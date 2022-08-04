Douglas Co Sheriff To Replace Wenatchee Police Chief At Group

Read on kpq.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tri-Cities woman charged with murder. Her ex’s body was found under a pile of junk
And she’s accused of kidnapping their 2 children and driving to Oregon.
ifiberone.com
Sheriff: Convicted child rapist and molester relocates to George
GEORGE - The Grant County Sheriff's Office has put the public on notice about a convicted sex offender who recently relocated to the George area. Stanford Neal Anderson is considered as homeless and moved to George from Spokane a short time ago. Anderson is a 68-year-old male who is 5'11"...
kpq.com
Chelan County Records Fifth Drowning Of Summer
Chelan County has recorded its fifth drowning death this summer. On Sunday, 25-year-old Tristen Manalo of Redmond was killed while kayaking on the Wenatchee River near Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reports Manalo was witnessed going under the water without surfacing near the KOA campground. Several bystanders swam to...
kpq.com
Log Pile Catches Fire on Badger Mountain
Firefighters in Douglas County responded to a small fire near the summit of Badger Mountain on Monday. Douglas County Fire District No. 1 Chief, Dale Jordan, says his crew and assisting personnel from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 were able to quickly put out the fire after identifying its source.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
ifiberone.com
Man drowns while kayaking on Wenatchee River near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH — A 25-year-old man drowned on Sunday in the Wenatchee River while kayaking near Leavenworth. The Redmond, Wash. resident was kayaking, reportedly without a life jacket, near the Leavenworth KOA when he was seen going underwater and had not resurfaced, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
1 killed, 2 wounded after gunfire erupts at underage party in Tri-Cities
Bullets were found in houses and cars on the block.
ClarkCountyToday
Opinion: Washington state auditor identifies 62 federal audit findings against Washington agencies
Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center points out that many of the violations were with accounting and use of federal COVID relief funds. The state auditor today released Washington’s “Financial Statements and Federal Single Audit Report” covering agency compliance with federal rules in 2021. The state auditor identified 62 violations, several dealing with accounting and use of federal COVID relief funds. According to the report:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is It Legal In Washington For Your Dog To Ride In The Back Of An Open Truck Bed?
Is It Legal For My Dog To Ride In An Open Truck Bed In Washington State?. As I was coming down 27th avenue in Kennewick a few days ago I saw a dog running from side to side in the back of a truck. Washington Drivers Might Be Breaking The...
nbcrightnow.com
Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
kpq.com
Firefighters Deal With Two East Wenatchee Fires Sunday
Firefighters in East Wenatchee dealt with a couple of small fires Sunday morning. A squirrel triggered a power pole fire that spread over a 20-by-30-foot section of land in the 2100 block of Cascade. Fire District spokesperson Kay McKellar says there were reports of a bang sound when the fire...
kpq.com
Fatality Reported in Dirt Bike-SUV Crash Near Moses Lake
A fatality is reported from a crash between a dirt bike and an SUV Monday morning near Moses Lake. Grant County deputies went to the scene at Dorothy Street and Moon Drive Northeast at about 8:30am.. Deputies say the SUV driven by Lily Knowles entered the intersection where the dirt...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Firefighters Make Progress on Washington Fires
Firefighters continued to increase containment Saturday on wildfires burning in Eastern and Central Washington. The Williams Lake fire near Cheney burned 1,868 acres as of Saturday night and containment swelled from 0% to 40% from Friday to Saturday, according to Eric Keller, spokesman at Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
GoFundMe started after Marine veteran with PTSD dies during Tri-Cities heat wave
He was living in his car but was his family’s main income provider.
Entire Washington Town Told To Evacuate Over Raging Wildfire
The raging wildfire has torched ten homes, so far.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Addressing Water Issues On Grant Road
The City of East Wenatchee is continuing its effort to improve water quality and control. East Wenatchee’s public works manager, Garren Melton, says a full analysis of potential issues within the city's boundaries is already well underway. “We’re modeling the entire city, we’re coming up with a project list,...
nbcrightnow.com
Richland nursing supervisor accused of diverting oxycodone
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered Richland nurse, Emily Marie Hanson, for alleged misconduct on the job. She got her license in July 2013 and was working as a nurse supervisor at a local medical center around 2018-2019.
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
kpq.com
Fatal Motorcycle Collision South of Chelan
Two motorcyclists died Saturday night after they swerved off the road on SR 971 south of Chelan, after trying to avoid hitting a cougar. On August 6, the two people were going southbound on a motorcycle when they tried to avoid hitting a cougar on the road. They swerved onto the northbound lane and struck a guardrail.
Why Do Tri-Cities Drivers Break This Simple Law All The Time?
Washington Drivers Are Required By Law To Stay Right Unless Passing. One of the most frustrating entrances onto Highway 395 doesn't have to be if drivers would just follow the rules of the road. Washington State Drivers Don't Have The Right Of Way When Merging Left. I'm continually blown away...
Comments / 0