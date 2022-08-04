Read on www.roadandtrack.com
1935 Ford Woodie Wagon Selling At No Reserve
Add this 1935 Ford Woodie Wagon to your collection…. In 1929, Ford’s Model A station wagon began a trend in the automotive industry that ended up lasting for decades. The wood bodied wagon, or Woodie, became an icon that nearly every automaker in the industry would try to replicate but no one was able to pull it off quite like the original. Currently on Bring A Trailer, this 1935 Ford Woodie Wagon is a great example of these cars.
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
The Net Worth Of Jay Leno And The Value Of His Car Collection
American television host and comedian Jay Leno is one of the greatest collectors of automobiles. His garage houses over 180 cars and 160 motorcycles, which has kept increasing as he does not sell any of his vehicles. The Jay Leno’s Garage host has only been known to have sold one of his cars, a Tesla Model S, in about thirty years. The car was once responsible for his daily transit. In fact, when Jay auctioned off his Tesla, he took the new owners on an exclusive tour of his garage, showing off some of the many exotic automobiles he owned.
GM Has Its 'Hermès' Car to Take on Rolls-Royce
General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report finally seems to have a vehicle that will propel it back into the ranks of manufacturers of premiere high-end luxury vehicles to compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. It is the club of manufacturers of the artisanal vehicles, one...
Plymouth Hemi Superbird Auctions For Record Amount
It might be difficult to imagine, but back when they were released, the Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Charger Daytona were difficult to sell, even with their limited production numbers. Many consumers found the front nose cone and tall rear wing to be far too garish for their tastes, fearing they would be mocked while cruising Main Street. Today, the two homologation specials are hot collectors items with values which keep rising to new levels. The latest example comes via a 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird which crossed the block at the 2022 Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction.
Barn Find Hunter Locates A Cubed Shelby GT500
Don’t worry, the guy knows what he’s got and won’t budge on price…. Tom Cotter of Barn Find Hunter sure has lived an interesting life and made quite a few connections in his time chasing down rare cars tucked away from public eyes. The man has access to places the rest of us don’t even know exist, so it’s great when he brings us along for some of those adventures. This time around the man is in San Diego where he introduces viewers to a man with an incredibly cluttered shop just filled with amazing cars and memorabilia from back in the day.
This Ultra-Rare 1936 Bugatti Type 57S Atalante Is Heading to Auction This Fall
Click here to read the full article. Ettore Bugatti once said, “Nothing is too beautiful, nothing is too expensive.” This pre-war ride could well be proof of that. The rare Bugatti Type 57S Atalante Coupé in question is one of the most desirable cars in the French marque’s century-long history. It will lead RM Sotheby’s St. Moritz sale on September 9. Additional auction highlights include a sleek silver 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage and an elegant black 1957 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL, no less. Designed by the aforementioned founder’s son, Jean Bugatti, the Type 57 included S and SC variants (Surbaissé for “lowered”...
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R race car revealed, packs new 4.2-liter flat-6
Porsche has revealed its redesigned 911 GT3 R race car based on the latest 992 generation of the 911. It's priced from $567,210 and can be delivered in time for the 2023 season. Events you'll typically see it in include North America's IMSA series, as well as the global Intercontinental GT Challenge, and endurance races like those held at the Nürburgring.
This 165-Foot Superyacht Has a Beach Club Hidden Underneath a Secret Door
Mangusta’s latest fleet member is full of surprises. The Mangusta 165 REV, which was launched this week at the Italian builder’s Viareggio yard, was inspired by the sports cars of the early 20th century and has a ton of distinctive automotive-style features. As its moniker implies, the 165-footer...
Bugatti’s Quad-Turbo W16 Engine Will Go Out on a High Note
It's one of the last large-displacement internal combustion engines in history.
Autoweek.com
1957 Chevrolet One-Fifty Sedan Is Junkyard Treasure
GM sold more than 1.5 million 1957 Chevrolet cars, mostly unassuming six-cylinder sedans, but today you'd get the impression that they were all gorgeous (and V8-powered) Bel Air hardtops or Nomads. Today's Junkyard Treasure is one of those forgotten cheap '57 Chevy sedans, found in an excellent self-service yard in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
Top Speed
Callaway is Doing the Unthinkable to GM Trucks and SUVs
Usually, when we hear about Callaway Cars we automatically think about highly updated Corvette or Camaro Even the AeroWagen comes to mind, but for sure we wouldn’t think about a truck or an SUV. All of that is going to change, however, as now the tuning house has decided to take the most advanced SUVs and pickups from General Motors - like the Silverado or the Suburban and transform them into genuine Callaway performance vehicles.
The Best Car Auctions: These Are the Cars and Trucks We’d Bid on Right Now
We're in a golden age for vintage vehicles. Aside from the usual Corvettes and Mustangs that have held collectible status for decades, a whole generation of Radwood-era rides is finally getting its due (see the skyrocketing prices on '90s Hondas, for example), along with other cars and trucks that have suddenly become enthusiast icons. Browsing […]
Tiny House Kits for DIY Homeowners
Build your dream tiny home faster and at a fraction of the cost.
Judy Lilly Drag Car Has 426 Hemi And Massive Racing Tires
This is one of the cars that earned its driver the title of "Miss Mighty Mopar." Judy Lilly was a colossal figure in the automotive world for quite some time, known primarily for her massively influential cars and cool control in some of the world's most daunting performance driving situations. Interviews with the legendary racer have proven that she cared a lot more about the act of going fast than she ever did about beating her opponent. That's likely what made her a great racer; Judy was driving against herself and nobody else. Then, having raced her whole life, she got the chance to drive some of the world's fastest cars. One such vehicle was her beloved 1967 Plymouth Belvedere, whose boastful style caught the eyes of thousands at the drag strip while its massive engine carried her and the car into many victories.
One-Of-One 1998 McLaren F1 Could Shatter Another Auction Record
The McLaren F1's place in the automotive hall of fame is cemented forever. Three decades since it went into production, it remains one of the fastest cars in the world, setting new benchmarks for what can be achieved in a naturally-aspirated car. Basically, you'll need lightning-fast reactions and a Bugatti Chiron or a modern EV to keep up with it.
Road & Track
How to Stay Cool and Comfortable in a Hot Car This Summer
It's official—the dog days of summer are upon us. Whether or not you enjoy scorching heat, your car's interior does not. We've all burned ourselves on a lava-like seatbelt buckle after our ride sat in the sun all day. Along with that, various interior components can begin to fade, and your dashboard can even slightly melt, causing it to become sticky. Nobody likes that.
We Found the Full List of All 677,081 Cars Killed in Cash for Clunkers
Getty ImagesDug up from an archive of a defunct government website, this document shows the full scope of what Cash For Clunkers destroyed.
Top Speed
Best Cafe Racer Motorcycles in 2022
The cafe racer phenomenon started in the late 1950s as young motorcyclists stripped down their production roadsters and rebuilt them to resemble the racing Nortons and AJSs of their heroes such as Geoff Duke and John Surtees. These young rockers then challenged each other to races, based at their local café, setting off as a record started on the jukebox and having to get back before the record ended. Fast forward to the 2000s and the cafe racer becomes a production model for many manufacturers.
