Taix project moves ahead | New homes rising | Echo Park, the podcast

Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
theeastsiderla.com
$45k off East LA Spanish, $51k cut on Eagle Rock bungalow and $140k chop on Highland Park 3 bedroom
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. East LA Spanish: $45,000 off 2-bedroom home with 1 bathroom, a remodeled kitchen, an upgraded bathroom, a laundry room, and a detached 2-car garage. Now asking $650,000.
theeastsiderla.com
East Hollywood's Hollyhock House to welcome visitors once again
East Hollywood -- The historic Hollyhock House will reopen to the public later this month, city officials announced. L.A. City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell and the Department of Cultural Affairs will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 18 to celebrate the return of in-person, self-guided tours. The house has been closed since the start of the pandemic, during which it also underwent a restoration, according to Daniel Tarica, interim general manager of the Department of Cultural Affairs.
Los Angeles residents set another water conservation record
Los Angeles residents set another water conservation record in the month of July, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced today. The 11% reduction in water usage compared to the previous July.
Luxury massage parlor set to open by year’s end at 2ND & PCH
The NOW Massage, a high-end chain, is set to open this winter after the company's permit was approved at last week’s Planning Commission meeting. The post Luxury massage parlor set to open by year’s end at 2ND & PCH appeared first on Long Beach Post.
theeastsiderla.com
Echo Park Lake fencing torn down
Echo Park -- Large sections of the chain-link fence around Echo Park Lake were knocked down Sunday night. It's not clear who was responsible. But banners, which have since been removed, posted around the lake said, "Community DE-FENSE" and "People's Park LA Welcomes You," according to social media posts. News...
smobserved.com
Los Angeles Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Filings Up by 12% in 2022, Perhaps a Leading Indication of the Housing Slowdown
8/7/22: Chapter 13 bankruptcy filings are up by 12% this year, according to the website for the United States Bankruptcy Court in Los Angeles. This could indicate that more LA residents are seeking the Bankruptcy Court's assistance to remain in their homes despite falling behind on their mortgage payments. Chapter 13's are generally filed by homeowners behind on their mortgages.
theeastsiderla.com
Los Feliz librarian retires after 25 "amazing years"
Los Feliz -- Residents recently celebrated the retirement of long-time librarian Cathy O’Connor, who logged in 25 years with the L.A. Public Library, 23 of them at the Los Feliz branch. For most of O’Connor’s career, she served as the Young Adult Librarian. She connected famously with teens and...
theeastsiderla.com
House fire breaks out in Silver Lake
Silver Lake -- L.A. Fire Department units responded to a fire this afternoon in a two-story hillside home in 2300 block of Silver Ridge Ave. The blaze, which was reported shortly after 4 pm, spread to surrounding brush, but did not reach any other buildings, according to an LAFD spokeswoman. The fire was declared knocked down in about 30 minutes.
theeastsiderla.com
Showcasing Echo Park artist Margaret Garcia
Echo Park -- Did you miss Echo Park artist Margaret Garcia’s solo retrospective at the Museum of Ventura County?. Well, you can now catch Garcia's exhibition at the LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown Los Angeles. News That Hits Home. The Eastsider needs your support!. The Eastsider...
foxla.com
Metro cuts ceremonial tape on Hyde Park Station construction site
LOS ANGELES - Dignitaries cut ceremonial pink tape Saturday to dedicate the Hyde Park Station for the new K Line, under construction along the Crenshaw Corridor and expected to open later this year. The new Hyde Park Station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue and...
Here’s where parklets in Long Beach could become permanent
Many parklets in Long Beach have come down but dozens of business owners have expressed interest in making theirs permanent. The post Here’s where parklets in Long Beach could become permanent appeared first on Long Beach Post.
theeastsiderla.com
From Eagle Rock to El Sereno, how to support your community fridge
Lugging a bag of groceries across the patio of an Eagle Rock religious center, I smile at the men seated at a nearby picnic table, their faces deeply lined and kind. As I set down the bag, we exchange pleasantries; then, I examine the pantry shelves and open the refrigerator door.
localemagazine.com
This Beloved Restaurant, with Old-World Charm, Celebrates 100 Years in LA
Old-World Charm, Whisky Events and Craft Cocktails in the Speakeasy Await at the Tam O’Shanter. In 1922, the Tam O’Shanter set up shop in Los Angeles as a roadside stand selling hot dogs, hamburgers and potato chips. Since then, the family-owned restaurant has evolved into a Scottish pub and restaurant, now celebrating 100 years of service! When you walk through the doors of this iconic eatery, you can feel the Old World charm. From its world-famous prime rib and notable whisky selection to the tartan collection decorating the walls, the Tam O’Shanter is a special place families have enjoyed for generations. Tam O’Shanter Los Angeles.
theeastsiderla.com
A minor change in its schedule turned out to be a big deal for this East L.A. school
East Los Angeles -- When the new school year begins next Monday, classes at Griffith STEAM Magnet Middle School will begin at 8 am -- four minutes later than last semester. Starting at 8 am instead of 7:56 am seems like a little thing. But “it was a big deal” at Griffith, requiring meetings of staff, parents, students and union reps, said Principal Carlos Madrigal.
theeastsiderla.com
Silver Lake muralist shares joy
Silver Lake -- “I wanted to create something beautiful for people who come in and out of the clinic,” says Silver Lake artist Skye Amber Sweet about her recently painted mural “Hearts of Koi” at the Hollywood Sunset Free Clinic. This new mural, however, isn’t the...
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
Din Tai Fung Will Leave Glendale
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
iheart.com
Rent Free: L.A. Extends Eviction Moratorium To August Of Next Year
Landlords in L.A. are now demanding that city leaders end the moratorium on eviction as some property owners say it has pushed them into bankruptcy and foreclosure because they haven’t been able to collect rent for more than two years. City leaders responded to the pleas by extending the...
‘Worst of all options’: Hotel owners blast proposal to house homeless alongside guests
As the Los Angeles City Council prepares to vote on a controversial ordinance on homelessness on Friday, hotel owners are going public with their concerns. The council’s vote concerns a voucher program that would house the homeless in hotels alongside guests and workers. According to documents from the city, every hotel in Los Angeles would […]
