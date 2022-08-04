Leora M. “Lee” Shock, 92, Plymouth, died Aug. 3, 2022. She was born Sep. 18, 1929. She married Wayne Shock; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her her two daughters, Karlette Espich and Linda Jacobson; her daughter-in-law, Sonya Davidson; her son-in-law, Phil Wade; her 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren with one more on the way.

