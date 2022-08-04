Click here to read the full article. Oh, how we love our kiddos, fur babies, and spouses! But the messes they make? Not so much. Whether it’s a tiny tot getting more berries on his onesie than in his mouth, a teen tracking muddy footprints on the entry rug after her soccer tournament, or our significant other knocking over yet another a glass of red wine with their enthusiastic hand gestures, our homes can start to look more like an episode of “Hoarders” than the Magnolia Network design to which we aspire. Luckily, we’ve discovered a new universal stain remover...

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO