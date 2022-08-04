ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

CME Group plans to launch euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures

By Turner Wright
CoinTelegraph
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cointelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.

A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Amid a crypto meltdown, Bytex helps 1 million GokuMarket users

Vancouver, Canada, Aug. 4, 2022 — Bytex, a Canadian headquartered centralized decentralized exchange (CeDeFi) platform, has acquired 1 million crypto users from the insolvent GokuMarket, a European centralized exchange. Following the crypto market crash, GokuMarket found itself with the stark realities of insolvency and ultimate bankruptcy. Bytex extended a...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Decentralized finance faces multiple barriers to mainstream adoption

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a growing market popular with experienced crypto users. However, there are some roadblocks regarding mass adoption when it comes to the average non-technical investor. DeFi is a blockchain-based approach to delivering financial services that don’t rely on centralized intermediaries but instead use automated programs. These automated...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Cme Group#Futures Contracts#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Bitcoin Euro#Eth#Fx#Btc
InvestorPlace

7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, And Why Kevin O'Leary Dumped His Coinbase, Robinhood Shares

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of the top stories from this week. Stocks ended the week on a strong note on Friday after the July jobs numbers came in better than anticipated. All three indexes ended the first week for August in the green. The S&P 500 was up 0.80%, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 2.76%, while the Dow Industrials finished the week 0.15% higher.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum price rises by 50% against Bitcoin in one month — but there's a catch

Ether (ETH), Ethereum's native token, has been continuing its uptrend against Bitcoin (BTC) as euphoria around its upcoming network upgrade, "the Merge," grows. On the daily chart, ETH/BTC surged to an intraday high of 0.075 on Aug. 6, following a 1.5% upside move. Meanwhile, the pair's gains came as a part of a broader rebound trend that started a month ago at 0.049, amounting to approximately 50% gains.
MARKETS
srnnews.com

U.S. dollar posts broad gains after unexpectedly strong jobs data

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar rallied across the board on Friday, notching its biggest daily percentage gain since mid-June against the yen, after a stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls report suggested the Federal Reserve may need to continue aggressively raising interest rates in the near term. The U.S. dollar index,...
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Amid miner capitulation, Hut 8 maintained BTC ‘HODL strategy’ in July

Canadian Bitcoin (BTC) miner Hut 8 Mining Corp. added to its massive BTC reserves in July, as the firm maintained its long-term “HODL strategy” in the face of market volatility. The Alberta-based company generated 330 Bitcoin in July at an average production rate of 10.61 BTC per day,...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Binance and Mastercard will launch prepaid crypto cards in Argentina

Major crypto exchange Binance has partnered with Mastercard to launch a prepaid card for the residents of Argentina. In a Thursday announcement, Binance said the card will allow its clients in Argentina to use Bitcoin (BTC), BNB and other cryptocurrencies to make purchases as well as ATM withdrawals in fiat wherever Mastercard is accepted — roughly 90 million merchants globally and online. Argentine cardholders can also earn up to 8% back in cryptocurrency from certain purchases.
CREDITS & LOANS
CoinTelegraph

Jack Dorsey-led Block posts $1.5B in Q2 profits, BTC revenue down

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s digital payments firm Block Inc. saw its year-on-year (YoY) profits soar 29% to $1.47 billion in Q2, though its Bitcoin (BTC) business slumped on decreased customer demand and a fall in Bitcoin prices. The financial services firm primarily generates Bitcoin revenue by providing BTC...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Retail Investors Perceive Stocks, Bonds To Be More Arcane Than Crypto - Survey

Retail investors find well-established stocks and bond markets to be more arcane than the wild world of cryptocurrencies, a survey by the World Economic Forum (WEF) showed on Thursday. The privately-funded WEF's survey, in collaboration with BNY Mellon and Accenture, showed that 29% of investors said they did not understand...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Crypto bear market will provide ‘excellent’ M&A opportunities: White Rock CEO

White Rock Management CEO Andy Long believes bear markets “present excellent opportunities” for expansion via mergers and acquisitions in the crypto mining sector. Speaking with Cointelegraph, the crypto mining company CEO noted that companies who have managed their balance sheets effectively are in “great shape” during this bear market, and will continue to do well even if there’s more volatility to come.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy