Clemson Libraries is hiring three staff positions. Applications can be submitted for any of these positions on the Clemson Job Board. Clemson University Libraries seeks a web developer who will direct all aspects of the Libraries’ external and internal web presence. This position will lead web-related strategic planning, goal setting, and policy development for the Libraries in coordination with leadership, stakeholders, and partners. This individual will perform other duties as assigned.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO