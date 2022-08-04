Man arrested after Tuesday morning pursuit in Steuben County

Read on www.wowo.com
WANE-TV
1 killed, 3 critical after ‘nearly head-on’ crash in Steuben County: police
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State police and Steuben County deputies are investigating a crash that killed one and sent three to the hospital Friday. Just before 4 p.m., county deputies and emergency responders were called to State Road 120 near County Road 850 West in rural Millgrove Township on an initial report of a 2-vehicle accident with multiple injuries.
WANE-TV
Noble County woman shot with arrow, in stable condition
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was brought to a hospital Saturday afternoon after being shot in her lower back with an arrow. Police say they were dispatched to Glory Avenue in Kendallville where they found a woman in the garage of the home who had been shot with an arrow. She was brought to a hospital to be treated for her wounds and is in stable condition.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman shot with arrow leads to Kendallville police investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Kendallville Police Department say they’re investigating a shooting involving an arrow, Saturday. Police say they were dispatched to a home on Glory Avenue in Kendallville after reports of a woman who had been shot with an arrow. Officers...
WOWO News
One killed in Friday afternoon Steuben County crash
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died at the scene of a Friday afternoon crash in Steuben County. Steuben County Sherriff’s deputies responded to the area of SR 120 near CR 850 W shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash with injuries. Initial reports...
wfft.com
Man critically wounded in Charlotte Avenue shooting; Fort Wayne police looking for white SUV
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police are searching for a white SUV in connection with a shooting that critically wounded a man on Fort Wayne's north end late Friday. Officers responded to the 500 block of Charlotte Avenue at 11:47 p.m. and found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
wtvbam.com
One killed, four others injured in two vehicle crash near Orland, Indiana
MILLGROVE TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – One person was killed and four others including two children were injured Friday afternoon in a two vehicle crash near Orland, Indiana. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on State Road 120 near County Road 850 West just before 4:00 p.m..
WANE-TV
Man in critical condition after shooting on Hanna Street
FORT WAYNE Ind. (WANE) – Police have confirmed a shooting at a residence on the 2300 block on Hanna Street in Fort Wayne, south of downtown. Fort Wayne Police say they found an adult male in the backyard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
WOWO News
One injured in Friday night shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Officers were called shortly after 11:45 p.m. on a report of shots fired and one person injured. On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds lying in the street near the 500 block of Charlotte Avenue, southwest of East State Blvd. and Parnell Ave. Officers provided aid until medics arrived. The victim was then transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WNDU
One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a crash on Thursday afternoon that left one man dead and another man injured. Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the area of McKinley Highway and Hoosier Avenue. Their initial investigation found that Trevor Jacob Reasonover, 30, of Osceola was driving west on McKinley Highway and that a 30-year-old Mishawaka man was driving east on McKinley Highway when their vehicles collided.
hometownstations.com
Ottoville man seriously injured in Saturday morning motorcycle crash
The Putnam County Sheriff’s office is investigating a motorcycle crash that left an Ottoville man seriously injured. Just before 3 am Saturday morning, deputies were called to road 25P just outside of Ottoville. There they found Jasper Fout alongside the roadway next to a motorcycle. Fout was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s with life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet a the time of the crash and deputies say that alcohol is a contributing factor. The crash remains under investigation.
WANE-TV
Moped operator dies after crashing over retaining wall
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A moped operator badly hurt after police said he drove over a retaining wall earlier this week has died. The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Coliseum Boulevard, near Lake Avenue. Fort Wayne Police were called to...
Fox17
3 in custody after nearly $1 million of cocaine seized in Calhoun County
MARHSALL, Mich. — State troopers made three arrests and seized nearly $1 million worth of cocaine last week. Michigan State Police (MSP) says troopers conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, July 27 near Marshall on I-94 for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the male driver granted consent to search the vehicle after MSP says its occupants behaved suspiciously.
Argument ends with 1 falling off car roof; 1 arrested
A man is in jail and a woman is in the hospital after a fight that ended with her falling off the roof of a moving car, police say.
WANE-TV
FWPD look for suspect in northeast side shooting; victim in life-threatening condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that happened on the city’s northeast side Friday night. A release from the police department said officers responded around 11:47 p.m. to a report of gun shots and a man lying in the street near the 500 block of Charlotte Avenue.
wfft.com
Moped driver dies after crashing in Coliseum Blvd parking lot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County coroner has identified a Fort Wayne man who died after crashing a moped on Tuesday. The coroner says 74-year-old Ernest Eugene Harris died Thursday from multiple blunt force injuries. Authorities say Harris crashed in a parking lot in the 1000 block of...
Calhoun Co. detectives looking for wanted woman
Detectives with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help finding a wanted woman.
WOWO News
Worker dies in DeKalb Co. incident
DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A worker died and another was injured after a fall in a DeKalb County commercial building Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that Kevin Rodgers, 24 of Laurel Hill, Florida, was removing metal roofing from a building in Waterloo that previously burned to prepare it for demolition. That’s when he fell through the roof. He had on a safety harness but it was not attached to an anchor point.
inkfreenews.com
Funeral Details Released For Three Of Four Accident Victims
WARSAW – Funeral arrangements have been announced for three of the four victims in a car crash that claimed the life of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski earlier this week. The accident happened Wednesday just north of Nappanee on SR 19. Jackie Walorski, 58. Calling will be from 12 noon to...
abc57.com
Police identify bicyclist killed by train
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The identity of the bicyclist who was killed by a train Wednesday morning has been released. Goshen Police and fire responded to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:27 a.m. and discovered 62-year-old Clifford Gilbert III deceased. Police said Gilbert was riding his bicycle eastbound on Lincoln...
abc57.com
Man accused of leading Sturgis officers on chase
STURGIS, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking control of a vehicle and leading police on a chase, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety announced. At 10:47 p.m., Sturgis Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Griffith Street and Franks Avenue.
