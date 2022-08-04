ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
buckinghamshirelive.com

Treacherous monk and a pregnant nun are among August's ghosts

Ghosts don't appear to take summer holidays as many are said to appear all over the country every August. According to the Paranormal Database, we can expect to see a wronged nun, a shady smuggler and a large dog-like creature wandering about this month. The database is an ongoing project...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Most women want a 'Call the Midwife' birth but just two per cent get one

Eight out of 10 women admit they hope to emulate hit show Call the Midwife by having a home birth - yet only 2.2% of those actually manage to achieve their dream. A whopping 79% of expectant mums quizzed in the study by medical negligence experts Hodge Jones & Allen admit preferring to give birth at home.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Grandad's body decomposed in funeral home after fridge switched off

A much-loved grandad's body decomposed at a funeral home over the weekend when a fridge switched off. Devastated family members were then told they are no longer be able to visit Uriah Pryce, dress him or have the funeral they wanted. Ashton Funeral Service, parts of Dignity Funerals, in Brixton...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Vicar the cat defies the odds after suffering smashed skull and popped eyeball

A miracle cat named Vicar incredibly survived being run over by a car despite suffering a smashed skull and a popped eyeball during the horror accident. The two-year-old puss was rushed for emergency surgery after being found cowering in a churchyard in Surrey with horrific head injuries. Vicar's injuries left...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Babies ate lotion at nursery after being handed liquid for 'messy play'

Babies were able to eat lotion at a nursery that has been slammed as inadequate by inspectors. Ofsted have ordered Barton’s Day Nursery on Lower Lane to improve immediately following its first inspection in June. Inspector Kayte Farrell said the day care centre, which provides care for children up...
