CME Group plans to launch euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures

Read on cointelegraph.com
Related
Morgan Stanley to pay $200 million to resolve U.S. record-keeping probe
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said on Friday it had reached agreements with two regulatory agencies to resolve record-keeping investigations about business communications on messaging platforms not approved by the bank.
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
CoinTelegraph
Amid a crypto meltdown, Bytex helps 1 million GokuMarket users
Vancouver, Canada, Aug. 4, 2022 — Bytex, a Canadian headquartered centralized decentralized exchange (CeDeFi) platform, has acquired 1 million crypto users from the insolvent GokuMarket, a European centralized exchange. Following the crypto market crash, GokuMarket found itself with the stark realities of insolvency and ultimate bankruptcy. Bytex extended a...
CoinTelegraph
Decentralized finance faces multiple barriers to mainstream adoption
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a growing market popular with experienced crypto users. However, there are some roadblocks regarding mass adoption when it comes to the average non-technical investor. DeFi is a blockchain-based approach to delivering financial services that don’t rely on centralized intermediaries but instead use automated programs. These automated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Risky Crypto Stocks Investors Should Avoid
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has been trading in a tight range due to the volatile economic backdrop. Moreover, with a disappointing global growth forecast, the crypto market might be bracing...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
InvestorPlace
7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, And Why Kevin O'Leary Dumped His Coinbase, Robinhood Shares
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of the top stories from this week. Stocks ended the week on a strong note on Friday after the July jobs numbers came in better than anticipated. All three indexes ended the first week for August in the green. The S&P 500 was up 0.80%, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 2.76%, while the Dow Industrials finished the week 0.15% higher.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum price rises by 50% against Bitcoin in one month — but there's a catch
Ether (ETH), Ethereum's native token, has been continuing its uptrend against Bitcoin (BTC) as euphoria around its upcoming network upgrade, "the Merge," grows. On the daily chart, ETH/BTC surged to an intraday high of 0.075 on Aug. 6, following a 1.5% upside move. Meanwhile, the pair's gains came as a part of a broader rebound trend that started a month ago at 0.049, amounting to approximately 50% gains.
srnnews.com
U.S. dollar posts broad gains after unexpectedly strong jobs data
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar rallied across the board on Friday, notching its biggest daily percentage gain since mid-June against the yen, after a stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls report suggested the Federal Reserve may need to continue aggressively raising interest rates in the near term. The U.S. dollar index,...
CoinTelegraph
Amid miner capitulation, Hut 8 maintained BTC ‘HODL strategy’ in July
Canadian Bitcoin (BTC) miner Hut 8 Mining Corp. added to its massive BTC reserves in July, as the firm maintained its long-term “HODL strategy” in the face of market volatility. The Alberta-based company generated 330 Bitcoin in July at an average production rate of 10.61 BTC per day,...
CoinTelegraph
What will cryptocurrency market look like in 2027? Here are 5 predictions
The year is 2027. It’s a time of great innovation and technological advancement, but also a time of chaos. What will the crypto market look like in 2027? (For those unfamiliar, that's a line from the 2011 video game, Deus Ex.) Long-term predictions are notoriously difficult to make, but...
CoinTelegraph
Antminer S19 XP dropped in a bid to swing crypto miners back into profit
With the Bitcoin (BTC) price moving at a very steady pace during the crypto winter, the return on investment (ROI) on a new mining device seems like a shot in the dark. But a mining expert explained there may be hope for miners to make a comeback to profit. Phil...
CoinTelegraph
BNB rallies 39% despite smart contract deposits dropping 28% — Should investors be worried?
Cryptocurrencies’ total market capitalization bounced from $860 billion on June 30 to the current $1.03 trillion, a 20.6% relief in five weeks. Ether (ETH) might have been the absolute leader among the largest smart contract chains, but BNB managed to gain 39% over that period. BNB token’s year-to-date performance...
CoinTelegraph
Binance and Mastercard will launch prepaid crypto cards in Argentina
Major crypto exchange Binance has partnered with Mastercard to launch a prepaid card for the residents of Argentina. In a Thursday announcement, Binance said the card will allow its clients in Argentina to use Bitcoin (BTC), BNB and other cryptocurrencies to make purchases as well as ATM withdrawals in fiat wherever Mastercard is accepted — roughly 90 million merchants globally and online. Argentine cardholders can also earn up to 8% back in cryptocurrency from certain purchases.
CoinTelegraph
Jack Dorsey-led Block posts $1.5B in Q2 profits, BTC revenue down
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s digital payments firm Block Inc. saw its year-on-year (YoY) profits soar 29% to $1.47 billion in Q2, though its Bitcoin (BTC) business slumped on decreased customer demand and a fall in Bitcoin prices. The financial services firm primarily generates Bitcoin revenue by providing BTC...
International Business Times
Retail Investors Perceive Stocks, Bonds To Be More Arcane Than Crypto - Survey
Retail investors find well-established stocks and bond markets to be more arcane than the wild world of cryptocurrencies, a survey by the World Economic Forum (WEF) showed on Thursday. The privately-funded WEF's survey, in collaboration with BNY Mellon and Accenture, showed that 29% of investors said they did not understand...
CoinTelegraph
Core Scientific increased Bitcoin production by 10% in July amid Texas power cuts
Crypto mining firm Core Scientific reported its operations produced 1,221 Bitcoin (BTC) in July even as the company powered down several times in response to demand on the Texas power grid. In a Friday announcement, Core Scientific said its month-over-month Bitcoin production had increased from 1,106 in June to 1,221...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto bear market will provide ‘excellent’ M&A opportunities: White Rock CEO
White Rock Management CEO Andy Long believes bear markets “present excellent opportunities” for expansion via mergers and acquisitions in the crypto mining sector. Speaking with Cointelegraph, the crypto mining company CEO noted that companies who have managed their balance sheets effectively are in “great shape” during this bear market, and will continue to do well even if there’s more volatility to come.
Comments / 0