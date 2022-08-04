Actually she’s lucky she didn’t blow out her kidneys. Take the headache and run. That’s nothing compared to all the toxic chemicals she was dishing out to her kidneys and liver. Good for her. Keep up the good 👍 job.
I just got diagnosed with heart failure. so mo more coke for me too .I don't miss it at all .I am aloud to have root beer though. I get headaches still but they are getting better. and I do feel better .I was not sleeping either .I drink more water as well 😌. Nothing is better than a cold vitamin water. 😌.
and diet isn't worse than regular for people who think so not it's aspartame bad that's bad information not true at all is safe this is a quote from the mayo clinic Drinking a reasonable amount of diet soda a day, such as a can or two, isn't likely to hurt you. The artificial sweeteners and other chemicals currently used in diet soda are safe for most people, and there's no credible evidence that these ingredients cause cancer.
