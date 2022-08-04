Read on hutchpost.com
Summer meal numbers strong in Haven and Nickerson school districts
NICKERSON, Kan. — Both Nickerson USD 309 and Haven USD 312 recently completed their summer meal programs. Both saw strong numbers again this year. In USD 309, the district served 10,782 breakfasts and 11,402 lunches for a total of 22,184 meals. In Haven USD 312 — 15,630 breakfasts and 15,530 lunches were serviced. That is a decline from last year, but Food Service Director Sheree Jones says the summer program was two weeks shorter this year.
AMBUCS continuing civic tradition in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — AMBUCS began life back in 1922 as American Business Clubs, a membership organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities. The local Hutchinson AMBUCS chapter continues that tradition by raising money for mobility tricycles called Amtryke. "We've been in business here in Hutchinson for the last 41...
Couchman: Enough teachers for now, classified staff needed
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Though there is a statewide teacher shortage, Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman says that's not true in her district right now. "We are very blessed," Couchman said. "If you've been watching the news at all, you know there is a staffing shortage in our buildings across the state of Kansas. It's across the United States. Teachers, we just can't find them right now. Buhler, right now, we are fully staffed."
File: Virtual school can help students succeed individually
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tracey File with the Central State Academy Virtual School notes that virtual education isn't for everyone, but it can help a lot of students succeed. "We are asynchronous and that works very well for us," File said. "Sometimes, if I get a parent calling in, especially of an elementary student who wants some bigger classroom involvement, that's not how we operate."
New look for visitors center at fairgrounds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce and Visit Hutch has had a presence at the Kansas State Fair at the small pavilion near the large rocket. Now, they want to introduce a new mural for the visitors information center. Local artist Brady Scott created the mural "Cotton...
Haven USD 312 School Board to discuss ongoing negotiations
HAVEN, Kan. — The Haven USD 312 School Board will hold an executive session during Monday's meeting to discuss the current negotiations with its teachers. After several rounds of negotiations, the two sides declared an impasse. A mediator has been brought in and the two sides will sit down again this week. The major sticking point is salaries, with the district offering a 2.5% pay increase. The union countered with a raise of 6%, which is above what is being sought by teachers in most school districts and higher education on average this year.
Gas discount event Monday in Wichita
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Lewis Plaza dedication held Friday evening in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Emancipation Celebration kicked off Friday evening with a special dedication of a plaque honoring Chester I. Lewis. The plaque was presented during a special ceremony at the plaza named in his honor. In attendance was Brenda Davis, the daughter of Chester I. Lewis who talked about what it means to have the plaza named in her fathers honor.
New lion exhibit opens Friday at Kansas zoo
SALINE COUNTY —Less than nine months since breaking ground, Rolling Hills Zoo (RHZ) is thrilled to announce the opening their new exhibit, Pride of the Prairie, on Friday, according to a media release from the park. Mimicking the savanna grasslands of Africa, the native tall grass prairies of Kansas...
Hutch Fire school supply drive is this weekend
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department's school supply drive is going on starting Friday. This is the fifth year for the event. "Recently, with the wildfires and everything that we've had going on, the community has stepped up and helped us," said Fire Marshal Mike Cain. "We wanted to do something to give back. Speaking with the teachers and with the school districts, there's such a need within all of the schools."
Plans for Hutch 150th celebration photo announced
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city Aug. 18. Hutchinson and Reno County residents are invited to a free Community Spirit Block Party on this special 150th celebration that will include a mile’s worth of block parties on Main Street from Avenue C through 9th Avenue. Festivities will take place from 6-9 p.m. More than 60 businesses, organizations, civic and community groups, and nonprofits will be providing free activities and entertainment throughout the celebration.
Krispy Kreme offering a dozen donuts for the price of a gallon of gas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Krispy Kreme is hoping to ease the pain at the pump with “Donut Deflation”. The doughnut maker is offering a dozen doughnuts for the average cost of a gallon of gas. Krispy Kreme is offering the promotion every Wednesday from now until Labor Day, so you can buy a dozen glazed […]
UPDATE: Saline Co. 4-Her auctions prize hog to benefit scholarship
UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: Approximately $7,500 was raised by the auction, with more money coming in afterward. If you would like to contribute to the scholarship fund, you can do so at The Bank of Tescott. . . . By SALINA POST. Keeping true to the principles of 4-H, Kirk...
KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
City of Salina announces additional work at Ohio, Wayne, Belmont
The City of Salina released the following today. On Wednesday, Bryant and Bryant Construction of Halstead continued replacing deteriorated concrete panels at the intersection of S. Ohio Street, Belmont Boulevard, and E. Wayne Avenue. During construction, the inside through lanes and left turn lanes of Ohio will be closed to...
Parks increases lead in Reno County Dist. 1 race
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As of the opening of mail ballots on Wednesday, Randy Parks gained two votes in the Republican primary for Reno County Commission District One. Cris Corey did not gain any votes, so the lead for Parks is now eight votes, with mail in ballots still eligible to come in until Friday and 50 provisional ballots outstanding. The canvass where provisional ballots will be decided upon is August 11 at 9 a.m.
wichitabyeb.com
Revisiting Berneal's Carryout and their 99-cent cheeseburgers
People love a delicious deal and eating at an affordable price. One of the best places to go to spend a dollar in town is Berneal’s Carryout. They are home of the 99-cent cheeseburgers. Located at 13th and Grove, this cash only place has been dishing out brown paper bags with little burgers for years.
lawrencekstimes.com
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
Firefighters contract approved Tuesday by Hutch City Council
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved a new 2023 contract agreement with the local union representing its firefighters during Tuesday’s agenda session. "We had one formal meeting with them on July 1st and were able to come to a tentative agreement right away," said HR Director Tom Sanders. "The local membership voted on the contract on the 14th, which passed."
