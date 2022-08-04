HAVEN, Kan. — The Haven USD 312 School Board will hold an executive session during Monday's meeting to discuss the current negotiations with its teachers. After several rounds of negotiations, the two sides declared an impasse. A mediator has been brought in and the two sides will sit down again this week. The major sticking point is salaries, with the district offering a 2.5% pay increase. The union countered with a raise of 6%, which is above what is being sought by teachers in most school districts and higher education on average this year.

