The World's Smallest Whisky Bar opens in a former police box

The World’s Smallest Whisky Bar has opened inside a classic old police box – with just enough room for two punters. The tiny pop-up bar in Edinburgh has a floor space of just 1.978sqm, making it the world’s smallest – with just three whiskies to choose from.
