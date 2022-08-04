Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayan’s upcoming comedy, Book of Marlon, has found a new home at STARZ. According to Deadline, the show was greenlit in 2020 and slated for a HBO Max premiere, but Warner Bros. Discovery stalled the comedy after their merger. Book of Marlon will star Wayans in a fictionalized version of his life. The STARZ project will explore his professional and personal life in his pursuit of balance as a comedian and father. Wayans’ new show will serve as a followup to his NBC comedy, Marlon, which aired for two seasons. More from VIBE.comKyla Pratt, Vivica A....

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO