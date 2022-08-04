Cubs and Reds set to play ‘Field of Dreams’ game on Thursday, August 11th

Read on www.947wls.com
NBC Sports
What are the oldest MLB stadiums?
They call baseball “the old ball game” for a reason. Professional baseball dates back almost 150 years, and the sport itself is pushing on two centuries. Though the game has evolved, Major League Baseball and some of its teams still have current connections to the past. Two MLB...
MLB・
Bears sign 2 players, waive 2 others
Chicago on Friday signed defensive lineman Trevon Coley and defensive back Davontae Harris while also waiving defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai and defensive back Jon Alexander.
Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout
The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
Cubs DFA 4-time Gold-Glove winner Andrelton Simmons
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs reinstated 11-year veteran shortstop Andrelton Simmons from the injured list on Saturday, then designated the four-time Gold Glove winner for assignment before their game with the Miami Marlins. Simmons signed a $4 million deal with the Cubs in March and appeared to be slotted for a regular role with Chicago. But the 32-year-old from Curacao appeared in just 34 games with the Cubs because of two right shoulder injuries. Simmons hit .173 with seven RBIs for the Cubs. He hadn’t appeared in a game with Chicago since July 10 against the Dodgers but had just completed a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa. “There’s no room for him, to be honest,” manager David Ross said. “Look, he’s nothing but a pro, but this year hasn’t gone the way any of us expected, starting off hurt with the shoulder.
Yardbarker
White Sox Waste Strong Effort From Johnny Cueto, Drop Yet Another Series Opener
No one can blame Johnny Cueto for the Chicago White Sox’s shortcomings on Thursday night. The veteran righty was brilliant in the series opener against the Texas Rangers, but the Sox offense could only produce five hits in the 3-2 loss. Aided by six walks, the South Siders reached base 11 times total, but they could only muster up one extra-base hit.
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
Yardbarker
White Sox Organizational Dysfunction to Blame for Trade Deadline Failures
I know, they’re only two games out of first place with 57 games to play. Yes, they’re in the midst of a “soft spot” in the schedule that features 19 consecutive games against sub-.500 opponents. But it’s hard not to be at least mildly perturbed, yes that’s the word we’ll use, about the state of the Chicago White Sox over the past few days.
numberfire.com
Nico Hoerner not in Cubs' lineup versus Marlins
Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Hoerner started the past 27 games for the Cubs and hit .260 with a .697 OPS. Christopher Morel will shift to shortstop in place of Hoerner and hit eighth while Rafael Ortega takes over in center field and the leadoff spot.
Yardbarker
Jose Abreu Wins White Sox 2022 Heart and Hustle Award
Each team has a recipient of the award, but for the White Sox, Abreu is an extremely fitting choice. Since joining the White Sox in 2014, the first baseman has never played in fewer than 125 games during a full-length season. During the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, Abreu played in all 60 games. He is on pace to appear in 150+ games once again during the 2022 season.
Yardbarker
Reynaldo Lopez Expects to Return to White Sox Tuesday vs. Royals
Lopez has been on the injured list since July 25 due to a lower back strain. He last appeared in a White Sox game on July 23. The 28-year-old has become one of the most reliable high-leverage arms out of the Sox bullpen this season. In 42.1 innings, Lopez has a 2.98 ERA, 1.67 FIP, and 44 strikeouts with only eight walks allowed. Additionally, he has not surrendered a home run all year.
numberfire.com
Michael Papierski sitting Saturday for Cincinnati
Cincinnati Reds catcher Michael Papierski is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Papierski is being repalced behind the plate by Austin Romine versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 75 plate appearances this season, Papierski has a .136 batting average with a .366 OPS,...
Dan Campbell Reveals When Play-Calling Decision Will Be Made
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has not decided yet who will call offensive plays in 2022.
Sandy Alcantara dominates, throws complete game shutout as Marlins beat Reds
Sandy Alcantara threw his major league-leading third complete game and the Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 Wednesday night. The All-Star right-hander allowed six hits, walked one and struck out three on 105 pitches for his third career shutout. Alcantara (10-4) is the first Marlins pitcher to reach double-digit victories in a season since Caleb Smith won 10 in 2019.
Major League Baseball to return to London with St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs games
Major League Baseball will return to London in 2023, it has been confirmed.The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play a two-game series at London Stadium on 24-25 June 2023, the league revealed on Thursday. The 2023 London Series will mark a return to the baseball-configured home of West Ham following the inaugural series back in 2019 between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, the first time regular season games had ever been played in Europe.Both teams have previously played regular season games on the international stage. In 2000 the Cubs traveled to Tokyo to open...
ESPN
Lauer works 7, Tellez and Taylor homer as Brewers top Reds
MILWAUKEE -- — Eric Lauer pitched seven strong innings, Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers shook out of their post-trade deadline funk with a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. NL Central-leading Milwaukee had lost three straight since dealing All-Star closer Josh...
Top Chicago prep plans five official visits
In 2004, after committing to the Duke basketball program and becoming the Illinois Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Shaun Livingston decided to go straight to the NBA after high school. But Livingston's award-winning campaign and original pledge — although temporary — marked an extra ...
Hack Wilson: the hard-living Chicago Cubs star whose epic 1930 endures
With more than 40 home runs, nearly a hundred runs batted in and over a third of the season still to play, Aaron Judge is poised to complete the best season of his mighty career. Still, the New York Yankees slugger will have to pick up the pace to match...
