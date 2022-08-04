Read on www.inkfreenews.com
Edith Schmucker
Edith Jo Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, died Aug. 3, 2022. She was born May 20, 1966. She is survived by her three sons, Tyler Schmucker, Warsaw, Brock (Samantha) Schmucker, Dowagiac, Mich. and Mikel D. Renze, Nappanee; long-time significant other, Vincent Renze; brothers, Randy (Brenda) Schmucker, Etna Green, Gary Schmucker, Etna Green and Tim (Lori) Schmucker, Nappanee; and sister, Roxanne (Juan) Leal, Milford.
Roberta Plank
Roberta N. Plank, 88, Goshen, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. She was born June 8, 1934. She married John G. Plank on Sep. 27, 1952; he preceded her in death. Survivors include a daughter, Jan (Orus) Goppert, New Paris; two sons, Gary L. (Sherry)...
Funeral Details Released For Three Of Four Accident Victims
WARSAW – Funeral arrangements have been announced for three of the four victims in a car crash that claimed the life of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski earlier this week. The accident happened Wednesday just north of Nappanee on SR 19. Jackie Walorski, 58. Calling will be from 12 noon to...
James Lambert
James L. Lambert, 83, formerly of Columbia City, died at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Towne House Retirement Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Sep. 26, 1938. He married Rea J. Simon on Sep. 11, 1960; she preceded him in death. He later married Joy E. (Blombach) Saunders on May 16, 1999; she survives.
Leora ‘Lee’ Schock
Leora M. “Lee” Shock, 92, Plymouth, died Aug. 3, 2022. She was born Sep. 18, 1929. She married Wayne Shock; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her her two daughters, Karlette Espich and Linda Jacobson; her daughter-in-law, Sonya Davidson; her son-in-law, Phil Wade; her 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
Funeral Arrangements Announced For Jackie Walorski
MISHAWAKA – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Jackie Walorski, Indiana’s Second District Congresswoman who died earlier this week in a car crash that claimed three other victims. Calling will be from 12 noon to – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Granger Community Church, 630 E....
Joyce Douglas
Joyce F. Douglas, 86, Churubusco, died at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born July 19, 1936. She married Doug; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Janet (Basle) Trimmer, Roger (Judy) Hartman, Gail Hartman and Gary...
Gerry Meadows — PENDING
Gerry Meadows, 87, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Heather Summers — UPDATED
Heather M. Summers, 43, Bremen, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Ernestine M. Raclin House, Mishawaka. She was born Sep. 12, 1978. She married Todd Summers on Sep. 18, 2004; he survives in Bremen. She is also survived by her daughter, Zoey Summers, Bremen; her sons: Alexander Summers, Bremen...
James Myers — PENDING
James E Myers, 79, Leesburg, died at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 4, 2022, at his residence in Leesburg. Arrangements are pending McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel.
Lorna Craig — UPDATED
Lorna F. Craig, 98, Rochester, died at 5:53 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. She was born May 8, 1924. She married Maurice William “Bill” Keyser in 1940; she later married Raymond H. Craig on Aug. 27, 1977; he preceded her in death.
Marta Lopez
Marta Lopez, 76, Ligonier, died Wednesday morning, Aug. 3, 2022, at her home in Ligonier. She was born Aug. 10, 1945. She married Jose De Jesus Lucero in 1969; he preceded her in death. She is survived by six children, Jorge Lucero, Veronica Lucero, Guadalupe Lucero, Jesus Lucero, Laura Lucero...
Richard Kuhn Jr. — UPDATED
Richard Kuhn Jr., 78, Leesburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. He was born Oct. 25, 1943. He married Lithia Bays on Oct. 6, 1963; she preceded him in death. Richard is survived by his five children, Lisa (Dan) Cory, Ron (Anita) Kuhn, Richard Kuhn III, Linda Reynold and Rick Kuhn; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Marlene Dills and Sandy Mayhaim.
Chad Bibler — UPDATED
Chad Lee Bibler, 54, Grove City, Ohio, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware, Ohio. Chad was born Sep. 20, 1967, in Logansport, to Larry D. and Carolyn L. (Bundy) Bibler. He married Anne Raikes and then married Beth Woodford Bibler; they survive. He was a...
Richard ‘Rick’ Landis
Richard “Rick” A. Landis, 64, rural Macy, died at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at his residence. Rick was born July 5, 1958, in Galveston, Texas, to Thomas L. and Betty (Slisher) Landis. He married on March 3, 1979, to Diane Adams; she survives. He was a...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Alejandro T. Gutierrez, $578.19. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komyatte & Casbon, PC v. Ashley Mullins, $1,312.99. Srimounica Musunuru, $977.50. Ronnie Schuh, $1,130.61. DNF Associates...
Uptown Kitchen Coming To Warsaw
WARSAW — A future Uptown Kitchen location will be coming to the Warsaw area. Full Service Dining Inc., the corporation that oversees Uptown Kitchen’s sole location in Granger, received approval for an alcohol permit during an Aug. 4 Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission meeting. Granger’s Uptown Kitchen...
Zimmer Biomet Behind $2.5M Gift For Pavilion Renovation
WARSAW — Zimmer Biomet Foundation has stepped forward as the source behind a $2.5 million donation that will be used for the Center Lake Pavilion renovation project. The donation was first announced during a Warsaw Parks and Recreation Board meeting in April, but the donor’s name was not revealed until Friday, Aug. 5 at the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.
Murder Trial Begins Tuesday In Warsaw
WARSAW — A four-day jury trial for a woman accused of killing a Warsaw man and attacking two others is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in Kosciusko Circuit Court. Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, East CR 400S, south of South Packerton Road, Warsaw. Driver: Tracy E. Smith, 20, West CR 1300S, Silver Lake. Smith swerved to miss a deer, and her vehicle went into a cornfield. Damage: Up to $5,000.
