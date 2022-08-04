ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Taix project moves ahead | New homes rising | Echo Park, the podcast

By Barry Lank, Jesus Sanchez
theeastsiderla.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.theeastsiderla.com

Comments / 0

 

theeastsiderla.com

East Hollywood's Hollyhock House to welcome visitors once again

East Hollywood -- The historic Hollyhock House will reopen to the public later this month, city officials announced. L.A. City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell and the Department of Cultural Affairs will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 18 to celebrate the return of in-person, self-guided tours. The house has been closed since the start of the pandemic, during which it also underwent a restoration, according to Daniel Tarica, interim general manager of the Department of Cultural Affairs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Echo Park Lake fencing torn down

Echo Park -- Large sections of the chain-link fence around Echo Park Lake were knocked down Sunday night. It's not clear who was responsible. But banners, which have since been removed, posted around the lake said, "Community DE-FENSE" and "People's Park LA Welcomes You," according to social media posts. News...
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

Los Angeles Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Filings Up by 12% in 2022, Perhaps a Leading Indication of the Housing Slowdown

8/7/22: Chapter 13 bankruptcy filings are up by 12% this year, according to the website for the United States Bankruptcy Court in Los Angeles. This could indicate that more LA residents are seeking the Bankruptcy Court's assistance to remain in their homes despite falling behind on their mortgage payments. Chapter 13's are generally filed by homeowners behind on their mortgages.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Los Feliz librarian retires after 25 "amazing years"

Los Feliz -- Residents recently celebrated the retirement of long-time librarian Cathy O’Connor, who logged in 25 years with the L.A. Public Library, 23 of them at the Los Feliz branch. For most of O’Connor’s career, she served as the Young Adult Librarian. She connected famously with teens and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

House fire breaks out in Silver Lake

Silver Lake -- L.A. Fire Department units responded to a fire this afternoon in a two-story hillside home in 2300 block of Silver Ridge Ave. The blaze, which was reported shortly after 4 pm, spread to surrounding brush, but did not reach any other buildings, according to an LAFD spokeswoman. The fire was declared knocked down in about 30 minutes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Showcasing Echo Park artist Margaret Garcia

Echo Park -- Did you miss Echo Park artist Margaret Garcia’s solo retrospective at the Museum of Ventura County?. Well, you can now catch Garcia's exhibition at the LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown Los Angeles. News That Hits Home. The Eastsider needs your support!. The Eastsider...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Metro cuts ceremonial tape on Hyde Park Station construction site

LOS ANGELES - Dignitaries cut ceremonial pink tape Saturday to dedicate the Hyde Park Station for the new K Line, under construction along the Crenshaw Corridor and expected to open later this year. The new Hyde Park Station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

From Eagle Rock to El Sereno, how to support your community fridge

Lugging a bag of groceries across the patio of an Eagle Rock religious center, I smile at the men seated at a nearby picnic table, their faces deeply lined and kind. As I set down the bag, we exchange pleasantries; then, I examine the pantry shelves and open the refrigerator door.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

This Beloved Restaurant, with Old-World Charm, Celebrates 100 Years in LA

Old-World Charm, Whisky Events and Craft Cocktails in the Speakeasy Await at the Tam O’Shanter. In 1922, the Tam O’Shanter set up shop in Los Angeles as a roadside stand selling hot dogs, hamburgers and potato chips. Since then, the family-owned restaurant has evolved into a Scottish pub and restaurant, now celebrating 100 years of service! When you walk through the doors of this iconic eatery, you can feel the Old World charm. From its world-famous prime rib and notable whisky selection to the tartan collection decorating the walls, the Tam O’Shanter is a special place families have enjoyed for generations. Tam O’Shanter Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

A minor change in its schedule turned out to be a big deal for this East L.A. school

East Los Angeles -- When the new school year begins next Monday, classes at Griffith STEAM Magnet Middle School will begin at 8 am -- four minutes later than last semester. Starting at 8 am instead of 7:56 am seems like a little thing. But “it was a big deal” at Griffith, requiring meetings of staff, parents, students and union reps, said Principal Carlos Madrigal.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Silver Lake muralist shares joy

Silver Lake -- “I wanted to create something beautiful for people who come in and out of the clinic,” says Silver Lake artist Skye Amber Sweet about her recently painted mural “Hearts of Koi” at the Hollywood Sunset Free Clinic. This new mural, however, isn’t the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Rent Free: L.A. Extends Eviction Moratorium To August Of Next Year

Landlords in L.A. are now demanding that city leaders end the moratorium on eviction as some property owners say it has pushed them into bankruptcy and foreclosure because they haven’t been able to collect rent for more than two years. City leaders responded to the pleas by extending the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

