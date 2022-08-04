Michael Ray Flashes a Cheek After Gnarly Golf Injury [Picture]

Read on theboot.com
Carrie Underwood Brings Haunting ‘Ghost Story’ to ‘CMA Fest’ TV Special [Watch]
Carrie Underwood appeared on Wednesday night's (Aug. 3) CMA Fest television special on ABC to wow audiences with a pitch-perfect performance of two her songs, including her latest single, "Ghost Story." Underwood was one of 30 performances on the show, all of which took place during 2022 CMA Fest in...
Luke Combs Celebrates Second Anniversary With ‘Angel’ Wife Nicole [Picture]
Luke Combs and his wife Nicole have been hitched for two years! The pair each took to social media individually to mark the occasion and gush about their partner, with the superstar calling his wife — a new mother to the couple's child — an "angel." "Can’t believe...
Superfan Cole Swindell Got to Sing ‘I Like It, I Love It’ Live With Tim McGraw [Watch]
For some artists, the biggest moment in their career is made possible by another artist. It could be a dream duet, an invitation into the Grand Ole Opry, or simply a chance to sing with them on stage. Recently, Cole Swindell's dream came true as Tim McGraw — or Tim...
Jake Owen Notches Tenth No. 1 Hit With ‘Best Thing Since Backroads’
Jake Owen has gained membership in the double-digit club after notching his tenth No. 1 single with "Best Thing Since Backroads." The track claimed the top spot on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase charts this week, and Owen celebrated with a video on social media thanking everyone involved. "Let's go! Boys and...
Country Singer Tracy Lawrence Was Shot 4 Times While Saving a Friend
In the spring of 1991, country singer Tracy Lawrence’s life changed forever as three men attacked him and his friend.
Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'
Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wow The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Died After Liposuction Mishap
Mary Jane Thomas — the wife of Hank Williams Jr. — reportedly died after undergoing plastic surgery in Jupiter, Fla. An autopsy rules that her cause of death was accidental, and she died due to a collapsed lung that was punctured the day before. People reported the autopsy...
‘Elvis’ Star Shonka Dukureh Found Dead in Nashville Apartment at Age 44
A shocking loss. Elvis star Shonka Dukureh was found dead in her Nashville, Tennesse, home on Thursday, July 21. She was 44. “No foul play is evident in today’s death of actress Shonka Dukureh, 44, who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in this year’s Elvis movie. Dukureh, a Fisk [University] graduate, was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apt that she shared with her 2 young children,” read a tweet from the official Metro Nashville PD account on Thursday.
Elvis Presley Sang a Righteous Brothers Song to His Friends at Graceland the Night He Died
A famous singer loves Elvis Presley’s version of a Righteous Brothers song. Elvis performed the song shortly before his death. Elvis Presley‘s songs mean different things to different people. For example, a famous singer said the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll‘s cover of a Righteous Brothers song is poignant. Notably, Elvis sang the song to his friends shortly before his death.
PGA Tour pro in the doghouse after commenting on wife's outfit choice
We're wondering how PGA Tour pro Adam Hadwin is going to wriggle out of this one. This might be one of the biggest own-goals we've ever witnessed. It appears that Hadwin, 34, committed the cardinal sin with wife Jessica, who has been showing some pretty funny footage of their daughter as she watches her dad play golf this season, when he was asked about an outfit choice.
Lady A Postpone Request Line Tour as Charles Kelley Continues Journey to Sobriety
Lady A singer Charles Kelley's "journey to sobriety" has forced the trio to postpone their Request Line Tour. The band made the announcement on social media on Thursday morning (Aug. 4), adding that they hope to hit the road again in 2023. "We are a band, but more importantly ......
Vince Gill’s Wife, Amy Grant, Sent To The Hospital After Bike Injury
Amy Grant, the wife of Vince Gill, has been hospitalized after a brutal bike accident in Nashville, which resulted in minor injuries. The pop and contemporary Christian artist, who’s won a number of Grammys and Dove Awards, was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital to be treated for cuts and abrasions, according to Page Six. Grant had been out with a friend cycling, and was wearing a helmet when the accident occurred. This comes after Grant had to go through open-heart surgery […] The post Vince Gill’s Wife, Amy Grant, Sent To The Hospital After Bike Injury first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]
Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
Star-studded special to celebrate Vince Gill's career
Many of your favorite artists are joining forces to celebrate country music sensation Vince Gill.
Derek Jeter Proves He's the Ultimate Girl Dad in Sweet Photo With His Daughters
Watch: Derek Jeter Talks Fall Out With Alex Rodriguez in New Docu-Series. Derek Jeter's daughters hit a home run with this makeover. The retired New York Yankees baseball star showed off his girl dad pride on Twitter alongside a photo of himself and his three daughters Story Grey, River Rose and Bella Raine. The new snap features Derek sitting on a chair while his little ones—whose backs are facing the camera—intently focus on their mission: painting their dad's nails pink and blue. As Derek joked in his Aug. 3 tweet, "I have a new appreciation for nail polish remover."
See Hoda’s daughters Haley and Hope meet Walker Hayes
Hoda Kotb introduces her daughters to singer-songwriter Walker Hayes after his performance in the Citi Concert Series. Check out the sweet interaction the big fans had with Hayes!Aug. 5, 2022.
Luke Bryan Suffers Injury During Family ‘Adventure,’ His Wife Reveals
Luke Bryan is finding himself on the injured list right now as his wife Caroline… The post Luke Bryan Suffers Injury During Family ‘Adventure,’ His Wife Reveals appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone”s OG Band Whiskey Myers Explain How Kevin Costner Series Provided a Lift
When you begin to ask Google a question about Whiskey Myers, the auto-filled options are informative and hilarious. The six-piece band was rocking long before appearing on Season 1of Yellowstone (four studio albums, including one that debuted in the Top 5 on Billboard's Country Album Chart), but the Kevin Costner series amplified their existence.
