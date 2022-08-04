Cape Cod and lighthouses go hand in hand. Surrounded by water, some of it treacherous, the Cape has needed the navigational aides to allow vessels to safely pass around its shores. According to the Lighthouse Directory today there are more than 18,600 lighthouses worldwide. The Cape Cod peninsula is home to nineteen of those, both active and deactivated. The oldest lighthouse station is Highland Light in Truro with the station having been originally established in 1797. The 19th century saw the majority of Cape Cod’s lighthouses constructed. However did you know that there was a new Cape Cod lighthouse station created during the height of World War II? Though it is located miles out in Buzzards Bay it has a deep connection to the mainland. It is Cleveland Ledge Lighthouse and this is its story.

BOURNE, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO