around 8:35 a.m. on August 6. When officers arrived,...
WATCH: Paving At Duluth’s Twin Ports Interchange Project Starts
It looks slow, but it's definitely part of the fast progress being made at the Twin Ports Interchange project. Earlier this week, officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation shared video of the start of the paving process on the lanes that will eventually become the northbound side of I-35 within that project area. Surface pavement means that the work crews are done with the below-surface prep in that area.
Highway Road Work South Of Superior Starts August 8
A heavily-traveled section of Wisconsin Highway 53 is about to see some maintenance work. The end results should create a better driving experience on the route south of Superior, near Solon Springs. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is about to start a road construction project on Monday, August 8 on...
City by City: Duluth, Two Harbors, Mt. Iron
Duluth, MN- Several local groups are coming together to host Invasive Knotweed Workshops. Those groups include the City of Duluth, Duluth Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (DCISMA), Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), Carlton Soil and Water Conservation District, and the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. Knotweed, also called bamboo, is an invasive plant that grows rapidly and causes damage to property, lakes and local streams. Organizers say it’s critical for community members to be able to identify the plant and learn more about it to help keep it from spreading. The free workshops will be Thursday, August 4 and 11.
Duluth Police Department Issues Traffic Advisory For Spirit Valley Days Parade
Summer is flying by and the beginning of August always means a West Duluth tradition! Spirit Valley Days kicks off on Thursday (August 4th) and it will be the start of an amazing weekend. Spirit Valley Days is an annual tradition and this year is no different. The weekend-long event...
Campground Hour North Of Duluth Had The Cleanest Toilets I’ve Ever Seen
Sometimes when you are camping, "roughing it" means you have to use a bathroom that isn't in the best shape. It's a real bummer. This summer we had a great trip to a campground just an hour north of Duluth, and one of the perks was it was the cleanest vault toilet I've ever seen.
WATCH: Duluth Boy Captures Sweetest Video Of A Deer And Dog In His Front Yard
We see them everywhere in this area, on the side of the road, running in and out of traffic, in our yards. Of course, I am talking about deer. For some people, they are a nuisance in eating their flowers or shrubs but I think they are some of the most beautiful animals on earth. Yes maybe I have watched Bambi one too many times but those big brown eyes and long eyelashes, ugh.
Here Is The Only Way To Truly Enjoy Duluth According To TikTok
One user went to TikTok to share the only way to truly enjoy Duluth. I'm not sure if there is only one true way to enjoy our beautiful city. Duluth is a pretty sweet outdoor city and there are many things to do to enjoy Duluth. For one, there are so many amazing hiking trails in Duluth to choose from. There are also some great sights to see along the way too, from different types of trees, to a great views of the city, to ponds, to various critters, and so much more. You can even check out 13 easy hiking trails in Duluth here.
ARGHHH! We head aboard the Tall Ships on Day 2 of the Festival of Sail
TWO HARBORS, MN -- Day 2 of the Festival of Sail kicked off Friday as thousands flocked to the small north shore town of Two Harbors to see the tall ships. If they could stomach the long lines, guests had the opportunity to board the ships themselves. “Most of us...
Chilfest 2.0 Music Festival Bringing Live Music To Cloquet
Live music - and more - is coming to Cloquet later this month with Chilfest 2.0. The day-long event will be packed with art, merchandise and more. While it may seem summer is almost over, we still have a month left to enjoy all that it has to offer and that means live music and fun outdoor events. One of those is Spirit Valley Days in West Duluth.
DNR investigates possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line...
