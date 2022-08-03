Greggs price rises could hit sausage roll and steak bake lovers

Read on www.buckinghamshirelive.com
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No Notice
The closures will impact locations in several states. All are expected to reopen by year’s end. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Riverbender.com, BND.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.
New OREO flavours offer fun twist to best-selling original cookie
Top biscuit brand OREO has released two new flavours in a limited-edition summer bonus for fans of the iconic treat. OREO Twists Vanilla and Caramel and OREO Twists Vanilla and Raspberry offer a double taste delight in an unexpected twist. OREO is the world's favourite biscuit, enjoyed in more than...
Top brews for £2.20 a pint as mini-kegs provide perfect beer at home option
It’s time to ditch the six-pack and bring the pub back home with five-litre kegs of some of the world's best brews in celebration of International Beer Day. The event today (August 5) is a tribute to beers and breweries from across the globe round the world giving ale enthusiasts the chance to sample a range of varieties.
McDonald's offering popular burger for just 99p on Monday
McDonald’s is dishing out two of its favourite offerings for less in cut-priced deals this Monday (August 8). The fast food giant is offering the reductions for anyone ordering via the McDonald's app. The app users can enjoy the first deal of the day from 5am and tuck into...
Poundland's school clothing range has prices from just £1
Homes feeling the pinch in the cost of living crisis will be dreading buying school uniforms. But now Poundland is selling a full range of school clothing for kids. They don't stock officially branded clothing for any school, but there will be standard polo shirts, sweatshirts, skirts and trousers, and the most expensive products cost a pocket-friendly £5.
Food produced in Aylesbury, Chesham, High Wycombe and more celebrated in Great Taste Awards 2022
A host of chefs, food distributors and producers from across Buckinghamshire have been hailed as part of a major national awards night. The Great Taste Awards 2022 has seen 37 businesses from the county highlighted ahead of a ceremony next month. Organised by the Guild of Fine Food, the Great...
Spain ice cube shortage is red-hot issue for parched holidaymakers amid heatwave
Parched holidaymakers in Spain are facing an ice shortage for their drinks with bars and supermarkets reporting a crisis blamed on energy costs and blowtorch temperatures topping 40C. The demand for ice is at a record high during the peak holiday months but it is in short supply. Ice has...
The World's Smallest Whisky Bar opens in a former police box
The World’s Smallest Whisky Bar has opened inside a classic old police box – with just enough room for two punters. The tiny pop-up bar in Edinburgh has a floor space of just 1.978sqm, making it the world’s smallest – with just three whiskies to choose from.
Well-kept beer garden rated most important pub attraction for summer customers
Beer gardens across the country will be reporting a brisk trade with the weather set to take an upturn in the coming days. Pubs throughout the nation that feature this al fresco facility will be packed with customers enjoying an open-air pint and bite to eat. And the traditional beer...
Cocktail combos to chill out with more red-hot weather predicted
The late August bank holiday is approaching for the home nations, except Scotland, with the long-range weather forecast also hinting at some more heat. So it's the perfect time to start thinking about a range of chilling cocktails to help cool down. Many new products are appearing on the drinks...
Brit caught out at high-end Greek island restaurant that charged £300 for four drinks
A luxury restaurant in Greece has hit back after a furious British holidaymaker complained online for being charged almost £300 for four drinks. The high-end DK Oyster, on the Greek island of Mykonos, is famous for its eye-watering prices and at least one guest got caught out. A woman...
